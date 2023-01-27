Luxshare-Tech is showcasing Silicon Photonics eDR4 Transceiver, low-power straight and breakout AOCs on 400GbE aggregation switch at DesignCon 2023

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovations in the high-speed communication are on full display as DesignCon 2023 kicks off in Santa Clara, California this week. Luxshare-Tech (booth #839) announced today a successful live demonstration of silicon photonics QSFPDD eDR4 optical transceiver and low-power QSFPDD-to-QSFPDD straight AOC, QSFPDD-to-2xQSFP56 breakout AOC, QSFPDD-to-4xQSFP28 breakout AOC driven by a major North American equipment vendor’s 400GbE aggregation switch platform. 400Gbps signal transmission is becoming a common and mature technology, as showcased by fully mass production Luxshare-Tech CMOS 7nm optical transceiver product family in real time transmitting and receiving data traffic. New highly scalable low-power optical interconnects like QSFPDD-to-2xQSFP56 breakout AOC enables seamless interoperability between 400GbE PAM4 switch and 200GbE PAM4 switch or server Network Interface Card. Luxshare-Tech is pleased to exhibit 400GbE optics in silicon photonics technology and this is a prelude on emerging 800GbE optics featuring highly integrated silicon photonics optical engine with dense low-power electronics coming to OFC 2023.

