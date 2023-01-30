Global Clarified Butter Market Value of US$ 6.11 billion by 2033, Up from an Anticipated US$ 2.49 billion in 2023 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A 9.4% CAGR is forecast for the clarified butter market, which is predicted to reach a global market value of US$ 6.11 billion by 2033 from an estimated US$ 2.49 billion in 2023.



The widespread adoption of clarified butter is mostly due to globalisation. The customers of today, known as millennial, have shown a deep interest in food and have experimented with its flavour and nutritional value.

Due to fewer barriers preventing the transportation of local food ingredients across borders, they have a wide range of options. Consumers' shifting nutritional priorities and shifting taste preferences have opened up new clarified butter market opportunities for dairy producers, who are then compelled to spread different varieties of clarified butter over the world, fuelling the expansion of the clarified butter business.

Request for Sample Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-16546

High Product Cost is a Crucial Market Setback

It is projected that the market expansion will be hampered by the high cost of clarified butter in comparison to other cooking oils. In the coming years, it is also estimated that the expanding consumer trend towards low-fat and vegan diets may restraint market expansion.

Regional Standpoints

With a market share of more than 45%, Asia Pacific emerged as the leading regional market. Biscuits, cookies, chicken, scallops, paneer, oats, soups, bone marrow, lamb, naan, steak, beef, celery, muffins, brussels sprouts, halwa, rice, dal, biryani, pancakes, fudge, skillets, and paratha are few of the meals that are frequently prepared with clarified butter.

From 2023 to 2033, European market is anticipated to see a significant CAGR of 14.8%. In nations like Germany, the United Kingdom, France, and Italy, where there is a sizable population that values health, clarified butter is expected to become more common as a staple meal. In the coming years, it is anticipated that an increase in migration from South Asian nations including Bangladesh, Pakistan, and India is poised to create new clarified butter market.

Key Takeaways

In the nature category, the conventional segment is anticipated to record 8.8% CAGR and reach US$ 3.15 billion by 2033.

More than 55% of global income came from the traditional sector of nature category.

Over 85% of global revenue was generated through offline distribution channels.

From 2023 to 2033, the CAGR of 12.1% is anticipated for the online retail stores segment of the clarified butter market.

With a share of more than 45% throughout the course of the forecast period, Asia Pacific became the dominant clarified butter market.

The significant CAGR of 14.8% is predicted for Europe between 2023 and 2033.

By 2033, China is anticipated to have a projected market worth US$ 1,799.72 million, recording 14.3% CAGR.

An estimated US$ 513.2 million is spent on the clarified butter market in the United States.

From 2023 to 2033, Japan and Canada market are expected to expand at respective rates of 4.9% and 8.3%.

Germany is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6%.

Talk with Subject Expert: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-16546

Competitive Landscape

Leading companies in the global clarified butter market are Organic Valley, Roil Foods Ltd., Verka USA, Grassland Dairy Products, Inc., Netherend Farm Ltd., Amul, Avera Foods (Pty) Ltd., Nordic Creamery, Grassland Dairy Products Inc., Beneficial Blends LLC, and Lurpak.

The main prospects for clarified butter producers globally are new developments in food packaging and expanding markets in emerging nations.

Recent Development

Investment





To expand distribution channel and innovation in product line, 4th & heart closed a US$ 7.6 million funding steered by Harbinger Ventures, a capital investor. Similar to this, IndoCan Honey Pvt Ltd funded of US$ 1 million to NutriMoo, a firm that also produces dairy products and clarified butter.

Launch





In Andhra Pradesh, India, Heritage Foods Limited opened its first official store in 2018. This tactical move was intended to increase its regional footprint within the nation.

Check Out Complete Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/16546

Given Below are the Clarified Butter Market Segments

By Nature:

Conventional

Organic

By Packaging Type:

Jars

Tubs

Tins



By Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Middle East and Asia



Table of Content:

1. Executive Summary | Clarified Butter Market

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

Complete TOC with Report Preview: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/clarified-butter-market

Check Our Related Food and Beverage Research Reports:

Neotame Market: The global neotame market size was valued at US$ 15.8 Mn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2022 to 2032. The market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 32.3 Mn in 2032. Neotame holds around 1% of share in the global artificial sweetener market.

Gelling Agent Market: The global gelling agent market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 4.9 Bn by the end of 2022, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2022-2032. As per the report, the global market is projected to reach US$ 8.2 Bn in 2032.

Lignans Market: The lignans market size exceeded US$ 428.3 Mn in 2022 and is estimated to grow at over 5.8% CAGR between 2022 and 2032, reaching a valuation of US$ 676.7 Mn by 2032. Rising application of lignans in food & beverages, animal nutrition, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics is driving growth in the global lignans market.

Lipids Market: The global lipids market is expected to reach a market value of US$ 9.7 Bn by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% by 2022-2032, to reach a value of US$ 22.5 Bn by 2032. Lipids market accounted for 25% of the total fats and oil industry globally in 2022, as per the latest study. Lipids market grew at a CAGR of 6.5% between 2017 and 2021.

Meal Replacement Products Market: The global meal replacement products market is estimated to reach US$ 12.5 Bn in 2022 and is projected to be valued at US$ 23.2 Bn by 2032. The market is expected to showcase growth at a CAGR of 6.4% in the forecast period from 2022 to 2032.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com