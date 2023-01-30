Global Spa Market Report 2022 to 2027: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecasts

Dublin, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Spa Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global spa market size reached US$ 44.6 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 91.2 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.66% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Spa refers to a commercial establishment that provides health management and body relaxation services. The services offered include a wide range of therapeutic treatments, such as massages, body scrubs, steam baths, facials, sauna baths, manicures and pedicures.

They are most commonly provided by day spas, hotel and resorts spas, destination spas, medical spas and mineral or thermal spas. These establishments also offer customizable treatments that have anti-aging and de-stressing effects and are also beneficial for managing stress, medical ailments, detoxifying the body, weight management and boosting the immune system.



Significant growth in the wellness tourism industry is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Furthermore, increasing health consciousness among the masses is also driving to the market growth. Due to rapid urbanization, sedentary lifestyles and hectic schedules of working professionals, there is a growing preference for therapeutic spas to reduce anxiety and stress.

In line with this, spas offering personalized premium and super-premium experiences through various wellness programs and treatments are also gaining immense traction as they are expanding their customer base to individuals that prefer to relax in a comfortable ambiance.

Additionally, the availability of natural and organic procedures and floatation therapies and the increasing utilization of innovative marketing strategies on social media to strengthen brand positioning are acting as other growth-inducing factors.

Contemporary spas that provide facial and detoxifying treatments by using organic ingredients, peels and water-based elements that promote natural healing of the skin, along-with the rising expenditure capacities of the consumers, have also augmented the industry growth.

Competitive Landscape:



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Canyon Ranch Inc., Emirates Palace, Four Seasons Hotels Limited, Grand Resort Bad Ragaz AG, Harrison Hot Springs Resort & Spa Corp., Lanserhof GmbH, Marriott International Inc., Massage Envy Franchising LLC, Planet Beach Franchising Corporation, Rancho La Puerta Inc. and Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas (InterContinental Hotels Group).



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global spa market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global spa market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global spa market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 143 Forecast Period 2021 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $44.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $91.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.6% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Spa Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Salon Spa

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Hotel and Resort Spa

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Medical Spa

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Destination Spa

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Thermal Spring Spa

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast

6.6 Others

6.6.1 Market Trends

6.6.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by End User

7.1 Male

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Female

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Region

9 SWOT Analysis



10 Value Chain Analysis



11 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12 Price Analysis



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Structure

13.2 Key Players

13.3 Profiles of Key Players

13.3.1 Canyon Ranch Inc.

13.3.1.1 Company Overview

13.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.2 Emirates Palace

13.3.2.1 Company Overview

13.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.3 Four Seasons Hotels Limited

13.3.3.1 Company Overview

13.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.3.3 SWOT Analysis

13.3.4 Grand Resort Bad Ragaz AG

13.3.4.1 Company Overview

13.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.5 Harrison Hot Springs Resort & Spa Corp.

13.3.5.1 Company Overview

13.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.6 Lanserhof GmbH

13.3.6.1 Company Overview

13.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.6.3 Financials

13.3.7 Marriott International Inc.

13.3.7.1 Company Overview

13.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.7.3 Financials

13.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.8 Massage Envy Franchising LLC

13.3.8.1 Company Overview

13.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.9 Planet Beach Franchising Corporation

13.3.9.1 Company Overview

13.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.10 Rancho La Puerta Inc.

13.3.10.1 Company Overview

13.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.11 Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas (InterContinental Hotels Group)

13.3.11.1 Company Overview

13.3.11.2 Product Portfolio



