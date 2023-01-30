Antimicrobial Coatings Market Size to Touch USD 9,380 Million By 2030

BEIJING, Jan. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Antimicrobial Coatings Market Size accounted for USD 3,798 Million in 2021 and is estimated to achieve a market size of USD 9,380 Million by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 10.8% from 2022 to 2030.



Antimicrobial Coatings Market Overview

The Antimicrobial Coatings market share is growing at a good pace. The market for antimicrobial coatings is driven by the increasing demand for effective solutions to control the spread of microorganisms on surfaces. These coatings are designed to inhibit the growth and proliferation of bacteria, viruses, and fungi on a wide range of surfaces, including medical equipment, food processing facilities, and building interiors.

The market is segmented into various types of coatings, such as silver-based (most widely used), copper-based (gaining high popularity), and zinc-based ( provide long-term protection).

The market is driven by the increasing demand for antimicrobial coatings in the healthcare sector where these coatings are applicable as they prevent the spread of infectious diseases. and food processing industries for maintaining the hygiene and safety standards of food products.

The market is further driven by the increasing awareness about the importance of maintaining a clean and hygienic environment. The use of antimicrobial coatings in building interiors and public spaces is also increasing due to the need to control the spread of microorganisms in these areas. The market is expected to grow at a significant pace in the coming years due to the increasing adoption of these coatings in various applications. The market is also expected to witness the development of new and advanced coatings that can provide better performance and higher lifecycle for the products. The market also faces some challenges which we will be discussing below.

Antimicrobial Coatings Market Highlights and Statistics

The healthcare sector has a high demand for antimicrobial coatings as the industry requires the use of these coatings on medical equipment and surfaces to prevent the spread of infectious diseases. The food processing industry also uses these coatings to maintain the hygiene and safety of food products.

The market is segmented into various types of coatings, such as silver-based, copper-based, and zinc-based.

The Asia-Pacific region has the fastest growing antimicrobial coatings market share due to tremendous development in the region especially in countries like China and India which have seen a record number of construction projects as well as high investments in industrial setups in recent years.

Key players in the market include PPG Industries, Inc., The Sherwin-Williams Company, DuPont, E. I. duPont de Nemours and Company, Nanovere Technologies Inc., Kansai Paint Co., Ltd., BioCote Limited, AkzoNobel N.V., BASF SE, and The Dow Chemical Company.



Antimicrobial Coatings Market Report Coverage:

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Trends in the Antimicrobial Coatings Market

Growing popularity of copper-based and zinc-based coatings due to them providing a broad-spectrum antimicrobial activity as they are known to be highly toxic to microorganisms. Zinc-based coatings are also used in certain applications due to their ability to provide long-term protection against microorganisms.

Increase in the usage of antimicrobial coatings in various applications such as textiles, household appliances, and electronic devices.

Stringent government regulations: Governments across the globe are imposing stringent regulations on the use of antimicrobial coatings to ensure the safety and efficacy of these products.

Increasing adoption of green antimicrobial coatings: The market is also witnessing a growing trend towards the use of green antimicrobial coatings, which are made from natural and eco-friendly materials, such as plant extracts.

Antimicrobial Coatings Market Dynamics

Increasing demand in healthcare and food processing industries: The healthcare sector is a major user of antimicrobial coatings as it requires the use of these coatings on medical equipment and surfaces to prevent the spread of infectious diseases. The food processing industry also uses these coatings to maintain the hygiene and safety of food products.

Awareness about the importance of a clean and hygienic environment especially in developing countries: The use of antimicrobial coatings in building interiors and public spaces is also increasing due to the need to control the spread of microorganisms in these areas.

Advancements in technology that can help companies make more innovations as well as introduce cost effective products that can provide better performance and longer-lasting protection against microorganisms in the coming years, which can help propel the overall market for antimicrobial coatings.

High amounts of growth in the construction industry especially in residential and commercial sectors are also expected to drive the growth of the antimicrobial coatings market share.

Increase in demand for sustainable solutions: Antimicrobial coatings can be used as a sustainable solution to reduce the use of harmful chemicals and pesticides, which is driving the growth of the market.



Antimicrobial Coatings Market Growth Hampering Factors

The production and application of antimicrobial coatings on larger surfaces comes with a high cost which can be a big challenge for market growth for the antimicrobial coatings.

The market growth also depends on the availability of skilled personnel, since the application of antimicrobial coatings requires specific skills and knowledge, expansion of the antimicrobial coatings market can be challenging in areas with lesser numbers of these skilled laborers and professionals.

Challenge of following regulations and certifications: Antimicrobial coatings come with chemical toxicity, following governmental norms is essential for companies and its vendors.

Insufficient understanding of the advantages of the antimicrobial coatings can be limited for the industry expansion.

Following environmental friendly laws: using these chemicals can be harmful for the environment if not under proper circumstances.

These coatings have a limited shelf life which is why they need to be manufactured and brought to the consumer market after thorough analysis.

Availability of alternative products: consumers also have the option to opt for alternative treatment solutions such as UV-C light, ozone and Hydrogen Peroxide, which have the capability to limit the growth of the antimicrobial coatings.

Market Segmentation

Product Type by Powder Coating

Silver

Copper

Zinc



Product Type By Surface Modifications And Coatings

E. Coli

Listeria

Pseudomonas

Others

By Application

Food processing and packaging solutions

Sanitary Facilities & Kitchen applications

Antimicrobial Textile Products

Mold Remediation services

AC and Ventilation Systems

Construction

Medical devices

Others

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Antimicrobial Coatings Market Overview by Region

In the North American continent, the antimicrobial coatings market share is driven by the increasing demand for in the healthcare and food processing industries. The healthcare sector is a major user of antimicrobial coatings as it requires the use of these coatings on medical equipment and surfaces to prevent the spread of infectious diseases. The food processing industry also uses these coatings to maintain the hygiene and safety of food products.

In the European region, the antimicrobial coatings market size is being exceeded by the increasing awareness about the importance of maintaining a clean and hygienic environment. The European continent also has some of the strictest rules when it comes to maintaining hygiene, which is also an important factor responsible for the market growth in the region. The use of antimicrobial coatings in building interiors and public spaces is also increasing due to the need to control the spread of microorganisms in these areas.

For the Asia-Pacific region, the antimicrobial coatings market share is driven by the increasing adoption of these coatings in various applications in countries such as China and India. These countries have been investing highly in their healthcare infrastructure as well as food processing industries.

For Latin America and MEA regions, the antimicrobial coatings market share is relatively low, nonetheless, we can still see a good amount of growth in these regions in the years to come.

Antimicrobial Coatings Market Key Players

PPG Industries, Inc., The Sherwin-Williams Company, DuPont, Nanovere Technologies Inc., Kansai Paint Co., Ltd., BioCote Limited, AkzoNobel N.V., BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, Saint-Gobain S.A., BioSafe Systems, LLC, The Chemours Company, NanoBioMatters Industries S.L, KBI Biopharma, Inc., Bioquell, Inc., Nanomaterials S.L., Microban International, Ltd., MicroShield 360, Nano Tech Coatings, Surface Solutions Group, Nanowerk LLC and Silver Nanoparticles

