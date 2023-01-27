Wealth Manager, Gabe Hamideh, Shares What Can Significantly Benefit Business Owners

Salt Lake City, UT, Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With tax season around the corner, many business owners will struggle to find the time and resources to create a strategy and prepare their filings—all while still trying to grow their companies. Gabe Hamideh at Axex Financial is offering an initiative to cut costs, grow wealth, and focus on business development instead.

Axex Financial, based in Salt Lake City, Utah, provides a comprehensive range of services that can be tailored to a client's needs—such as tax planning, investment management, business cash flow management, retirement planning, estate strategy, and more.

"Tax planning and tax season can be complicated tasks. Business owners are experts in their industry, but many don't understand how the ever-changing tax codes, laws, and regulations work,” says Gabe Hamideh. He has years of experience as a business owner and complex financial planning expertise. "Most business owners spend their life building their business and solving problems. They have this idea that they can balance everything, so they have trouble offloading work. My best advice would be to work with a professional. Research shows higher levels of wealth are achieved by those who use financial planning and wealth management advisors on an ongoing basis. These investors have better savings habits and are more confident in meeting their financial goals. By offloading that responsibility, they can focus on their business, putting more money in their pocket.”

Established in 2011, Axex Financial rapidly secured a dedicated and constantly-growing client base by implementing a powerful philosophy—striving to teach you, not sell you.

"We believe every client's situation is unique, and there are no 'one-size-fits-all’ solutions," says Hamideh. "We take the time to get to know you, your family, your business, and your goals to create a comprehensive financial strategy that actively involves you."

When Gabe joined Axex, he quickly adopted this philosophy into his practice. "I saw a lack of proactive planning in the industry,” he says. “I came to find out many advisors only want to sell a product and get a commission. Sometimes that can be a good fit, but I believe in taking the fiduciary approach with all my clients.” As a full-time fiduciary for advisory clients, it is his legal and ethical obligation to always act in his advisory client's best interests when making recommendations. "I was surprised to find out that within the financial services industry, only about fifty-two percent of advisors are fiduciaries,” says Hamideh. “Many financial advisors are fiduciaries, but some are not. Be careful and vet any potential advisor. If your advisor is not a fiduciary they may be able to recommend investments that pay them a commission.”

This around-the-clock, highly-personalized support is available to business owners and other clients across the United States throughout the year. Axex Financial has helped multiple companies survive tough economic times, including the coronavirus pandemic, by crafting tailored financial plans to keep businesses resilient and help them grow.

There's never been a more important time for the range of services Gabe offers. One recent survey found that 54% of Americans don't have a financial advisor. Of those who do, 95% say it's worth using one. Hamideh works diligently to ensure his clients have the most robust financial strategies possible, focusing on what will benefit his clients, not the firm.

"We pride ourselves on being an open architecture office, meaning we aren’t beholden to any particular product group or solution," he says. "This gives our firm the customized opportunity to find the appropriate solution for our clients."



