Video Surveillance Storage Market expected to witness growth opportunities worth USD 12.92 Bn over the forecast period (2022-2029), Technological Development and Returns on Investment

Pune, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maximize Market research a leading Information Technology & Telecommunication research firm has published a market intelligence report on the Video Surveillance Storage Market , which is a combination of primary and secondary data. As per the report, the total market opportunity by 2029 is expected to be USD 12.92 Bn with North America holding the largest market share globally. The total market was valued at USD 8.04 Bn in 2021 and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1 percent during the forecast period.



Video Surveillance Storage Market Report Scope and Research Methodology

The main objective of the report is to analyze and forecast the global market size. A detailed analysis of the opportunities, drivers, challenges and restraints is also included in the report. An in-depth qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market helps in determining the potential of the Video Surveillance Storage Market. The research has been done by dividing the market into three major segments: storage media, deployment and application. These three major segments of the Video Surveillance Storage Market were further divided into sub-segments. The report includes the factors that affect the business positively or negatively and also gives a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. For competitive analysis, it includes strategic profiling of top players in the market, a wide-ranging analysis of their core competencies and their strategies, agreements, growths, joint ventures, partnerships, and acquisitions.

The bottom-up approach was used to estimate the Video Surveillance Storage Market size. Primary and secondary research methods were used to collect the data for the market report. Data gathered by using both these methods were combined to make the report authentic. Primary interviews were conducted with the stakeholders in the industry including manufacturers, consultants and end-users. Secondary sources include annual reports of top players, paid sources and manufacturing associations of industrial robotics . Porter’s five forces analysis was used during the research to provide the ability of buyers and suppliers to make profit-oriented strategic decisions and build their buyer-supplier network. SWOT analysis was used to provide the strengths and weaknesses of the Video Surveillance Storage Market size.

Video Surveillance Storage Market Overview

A system that collects information obtained from surveillance cameras is called video surveillance storage. Video surveillance plays an important role in security because the data which is obtained in real time can be retained for analysis when necessary. Video surveillance systems are used for stadium security, hospital and patient security, airport security, police security and campus security. The Video Surveillance Storage Market is being driven by rising security threats and the increasing demand for cost-efficient and time-saving video surveillance storage.

Video Surveillance Storage Market Dynamics

The demand for video surveillance storage devices is mainly increasing due to the increasing prevalence of security threats. The major factor driving the growth of the market is the increasing demand for time-saving and efficient surveillance systems at a reasonable cost. During the forecast period, the Video Surveillance Storage Market growth is expected to be driven by the increasing investment in security protection against terrorist attacks, increasing attention from artificial intelligence to video surveillance systems, increasing trends in global smart city projects and growing trends in IoT solutions. The factors that are expected to restrain market growth are the lack of availability of storage systems and the cost of expanding bandwidth.

Video Surveillance Storage Market Regional Insights

The Video Surveillance Storage Market in the North America region is expected to dominate the global market by holding the largest market share during the forecast period. The market in the region is majorly growing due to the rising digitalization across industry verticals and the high adoption of cloud technologies .

During the forecast period, the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a fast growth rate in the global Video Surveillance Storage Market. The market growth is majorly attributed to the fast acceptance of video surveillance storage systems among businesses and individual users.

Market Size in 2021 USD 12.92 Bn. Market Size in 2029 USD 8.04 Bn. CAGR 6.1% (2022-2029) Forecast Period 2022-2029 Base Year 2021 Number of Pages 280 No. of Tables 115 No. of Charts and Figures 110 Segment Covered Storage Media, Deployment and Application Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

Video Surveillance Storage Market Segmentation

By Storage Media

HDD

SSD

By Deployment

Cloud

On-Premise

By Application

Managed Service

Consulting Service

Training & Certification



Video Surveillance Storage Market Key Competitors include:

Optiva, Inc. (Canada)

Genetec (Canada)

Avigilon Corporation (Canada)

March Networks (Canada)

Alcatel-Lucent SA (France)

Amdocs, Inc. (US)

Dell (US)

IBM Corporation (US)

BCDVideo (US)

Cisco Systems, Inc (US)

honeyell International, Inc. (US)

Pelco Corporations (US)

Rasilient Systems Inc (US)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (US)

OpenEye (US)

Hikvision (US)

ExacqVision (US)

Verkada (US)

Eagle Eye Networks, Inc (US)

Hitachi Ltd (Japan)

CPPLUS International. (India)

Sterlite Technologies Limited (India)

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China)

SAP SE (Germany)

Hanwha (South Korea)

VIVOTEK INC. (Taiwan)

Key questions answered in the Video Surveillance Storage Market are:

What is Video Surveillance Storage?

What are the global trends in the Video Surveillance Storage Market?

What are the upcoming industry applications and trends for the Video Surveillance Storage Market?

What are the recent industry trends that can be implemented to generate additional revenue streams for Video Surveillance Storage Market?

What growth strategies are the players considering to increase their presence in Video Surveillance Storage Market?

What are the major challenges that the Video Surveillance Storage Market could face in the future?

Who held the largest market share in Video Surveillance Storage Market?

Which is the fastest growing segment in the Video Surveillance Storage Market?

What are the prospects for Video Surveillance Storage Market growth in developing countries?



Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Storage Media, Deployment, Application and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

