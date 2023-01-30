Cognitive Assessment and Training Global Market Report 2023: Emphasis on Recruiting Best Talent and Flawless Employee Assessment Aids Wider Use of Cognitive Ability Tests in Enterprise Environments

Dublin, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cognitive Assessment and Training - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Cognitive Assessment and Training estimated at US$4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$27.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 27.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 25.3% CAGR and reach US$15.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 30.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 26.2% CAGR



The Cognitive Assessment and Training market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 26.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 24.4% and 23.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 18.9% CAGR.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 194 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $27.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 27.3% Regions Covered Global

Looking Ahead to 2023



The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.



What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Human Cognitive Abilities and Skills: An Introduction

Cognitive Assessment and Training Lend Hand in Evaluating and Improving Brain Function and Cognitive Health

Current Scenario and Outlook for Cognitive Assessment and Training Market

Cognitive Assessment and Training - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Emphasis on Recruiting Best Talent and Flawless Employee Assessment Aids Wider Use of Cognitive Ability Tests in Enterprise Environments

Brief Review of Workplace Cognitive Ability Tests

Robust Growth Opportunities Identified in Education Sector

Cognitive Method Steps In to Improve Clinical Trial Programs

Brain Research Programs Empowered by Cognitive Technology

Cognitive Technology Steers Brain Training Projects

Healthcare Practitioners Leverage Cognitive Testing to Assess Cognitive Health

Emphasis on Identifying and Restricting Age-Related CNS Disorders: A Key Growth Driver

Review of Select Widely Used Cognitive Testing Tools for Aged People

Mini-Mental State Exam (MMSE): The Most Common Screening Method for Cognitive Functioning

Mini-Cog Facilitates Seamless Detection of Cognitive Impairment

MoCA Comes to Fore with Superior Cognitive Testing Capabilities

M-ACE, the Shorter Version of ACE-III, Seeks Mainstream Role

Aging Demographic Extends Potential Market Opportunity

Worldwide Population of People Aged 60 Years and Above by Region for Years 2017 and 2050

Pen- and Paper-Based Assessment: Traditional Approach for Cognitive Testing

Digital Methods and Mobile Apps Proliferate

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION





