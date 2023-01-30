Transactions in connection with share buyback programme

| Source: Tryg A/S Tryg A/S

Ballerup, DENMARK

On 27 April 2022, Tryg A/S (“Tryg”) announced that a share buyback programme of DKK 5.0 billion had been initiated as a result of the sale of Codan Denmark. The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation, EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buyback programme will end no later than 03 July 2023.

Transactions made under the share buyback programme will be announced through Nasdaq Copenhagen on a weekly basis.

The following transactions have been executed in the period 23 January 2023 to 27 January 2023:

    Number
of shares 		Avg. purchase
price, DKK 		Transaction value, DKK
23 January 2023   100,000 162.53 16,253,000
24 January 2023   100,000 163.17 16,317,000
25 January 2023   120,000 158.52 19,022,400
26 January 2023   90,000 159.10 14,319,000
27 January 2023   120,000 156.60 18,792,000
Accumulated for the period   530,000 - 84,703,400
Accumulated under the programme   21,959,000 - 3,557,869,690

Detailed information on all transactions under the share buyback programme during the period is included in the attached appendix.

Following the above transactions, Tryg owns a total of 23,285,169 treasury shares corresponding to 3.557% of the total share capital.

 

Attachment


Attachments

Weekly report on share buyback programme 23 January - 27 January 2023