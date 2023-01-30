Festi hf.: Buy-back programme week 4

Kopavogi, ICELAND

In week 4 2023, Festi purchased in total 315,000 own shares for total amount of 56,080,000 ISK as follows:


WeekDateTimePurchased sharesPricePurchase priceTotal shares boughtTotal puchase price
423.1.202314:13:1450.0001798.950.000628.500114.424.000
423.1.202314:42:3430.0001795.370.000658.500119.794.000
425.1.202314:54:5650.0001788.900.000708.500128.694.000
426.1.202311:37:4530.0001775.310.000738.500134.004.000
426.1.202314:41:5180.000177,514.200.000818.500148.204.000
427.1.202314:33:5575.00017813.350.000893.500161.554.000
   315.000 56.080.000  


The execution the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995 and annex II to the Regulation on insider information and market abuse No 630/2005.

Before the purchase Festi held 5,000,000 own shares or 1.60% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 893,500 own shares for 161,554,000 ISK and holds today 5,893,500 own shares or 1.89% of issued shares.This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 6 January 2023 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The programme envisages the buy-back of a total of 3,000,000 own shares or 0.96% of the issued shares, with the cap of 650 million ISK purchase price.

For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).