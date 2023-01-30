eQ PE XV US raised a record 177 million USD at first closing

English Finnish

Press release

30 January 2023, 10:00 am

eQ Asset Management has raised 177 million USD for eQ PE XV US at the fund’s first closing which is 35 percent more than the previous US fund at its first closing. The previous US fund, eQ PE XIII US, raised 131 million USD at its first closing in 2021. eQ PE XV US will continue fundraising throughout spring with a final closing in the autumn 2023.

Special Investment Fund eQ PE XV US will make commitments to private equity funds investing in private lower middle market companies located in the United States and Canada. The portfolio will include 12-15 mainly sector-focused funds providing diversified access to more than 150 companies across multiple sectors and states.

eQ launched its cooperation with RCP Advisors based in Chicago in 2015. eQ PE XV US is the fifth fund in co-operation with RCP, a firm founded in 2001 and focused exclusively on lower middle market private equity funds in North America. RCP has deep experience and a well-resourced organisation. In total, eQ has raised 900 million USD for its US private equity funds.

Staffan Jåfs, Head of Private Equity, comments:

”eQ provides its investors with access to one of the biggest and best performing private equity markets globally, North America, through a domestic fund structure. Many of our clients continue to increase their private equity allocations. Our long-term partnership with RCP has been successful providing us access to top-performing, over-subscribed managers continuously. Together with RCP, we have now committed to more than 40 North American managers and the majority of eQ PE XV US’s portfolio will consist of re-up situations. The fund will make its first commitments immediately after the first closing.”

At 30 September 2022, eQ Asset Management’s assets under management totalled 12.3 bn euros out of which 2.8 bn euros in private equity funds. eQ raises new funds every year, alternating between Europe and North America. eQ private equity funds are open only to professional investors.

Helsinki 30 January 2023

eQ Asset Management Ltd

For additional information:

Staffan Jåfs, Head of Private Equity, eQ Asset Management Ltd

+358 (9) 6817 8736, staffan.jafs@eQ.fi

eQ Group is a Finnish group of companies specialising in asset management and corporate finance business. eQ Asset Management offers a wide range of asset management services (including private equity funds and real estate asset management) for institutions and individuals. The assets managed by the Group total approximately EUR 12.3 billion. Advium Corporate Finance, which is part of the Group, offers services related to mergers and acquisitions, real estate transactions and equity capital markets.

More information about the Group is available on our website at www.eQ.fi.