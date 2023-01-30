English French Dutch

Advanced notice of Umicore’s 2022 Full Year Results

Umicore will publish its 2022 full year results on February 16th, 2023 at 07:30 AM CET.

In addition, and on the same day, the Group will host a webcast and conference call for analysts and investors at 09.30 AM CET and for media at 08.30 AM CET.





1. Webcast and conference call for analysts and investors | February 16th | 09:30 AM CET

During the analyst and investor webcast and conference call Umicore CEO, Mathias Miedreich and CFO, Wannes Peferoen will elaborate on the 2022 full year results which will be followed by a Q&A session. This conference can be attended via audio webcast and conference call using the access details below.





LIVE AUDIO WEBCAST

To access the audio webcast, please click on the following link: https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/umicore/20230216_1/





CONFERENCE CALL

To access the conference call, please dial one of the following numbers:

Belgium +32 (0) 3 303 9933 France +33 (0) 1 7099 4742 Germany +49 (0) 69 6677 75757 Netherlands +31 (0) 20 708 5074 UK +44 (0) 33 0551 0202 Ireland +353 (0) 1 553 0196 Italy +39 06 83360401 Luxembourg +352 2020 4268 Portugal +351 3 0880 0409 Spain +34 91 788 9856 New York, USA +1 786 496 5601

We invite you to dial in at least 5 minutes in advance. This will allow the operator to transfer you into the call before the scheduled start time.

Dial: Access Phone Number

Conference ID: Quote “Umicore” when prompted by the operator

Please state your first name, last name and company name after the tone. If the conference has not yet started, you will be placed on hold.





2. Webcast and conference call for the media | February 16th | 8:30 AM CET

During the media call Umicore’s CEO, Mathias Miedreich, will elaborate on the 2022 full year results and answer questions in a Q&A session.

Media who are interested in attending are invited to contact the media relations team and can join via the following link:

https://umico.re/FYR-2022-MediaCall







Disclaimer

The conference call and webcast hosted by Umicore will be recorded. The audio and visual recording of the live conference call and webcast includes any documents and materials exchanged or viewed during the live event, questions asked by participants during the live event and the transcript. Such recording will be retained by Umicore and may subsequently be shared by Umicore with other interested parties or used by Umicore in the public domain, each time with a view to providing interested parties equal access to information and a level playing field. The lawful basis for processing any personal data included in the recording is legitimate interests and hence you will not be requested to expressly consent to such processing. Participants who do not wish to be recorded have the option of muting their microphone, turning off their webcam and/or not contributing. Any personal data included in the recording will be stored and processed by Umicore in accordance with its privacy policy, which can be consulted on our website www.umicore.com . If you have any questions regarding the above, you can contact Umicore’s Data Protection manager via data_protection@umicore.com . “Umicore” refers to Umicore, NV, a company with registered seat at Broekstraat 31, 1000 Brussels, Belgium, with enterprise number 401.574.852.





For more information

Investor Relations

Caroline Kerremans +32 2 227 72 21 caroline.kerremans@umicore.com Eva Behaeghe +32 2 227 70 68 eva.behaeghe@umicore.com Adrien Raicher +32 2 227 74 34 adrien.raicher@umicore.com





Media Relations