Barrow Women’s Board reaches milestone of $100M raised through Barrow Grand Ball

PHOENIX, Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PHOENIX, Ariz. (January 26, 2023) – The Women’s Board of Barrow Neurological Foundation netted over $7 million for Barrow Neurological Institute through the 2023 Barrow Grand Ball, reaching an unprecedented lifetime milestone of $100 million raised since their 1965 inaugural Ball. This year’s Ball Co-Chairs, Amy Cohn and Erin Gogolak, galvanized Women’s Board members’ and donors’ passion for supporting the research and programs of Barrow’s world-renowned physicians, scientists, and clinicians.

“The magnitude of achieving the lifetime $100 million mark is laudable, given the first Barrow Grand Ball 58 years ago earned $26,000,” said 2023 Women’s Board Chairman Diane Might. “Our Board is an accomplished, dynamic, and influential group of women dedicated to supporting Barrow Neurological Institute. Our members’ passionate advocacy for ‘bench-to-bedside’ research and treatment helps save lives and improves the quality of life for those suffering from brain and spinal disorders.”

“The generous philanthropy of the Women’s Board and its donors through the Ball fuels leading-edge research that is critical to saving the lives of patients with neurological diseases. Support from the Ball has helped make Barrow a premier neuroscience institute and a beacon of hope for patients around the world,” said Michael T. Lawton, MD, President and CEO of Barrow Neurological Institute.

Each year, the Ball Co-Chairs choose a specific Barrow research project to which members’ donations are expressly designated. These projects highlight key areas of Barrow research that are not only innovative, but also make a measurable impact on patients’ lives. The 2023 Ball Co-Chairs selected the Barrow Aneurysm and AVM Research Center as its special project. Under the leadership of Dr. Lawton, scientists in the Center are pioneering novel preclinical models to develop a medication-based approach to stabilizing and preventing the rupture of aneurysms and arteriovenous malformations (AVMs).

“The Women’s Board continues to be a pivotal champion of Barrow Neurological Institute, raising millions of dollars to support groundbreaking research and treatments that save lives,” said Katie Cobb, President of Barrow Neurological Foundation. “Their support of the Barrow Aneurysm and AVM Research Center this year will continue a tradition of innovative research that ensures Barrow’s continued leadership in neuroscience.”

It is important to note that in addition to aneurysm and AVM research, 2023 Barrow Grand Ball funds generously supported research in other critical areas, including stroke, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, diabetes, neuro-rehabilitation, concussion, neuromodulation, neuroimaging, migraine, brain tumors, spinal disorders, and more.

###

About Barrow Neurological Foundation

Barrow Neurological Foundation raises awareness and funds for patient care, medical education, and research offered at Barrow Neurological Institute at Dignity Health St. Joseph’s Hospital and Medical Center in Phoenix, Arizona. Barrow is an internationally recognized leader in neurology, neurosurgery, and neuroscience research, treating patients with a wide range of conditions, including brain and spinal tumors, neuromuscular diseases, aneurysms, stroke, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, headache disorders, multiple sclerosis, epilepsy, concussion and brain injuries, and more.

Attachment