KS Bancorp, Inc. (KSBI) Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Cash Dividend

SMITHFIELD, N.C., Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KS Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) (OTCBB: KSBI), parent company of KS Bank, Inc. (the “Bank”), announced unaudited results for the fourth quarter of 2022.

The Company reported net income of $2.3 million or $2.11 per diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2022, an increase of 63.6% compared to net income of $1.4 million or $1.29 per diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2021. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, the Company reported an increase in net income of 24.0%. Net income was $7.6 million, or $6.82 per diluted share compared to $6.1 million, or $5.50 per diluted share for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021. For the twelve months ending December 31, 2021, it included non-recurring Payroll Protection Program (PPP) fee income which totaled $981,000.

Net interest income before the provision for loan losses for the three months ended December 31, 2022 was $5.9 million compared to $4.4 million at December 31, 2021. The Company did not record any provision for loan losses during the fourth quarter 2022. Noninterest income for the three months ended December 31, 2022 was $782,000, compared to $735,000 for the comparable period ended December 31, 2021. Noninterest expense was $3.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to $3.3 million in the comparable period in 2021.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, net interest income before the provision for loan losses was $20.4 million, compared to $17.7 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021. Noninterest income was $3.0 million for the twelve month period ending December 31, 2022 compared to $2.9 million for the same period ended December 31, 2021. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, non-interest expenses was $13.9 million, compared to $12.5 million for the same period ending December 31, 2021.

The Company’s unaudited consolidated total assets decreased $23.7 million, to $547.5 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $571.2 million at December 31, 2021. Net loan balances increased by $68.1 million, a 19.7% increase, to $413.7 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $345.6 million at December 31, 2021. The Company’s investment securities totaled $99.9 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $88.3 million at December 31, 2021. Total deposits decreased $5.9 million to $481.5 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $487.4 million at December 31, 2021. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, the decrease in deposits is primarily attributed to $5.7 million decrease in Certificates of Deposit greater than $250,000 including a $3.9 million decrease in brokered deposits. Long-term borrowings decreased $31.0 million to $11.2 million at December 31, 2022 compared to $42.2 million at December 31, 2021. This decrease is attributable to the repayment of $32.0 million in Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings. There was an increase in short term borrowing of $16.0 million, from $1.0 million at December 31, 2021 to $17.0 million at December 31, 2022. The increase in borrowings is the result of increased loan production in the fourth quarter 2022. Total stockholders’ equity decreased $3.3 million to $33.3 million at December 31, 2022, from $36.6 million at December 31, 2021. The decrease in stockholders equity is primarily attributable to the change in accumulated other comprehensive income of $10.1 million for year-end 2022, which is partially offset by an increase in retained earnings of $6.8 million.

Nonperforming assets consisted of $859,000 nonaccrual loans at December 31, 2022, representing less than 0.25% of the Company’s total assets. All nonaccrual loans are current except for one loan in the amount of $52,000. There was no foreclosed real estate owned at December 31, 2022. The allowance for loan losses at December 31, 2022 totaled $5.1 million, or 1.21% of total loans.

Commenting on the fourth quarter results, Harold Keen, President and CEO of the Company, stated, “During the fourth quarter of 2022, KS Bank continued its solid growth in loans and the conversion of top prospects into deposit relationships. Net income exceeded projections both for the fourth quarter and the year of 2022. KS Bank is primarily based in growing markets that will allow the Bank to continue to build its balance sheet and our brand of community banking. Looking ahead, we know 2023 will prove to be more challenging due to the current interest rate environment; however, we believe that the Bank will continue to generate positive growth results.”

In addition, the Company announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share for stockholders of record as of January 30, 2023 with payment to be made on February 9, 2023. 

KS Bank continues to be well capitalized according to regulatory standards with total risk-based capital of 12.84%, tier 1 risk-based capital of 11.73%, common equity tier 1 risk-based capital of 11.73%, and a tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.62% at December 31, 2022. The minimum levels to be considered well capitalized for each of these ratios are 10.0%, 8.0%, 6.5%, and 5.0%, respectively.

KS Bancorp, Inc. is a Smithfield, North Carolina-based single bank holding company. KS Bank, Inc., a state-chartered savings bank, is KS Bancorp’s sole subsidiary. The Bank is a full service community bank serving the citizens of eastern North Carolina since 1924. The Bank offers a broad range of personal and business banking products and services, mortgage products and trust services. There are nine full service branches located in Kenly, Selma, Clayton, Garner, Goldsboro, Wilson, Wendell, Smithfield, and Four Oaks, North Carolina. There is a loan production office in Dunn, NC which opened in April, 2022. For more information, visit www.ksbankinc.com.

This release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on the beliefs and assumptions of management of the Company and on the information available to management at the time that these disclosures were prepared. These statements can be identified by the use of words like “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate” and “believe,” variations of these words and other similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

KS Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
    
 December 31, 2022 December 31,
 (unaudited) 2021*
    
 (Dollars in thousands)
ASSETS   
    
Cash and due from banks:   
Interest-earning$4,558  $111,762 
Noninterest-earning 3,162   2,626 
Time Deposit 5,100   5,100 
Investment securities available for sale, at fair value 99,937   88,320 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 1,021   1,443 
Loans 418,809   350,667 
Less allowance for loan losses (5,068)  (5,023)
Net loans 413,741   345,644 
    
Accrued interest receivable 2,093   1,543 
Foreclosed assets, net -   621 
Property and equipment, net 9,347   8,928 
Other assets 8,561   5,238 
    
Total assets$547,520  $571,225 
    
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY   
    
Liabilities   
Deposits$481,565  $487,437 
Short-term borrowings$17,028  $1,000 
Long-term borrowings 11,248   42,248 
Accrued interest payable 118   216 
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 4,277   3,679 
    
Total liabilities 514,236   534,580 
    
Stockholder's Equity:   
Preferred stock, no par value, 500,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding   
Common stock, no par value, 3,500,000 shares authorized; 1,107,776 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 1,359   1,359 
Retained earnings, substantially restricted 41,453   34,694 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (9,528)  592 
    
Total stockholders' equity 33,284   36,645 
    
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$547,520  $571,225 
    
* Derived from audited financial statements   
    


KS Bancorp, Inc and Subsidiary
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
      
 Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
 31-Dec Dec 31,
  2022   2021   2022   2021 
 (In thousands, except per share data)   
Interest and dividend income:               
Loans$5,481  $4,342  $18,802  $18,033 
Investment securities               
Taxable 476   298   1,709   1,084 
Tax-exempt 206   156   773   549 
Dividends 14   6   22   55 
Interest-bearing deposits 269   36   747   84 
Total interest and dividend income 6,446   4,838  $22,053   19,805 
                
Interest expense:               
Deposits 398   224   1,051   1,023 
Borrowings 155   250   599   1,121 
Total interest expense 553   474   1,650   2,144 
                
Net interest income 5,893   4,364   20,403   17,661 
                
Provision for loan losses -   -   -   369 
                
Net interest income after provision for loan losses 5,893   4,364   20,403   17,292 
                
Noninterest income:               
Service charges on deposit accounts 323   302   1,259   1,145 
Fees from presold mortgages 4   2   21   56 
Other income 455   431   1,766   1,675 
Total noninterest income 782   735   3,046   2,876 
                
Noninterest expenses:               
Compensation and benefits 2,252   2,040   8,603   7,675 
Occupancy and equipment 584   464   2,159   1,710 
Data processing & outside service fees 208   207   826   786 
Advertising 49   23   137   71 
Foreclosed real estate and repossessions, net -   -   (230)  - 
Other 614   572   2,381   2,214 
Total noninterest expenses 3,707   3,306   13,876   12,456 
                
Income before income taxes 2,968   1,793   9,573   7,712 
                
Income tax 635   362   2,016   1,618 
                
Net income$2,333  $1,431  $7,557  $6,094 
                
Basic and Diluted earnings per share$2.11  $1.29  $6.82  $5.50 
                

