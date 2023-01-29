SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of ESS Tech, Inc. - GWH; GWH.WT

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of ESS Tech, Inc. (“ESS Tech” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GWH). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether ESS Tech and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On December 7, 2022, Grizzly Research issued a report alleging that ESS Tech’s purported partner, Energy Storage Industries Asia Pacific (“ESI”), is not actually a third party but an entity completely reliant on ESS without a real office, staff, or current business of its own. The report alleged that ESS Tech, developer and producer of utility-scale batteries for long duration storage of electricity, concealed its relationship with ESI before announcing their partnership, hid the fact that ESI is a de-facto subsidiary of ESS masking as a third-party client, and misled investors with their partnership announcement to signal business success to investors.

On this news, ESS Tech’s stock price fell $0.24 per share, or 7.7%, to close at $2.64 per share on December 7, 2022.

