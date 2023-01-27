Prospect Park Provides Update on Application for Management Cease Trade Order

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prospect Park Capital Corp. (CSE:PPK) (the “Company”) announces further to its press release of January 25, 2023, that the Ontario Securities Commission (the “OSC”) has rejected the Company’s application for a management cease trade order (the “MCTO”) as the Company is not viewed as having met all of the criteria for an MCTO.



The Company filed the MCTO with the OSC due to an anticipated delay in filing its audited annual financial statements and management discussion & analysis for the financial years ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, and the CEO and CFO certificates, all as required by National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations and National Instrument 52-109 - Certification of Disclosure in Issuers’ Annual and Interim Filings (collectively, the “Documents”). The Documents are required to be filed by January 30, 2023 (the “Filing Deadline”). As a consequence, if the Documents are not filed by the Filing Deadline, the Company anticipates the imposition by the OSC of a Failure-to-File Cease Trade Order (“FFCTO”).

The default is expected as the Company’s auditor has indicated it anticipates requiring additional time to complete its audit and management anticipates it may be necessary to engage an independent valuator to provide an opinion in respect of the acquisition values as at the year-end date in respect of two intangible assets the Company acquired during the year ended September 30, 2022 in order to properly consider if they can support the position to auditor in respect thereof.

The Company continues to work diligently and expeditiously with its auditors and expects to file the Documents as soon as possible with a current expectation of on or about February 20, 2023.

