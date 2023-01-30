Festi hf.: Buy-back programme week 4

In week 4 2023, Festi purchased in total 315,000 own shares for total amount of 56,080,000 ISK as follows:
|Week
|Date
|Time
|Purchased shares
|Price
|Purchase price
|Total shares bought
|Total puchase price
|4
|23.1.2023
|14:13:14
|50.000
|179
|8.950.000
|628.500
|114.424.000
|4
|23.1.2023
|14:42:34
|30.000
|179
|5.370.000
|658.500
|119.794.000
|4
|25.1.2023
|14:54:56
|50.000
|178
|8.900.000
|708.500
|128.694.000
|4
|26.1.2023
|11:37:45
|30.000
|177
|5.310.000
|738.500
|134.004.000
|4
|26.1.2023
|14:41:51
|80.000
|177,5
|14.200.000
|818.500
|148.204.000
|4
|27.1.2023
|14:33:55
|75.000
|178
|13.350.000
|893.500
|161.554.000
|315.000
|56.080.000
The execution the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995 and annex II to the Regulation on insider information and market abuse No 630/2005.
Before the purchase Festi held 5,000,000 own shares or 1.60% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 893,500 own shares for 161,554,000 ISK and holds today 5,893,500 own shares or 1.89% of issued shares.This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 6 January 2023 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The programme envisages the buy-back of a total of 3,000,000 own shares or 0.96% of the issued shares, with the cap of 650 million ISK purchase price.
For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).