Home Wifi Router And Extender Global Market Report 2022: Sector to Reach $18.91 Billion by 2030 at a 9.3% CAGR

Dublin, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Home Wifi Router And Extender Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Increasing Requirement for Internet in Homes Across the Globe Has Increased the Demand for Home Wifi Router and Extender Market



Globally, the home wifi extender and router market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 9.30% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030 and is expected to register a market value of US$ 18.91 Bn by 2030.

The rising population and increasing demand for wifi in homes across the globe is one of the major factors driving the market. As the rise in digitalization has increased the use of the internet leading to increasing demand for the internet.



Home Wifi Router and Extender with Uplink Port in its Wi-Fi Router Segment Continue Dominating the Market



In 2021, the overall home wifi router and extender market was led by the uplink Port segment in its wi-fi router segment contributing to a high percentage of the market share of the total revenue generated globally in 2020 and is expected to grow with a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period and is expected to be the fastest-growing segment throughout the forecast period. The uplink port allows a user to add additional ports to connect different devices to the network and also allows individuals to extend the signals of the wifi allowing to expand the signals.



Asia-Pacific Dominates the Market by Region



The global home wifi router and extender market was led by Asia-Pacific with a market share of more than 40% in the year 2020. The increasing urbanization and digitalization in the region are primarily reseasoned for the growth of the market. Additionally, the increasing use of smart home devices is another factor driving the market in the region. Similarly, the rising population and increasing demand for home wifi play a crucial role in the growth of the market. Based on countries the market has been segmented as India, China, Japan, and Rest of Asia-Pacific. China accounts for the largest market share in the region.



Market Segmentation

Wi-Fi Router

Normal Port

Uplink Port

Device

Wi-Fi Extender

Wi-Fi Router

Key questions answered in this report

What are the key micro and macro environmental factors that are impacting the growth of Home Wifi Router And Extender market?

What are the key investment pockets with respect to product segments and geographies currently and during the forecast period?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2030.

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which market segment holds a larger market share and why?

Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Home Wifi Router And Extender market?

Which is the largest regional market for Home Wifi Router And Extender market?

What are the market trends and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

Which are the key trends driving Home Wifi Router And Extender market growth?

Who are the key competitors and what are their key strategies to enhance their market presence in the Home Wifi Router And Extender market worldwide?

Companies Mentioned

ASUS TeK Computer Inc.

Actiontec Electronics Inc.

Belkin International Inc.

Dell Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

TP-Link Technologies Co. Ltd.

Devolo AG

D-Link Corp.

Intel Corporation

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Legrand SA

Tenda Technology Inc.

Netgear Inc.

ZyXEL Communications Corp.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/smar8o-wifi-router?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.