Empire Communities Acquires ERTH, Appoints Vice President, Sustainability & Innovation

Vaughan, Ontario Canada, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Empire Communities, one of North America’s largest privately held homebuilders, is pleased to announce the acquisition of ERTH — a new green building initiative centered around the builder’s commitment to offering more sustainable and healthier home and community features. ERTH’s initial focus aims to enhance homebuyers’ health and well-being by creating improved indoor air quality (IAQ) while reducing environmental impact through sustainable building practices.

Having won more than 35 Green Awards since 2007, Empire Communities has long been a champion of sustainable construction and energy-efficient homes through various initiatives including the long-standing practice of energy rating its houses since 2003. Understanding that homebuilding practices and standards continue to change, the acquisition of ERTH seeks to drive innovation, test new technologies, and build upon Empire’s position as a leader in the green building space.

“As we move into our 30th year of homebuilding, we believe that the diversification of our business into more innovation-driven initiatives will continue to position Empire as the builder of choice for homebuyers across North America, says Andrew and Dan Guizzetti, co-CEOs of Empire Communities.

Leading the initiative is Andrew Guido, Empire’s newly appointed Vice President, Sustainability & Innovation. With over 30 years of strategic leadership experience in the real estate development industry, Guido has advised some of Canada’s largest enterprises and real estate development companies, including Empire. Together with the North American Operating Divisions, Guido will drive Empire’s sustainability and innovation initiatives. Along with Guido, the company has built a team to oversee its vision and commitment.

“With the introduction of ERTH, we look towards improving the built environment with a selection of packages and upgrades initially focused on single-family homes in our Southwestern Ontario communities,” says Guido.

Empire’s continued commitment to testing and researching energy-efficient ways to build healthier and more sustainable homes will provide its homeowners with features that will allow them to live comfortably in homes that have been designed to improve their well-being and reduce their impact on the planet.

EMPIRE COMMUNITIES

