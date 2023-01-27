Insuranks Updates Its One-Day Event & Trucking Insurance Guides for 2023

Insuranks has updated its one-day event and trucking insurance guides to represent 2023 data

| Source: Insuranks.com Insuranks.com

Rehovot, ISRAEL

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Insurance marketplace website Insuranks has recently updated its one-day event insurance, box truck insurance and several other trucking insurance guides to represent 2023 data.

As part of it, Insuranks has found that the average one-day event insurance cost in the U.S. in 2022 has been $80 per day and the average box truck insurance cost in 2022 has been $125 per month or $1,500 per year.

In addition, Insuranks has ranked the following as the best box truck insurance companies:

  1. NEXT
  2. Coverwallet
  3. Progressive
  4. State Farm

And the following as the best one-day event insurance companies:

  1.  NEXT
  2. Coverwallet
  3. Thimble
  4. State Farm
  5. Progressive
  6. GEICO
  7. Allstate

For more information, please visit the website.

Contact Information:
Maria S.
Media Manager
info@insuranks.com
1234567890

Related Images






Image 1



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Featured Image for Insuranks

Tags

business insurance insurance insuranks