A Pied-à-Terre Designed for a Billionaire at The Sherry-Netherland

New York, Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Luxurious living is found in the heart of Manhattan at the fabled (and rarely available) Sherry-Netherland. Past residents of this exclusive Fifth Avenue address include Diana Ross, Barbra Streisand, and David Bowie. Interior Marketing Group delivered 21st-century design to historic 781 Fifth Avenue #27, built in 1927 and currently listed for $12 million by Nikki Field of Sotheby's International Realty. IMG expertly curated elegant furniture and décor in a soothing color palette throughout the full-floor home. With luxury hotel services at one's fingertips, this gracious full-floor co-op is perfect as either a permanent NYC home or a posh pied-à-terre.

"We drew our design inspiration from the historic 1927 details of this fabulous eight-room co-op," said designer Cheryl Eisen, President of Interior Marketing Group. "Using a tonally neutral palate, rich textural fabrics, and carefully curated artwork, we created a light, airy, and sophisticated aesthetic."

The grand living space is ideal for elegant entertaining. IMG designers outfitted the generously sized living room with two cream-colored accent chairs and a sofa upholstered by our in-house furniture fabricators.

Overlooking Central Park, the primary bedroom boasts a custom floor-to-ceiling upholstered headboard that echoes the home's grand architecture. A connecting spa-quality bathroom offers a serene retreat with views of The Plaza hotel. This pristine property includes 11-foot ceilings, custom paneling and moldings, recessed double entry doors, and stunning oak flooring.

Nikki Field of Sotheby's International Realty explained, "This rarely available and coveted high-floor tower apartment exudes sophisticated elegance and offers the best of luxury hotel living and services." Unparalleled services at The Sherry-Netherland include room service from the lobby-level Harry Cipriani restaurant, a fitness center, a beauty salon and barbershop, daily housekeeping, evening turndown, and valet parking.

