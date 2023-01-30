Global D-Psicose Market Size & Share to Surpass $448.4 Million by 2028 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global D-Psicose Market is valued at USD 101.5 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach a value of USD 448.4 Million by 2028 at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 28.1% over the forecast period 2022-2028.



Market Overview

According to Vantage Market Research, key factors are anticipated to accelerate the D-Psicose market growth over the forecast period. Factors like the rising need for sugar replacements, the rising demand for functional food items, and the rising incidence of diabetes and obesity fuel the growth of this industry. Additionally, it is anticipated that the growing demand for low-calorie sweeteners among end-use sectors, the rise in the number of approvals in emerging nations, and the rise in R&D efforts to create sugar-free products will offer market participants considerable growth potential.

We forecast that the powder category in D-Psicose market sales will account for more than 40% of total sales by 2028. The advantages of powered D-Psicose, like the ease of handling, transportation, storage, and longer shelf life, are largely responsible for the substantial proportion of this market.

Market Dynamics

D-Psicose Market is Expanding Due to the Demand for Sugar Alternatives

Globally, people are becoming more health conscious and searching for better sugar substitutes. Regular use of high-calorie sugar has a detrimental effect on health and contributes to conditions like diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure, cardiovascular disease, and liver disease. People are choosing low-calorie alternatives like allulose, which have the same flavor and texture but are less dangerous, as a result of people becoming much more aware of how much sugar they consume each day. Due to the increased demand for sugar substitutes, the D-Psicose market is anticipated to expand over the next few years. Globally, there has been a rise in health-conscious customers, increasing demand for natural sweeteners and sugar replacements.

Impact of COVID-19 on D-Psicose Demand to Boost Market Growth

The COVID-19 pandemic has prompted the creation of various best-practice guidelines for the food sector because it has brought to light the significance of sanitary and nutritious foods with low sugar levels, calories, and fats in illness prevention. Unprecedented consumer demand, particularly for low-calorie food products, has been placed on this industry. To fulfill the growing demand, food sector businesses have begun to adjust their strategies by substituting sugar for sugar alternatives or low-calorie sweeteners. Additionally, as consumers look for ways to improve their general health and well-being, there is a sharp increase in demand for goods that are lower in sugar and have immunity-boosting qualities. Therefore, producers and product formulators have been pushed to choose sugar replacements like D-Psicose due to rising health consciousness and strong customer demand for products with lower sugar content.

Top Players in the Global D-Psicose Market

Tate & Lyle PLC (U.K.)

Matsutani Chemical Industry Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Samyang Corporation (South Korea)

Baolingbao Biology Co. Ltd. (China)

CJ CheilJedang Corp. (South Korea)

Shandong Saigao Group Corporation (China)

Anderson Global Group LLC (U.S.)

Shandong Bailong Chuangyuan Bio-tech Co. Ltd. (China)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (U.S.)

Zhucheng Haotian Pharm Co. Ltd (China)

Merck KGaA (Germany)

Dezhou Huiyang Biotechnology Co. Ltd. (China)

SAVANNA Ingredients GmbH (Germany)



Top Trends in Global D-Psicose Market

One trend that Vantage Market Research (VMR) expects to see in the D-Psicose industry is a rising need for nutritious ingredients. Around the world, the demand for nutritious nutrients is rising quickly. As a result, people are increasingly turning to D-Psicose as an alternative to typical sugar products that is healthier for them.

Another trend that VMR predicts will continue in the D-Psicose industry is more innovative product development. D-Psicose is used more frequently in creating new products by food and beverage businesses. This is partly because the sugar molecule has so many advantages, including sweetness, flavor enhancement, and texture alteration.

Top Report Findings

Based on Type/Form, most of the D-Psicose market's revenue is controlled by the powder category. D-Psicose is most frequently found in powder form, which can be found in food and beverage goods. It tastes slightly sweet and is white or off-white in hue. This kind of D-Psicose is also the least expensive, which makes it a preferred alternative for producers.

Based on the Application, most of the D-Psicose market's revenue is controlled by the food category. D-Psicose is most frequently used in food products. The sugar molecule is present in many goods, including ice cream, sweets, snacks, and beverages. It is also used in more upscale food products, bread, and pasta.

Recent Developments in the Global D-Psicose Market

In May of 2021, Tate & Lyle, a market leader in the production of liquid and crystalline allulose, said it would increase production to satisfy rising global demand.

General Mills introduced Good Measure, a unique line of snacks made with low-calorie ingredients, in June 2021. The company's new bar offerings come in three flavors: almond dark chocolate, dark peanut chocolate, and blueberry almond.

Food Category in D-Psicose Market to Generate Over 35% Revenue

D-Psicose is an expensive investment. Vantage Market Research has analyzed the market for D-Psicose to understand its current state and potential future growth factors. For better understanding, based on the application, the D-Psicose market is divided into food, beverages, and other applications.

During the forecast period, the market for D-Psicose is anticipated to experience the highest CAGR for the food category due to the widespread usage of sugar replacements in a variety of food products, including baked goods, confectionery, and savory snacks, as well as variables including customers' growing preferences for healthier food and changing food consumption patterns.

On the other hand, the beverages category is anticipated to grow significantly. The high growth rate of this market is attributed to several factors, including the increasing demand for low-calorie beverages, the increased launch of beverages containing D-Psicose, and the growing awareness of the health benefits of this ingredient in beverages.

Europe Region in D-Psicose Market to Generate More 34% Revenue

Europe dominates the market for D-Psicose throughout the projection period. It has contributed to the region's growth as one of the biggest marketplaces for healthful components. The significant market share of this region is primarily attributable to the rising rates of obesity and diabetes, the growing importance of health and wellness, the well-established food and beverage sector, and the high demand for sugar-free goods.

Global D-Psicose Market Segmentation

By Type/Form

Powder

Syrup

Crystal



By Application

Food

Beverages

Other Applications



By Region

North America United States Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea South-East Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA



Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 101.5 Million Revenue Forecast by 2028 USD 448.4 Million CAGR 28.1% from 2022 to 2028 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 to 2028 Key Players Tate & Lyle PLC, Matsutani Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Samyang Corporation, Baolingbao Biology Co. Ltd., CJ CheilJedang Corp., Shandong Saigao Group Corporation, Anderson Global Group LLC, Shandong Bailong Chuangyuan Bio-tech Co. Ltd., Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Zhucheng Haotian Pharm Co. Ltd, Merck KGaA, Dezhou Huiyang Biotechnology Co. Ltd., SAVANNA Ingredients GmbH Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

