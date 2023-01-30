Cockpit Voice Recorder Global Market Report 2022: Difficulties in Locating Crashed MH370 Aircraft Brings Forth Focus on Adaptive and Longer-life Pingers

Dublin, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR), FDR, TPL, and DRB - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR), FDR, TPL, and DRB Market to Reach $202.6 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR), FDR, TPL, and DRB estimated at US$165.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$202.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Commercial, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.7% CAGR and reach US$88 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the UAV segment is readjusted to a revised 2.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $48.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 2.4% CAGR



The Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR), FDR, TPL, and DRB market in the U.S. is estimated at US$48.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$36.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 2.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.4% and 2.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.6% CAGR.



Looking Ahead to 2023



The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.

Key Topics Covered:



