Global Substance Abuse Treatment Market Report to 2030 - Featuring Alkermes, Allergan, Forest Laboratories and GlaxoSmithKline Among Others

This report offers strategic insights into the overall substance abuse treatment market along with the market size and estimates for the duration 2020 to 2030. The research study covers in-depth analysis of market segments based on drug class and different geographical regions.



Along with quantitative information, qualitative information sets and assessment tools are provided in this study for better analysis of the overall market scenario and future prospects. Information such as market inclination insights and drivers, challenges and opportunities assists the readers for understanding the ongoing trends in the global substance abuse treatment market.

Tools such as market positioning of key players and attractive investment proposition provide the readers with insights on the competitive scenario of the global substance abuse treatment market.

This report concludes with company profiles section that highlights major information about the key players engaged in global substance abuse treatment market. In-depth competitive environment analysis and historical years (2020) market size data are also provided in the report.



Thus, the research study provides a holistic view of the global substance abuse treatment market, offering market size and estimates for the period from 2020 to 2030, keeping in mind the above-mentioned factors.



Substance abuse is a compulsive, excessive, and self-damaging use of habit forming drugs or substances; leading to addiction, dependence, serious physiological injury, psychological harm or death. Factors such as alarming rise in the number of substance addicted population, rise in the number of opioid prescriptions written by physicians, increased government intervention and encouragement to curb substance abuse in all countries are driving the growth of substance abuse treatment market globally.

However, low treatment compliance may negatively impact the growth of market. In the base year 2016, drug abuse treatment held largest market share due to the factors such as higher alarming rise in the number of drug addicted population, increased government intervention and encouragement to curb substance abuse and rise in the number of opioid prescriptions written by physicians are driving the growth of drug abuse treatment market globally.



In the base year 2020, North America dominated the substance abuse treatment market in terms of revenue and it is anticipated that it will show significant growth during the forecast period; U.S. was observed as largest regional market in North America.

Factors such as alarming rise in the number of addicted population, government initiatives in substance abuse prevention and treatment, high awareness about the threats to life and economic burden, and evolved government policies for the same are the prime contributors to the dominance of North America.

Expenditure on healthcare is highest in the U.S. as compared to other nations. It is anticipated that Asia Pacific will grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period due to developing economic condition, improvement in awareness among general patient population, improved treatment access, growing addiction rates along with rise in awareness and evolution of healthcare infrastructure would fuel the growth during the forecast period.



Historical & Forecast Period



This study report represents analysis of each segment from 2020 to 2030 considering 2021 as the base year. Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for each of the respective segments estimated for the forecast period of 2022 to 2030.

Key questions answered in this report

What are the key micro and macro environmental factors that are impacting the growth of Substance Abuse Treatment market?

What are the key investment pockets with respect to product segments and geographies currently and during the forecast period?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2030.

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which market segment holds a larger market share and why?

Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Substance Abuse Treatment market?

Which is the largest regional market for Substance Abuse Treatment market?

What are the market trends and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

Which are the key trends driving Substance Abuse Treatment market growth?

Who are the key competitors and what are their key strategies to enhance their market presence in the Substance Abuse Treatment market worldwide?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary



3. Substance Abuse Treatment Market: Business Outlook & Market Dynamics

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Global Substance Abuse Treatment Market Value, 2020 - 2030, (US$ Million)

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Drivers

3.3.2. Market Restraints

3.3.3. Key Challenges

3.3.4. Key Opportunities

3.4. Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

3.5. See-Saw Analysis

3.6. Porter's Five Force Model

3.7. PESTEL Analysis



4. Substance Abuse Treatment Market: By Treatment, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

4.1. Market Overview

4.2. Growth & Revenue Analysis: 2021 Versus 2030

4.3. Market Segmentation

4.3.1. Alcohol Addiction Treatment

4.3.1.1. Disulfiram

4.3.1.2. Acamprosate

4.3.1.3. Naltrexone

4.3.2. Tobacco/ Nicotine Addiction Treatment

4.3.2.1. Nicotine Replacement Treatment

4.3.2.1.1. Nicotine Patch

4.3.2.1.2. Nicotine Gum

4.3.2.1.3. Nicotine Lozenges

4.3.2.1.4. Nicotine Spray

4.3.2.1.5. Nicotine Inhaler

4.3.2.2. Non-Nicotine Medication

4.3.2.2.1. Bupropion

4.3.2.2.2. Varenicline

4.3.2.3. Drug Abuse Treatment

4.3.2.3.1. Methadone

4.3.2.3.2. Buprenorphine

4.3.2.3.3. Naltrexone



5. North America Substance Abuse Treatment Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



6. UK and European Union Substance Abuse Treatment Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



7. Asia Pacific Substance Abuse Treatment Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



8. Latin America Substance Abuse Treatment Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

9. Middle East and Africa Substance Abuse Treatment Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



10. Company Profile

10.1. Alkermes Plc.

10.1.1. Company Overview

10.1.2. Financial Performance

10.1.3. Product Portfolio

10.1.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.2. Allergan

10.2.1. Company Overview

10.2.2. Financial Performance

10.2.3. Product Portfolio

10.2.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.3. Forest Laboratories, Inc.

10.3.1. Company Overview

10.3.2. Financial Performance

10.3.3. Product Portfolio

10.3.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.4. GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

10.4.1. Company Overview

10.4.2. Financial Performance

10.4.3. Product Portfolio

10.4.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.5. Mylan Laboratories

10.5.1. Company Overview

10.5.2. Financial Performance

10.5.3. Product Portfolio

10.5.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.6. Pfizer Inc.

10.6.1. Company Overview

10.6.2. Financial Performance

10.6.3. Product Portfolio

10.6.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.7. Purdue Pharma LP

10.7.1. Company Overview

10.7.2. Financial Performance

10.7.3. Product Portfolio

10.7.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.8. Reckitt Benckiser Pharmaceuticals

10.8.1. Company Overview

10.8.2. Financial Performance

10.8.3. Product Portfolio

10.8.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.9. Teva Pharmaceuticals

10.9.1. Company Overview

10.9.2. Financial Performance

10.9.3. Product Portfolio

10.9.4. Strategic Initiatives

