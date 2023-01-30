With 5.7% CAGR, Enterprise WLAN Market Size Worth USD 9.59 billion by 2028

Pune, India, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global enterprise WLAN market size was valued at USD 6.31 billion in 2020. The market is projected to grow from USD 6.52 billion in 2021 to USD 9.59 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. The rising demand for IoT devices and wireless connectivity is likely to fuel market development. This information is presented by Fortune Business Insights, in its report titled, “Enterprise WLAN Market Forecast, 2023-2028.”
Industry Development
D-Link Corporation announced its EAGLE PRO AI-based enterprise WLAN series at its product launch conference. The product transforms the networking experiences of households and improves speeds.
Report Scope & Segmentation
|Report Coverage
|Details
|Forecast Period
|2021 to 2028
|Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR
|5.7%
|2028 Value Projection
|USD 9.59 Billion
|Base Year
|2020
|Enterprise WLAN Market Size in 2020
|USD 6.31 Billion
|Historical Data for
|2017 to 2019
|No. of Pages
|160
|Segments covered
|Component, Organization Size, Industry and Geography
|Enterprise WLAN Market Growth Drivers
|Growing Adoption of Cloud Services to Foster Industry Growth
Key Takeaways
- The demand for Wi-Fi connectivity is rapidly growing from businesses and consumer’s enterprises around the globe.
- The market is further driven by increasing investment in wireless technology and a surge in the sale of smart IoT and connected devices.
- Enterprise WLAN Market Size in North America was USD 2.67 Billion in 2020
- Industry Analysis: Increasing Investments from IT &Telecommunications and Healthcare, Benefit Market Growth
Drivers and Restraints
- Growing Adoption of Cloud Services to Foster Industry Growth
- Rising demand for IoT devices and cloud services is expected to boost the adoption of enterprise WLAN.
- The shift to digital platforms and storage services is expected to attract consumers towards cloud services. Excellent speed, strong connection, and the adoption of radio frequencies are expected to boost the market growth.
- For example, Coopeguanacaste, R.L announced its ‘Zii Wi-Fi program’ alongside the Sutel telecommunications regulator in September 2021.
- It was a part of a USD 69 million development program intended to install access points throughout 515 public places in Costa Rica,
- The U.S. In addition, a rapid surge in connected and IoT devices and increasing investments in wireless technologies are expected to drive the enterprise WLAN market growth.
- However, deployment, portability, WLAN technology standardization issues may hinder the market’s growth.
Segmentation
By component, the market is trifurcated into hardware, software, and services. As per organization size, it is bifurcated into large enterprise and small & medium enterprise. Based on industry it is classified into BFSI, IT & telecommunication, healthcare, retail, government, hospitality, education, and others. Regionally, it is clubbed into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.
Regional Insights
Prevalence of Major Players to Fuel Market Progress in North America
North America is expected to dominate the enterprise WLAN market share because of the presence of several major players such as Fortinet, Inc., Verizon, Netgear Inc. The market in North America stood at USD 2.67 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow significantly in the upcoming years. Additionally, the rising investments in wireless Wi-Fi technologies are expected to boost market growth.
In Asia Pacific, rising investments by leading telecom firms and rapid adoption of wireless technologies are expected to boost enterprise WLAN adoption. In addition, as per the GSMA Intelligence Report in November 2020, mobile operators in the Asia Pacific decided to invest nearly USD 400 billion from 2020-2025. These factors may propel market progress.
Competitive Landscape
Prominent Companies Launch Novel Products to Boost Brand Image
The prominent companies operating in the market launch novel products to attract consumers and boost brand image. For example, Netgear, Inc. announced its ‘Nighthawk RAXE500 Wi-Fi 6E’, Tri-band router in the CES 2021 event in January 2021. The product was designed to be the speediest modem offering 10.8 Gbps internet speeds. It was launched with two more products, including Netgear LM1200 4G LTE modem and LAX20 4G LTE Nighthawk Wi-Fi 6 router. This launch may enable the company to boost its brand image globally.
List of Key Players Profiled in the Enterprise WLAN Market Report
- Commscope, Inc. (North Carolina, U.S.)
- D-Link Corporation (Taipei, Taiwan)
- Dell Technologies, Inc. (Texas, U.S.)
- Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (Shenzhen, China)
- Cisco Systems, Inc. (California, U.S.)
- Juniper Networks, Inc. (California, U.S.)
- LANCOM Systems GmbH (Würselen, Germany)
- Netgear, Inc. (California, U.S.)
- Extreme Networks, Inc. (California, U.S.)
- Fortinet, Inc. (California, U.S.)
- New H3C Technologies Co., Ltd. (Hangzhou, China)
FAQ’s
How big is the enterprise WLAN market?
Enterprise WLAN Market size was USD 6.31 billion in 2020
How fast is the enterprise WLAN market?
The Enterprise WLAN Market will exhibit a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period, 2021-2028
