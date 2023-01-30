In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests Global Market Report 2023: Launch of Novel Screening Tests for Detection of Inherited Colorectal Cancer to Spur Gene Testing

Dublin, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests Market to Reach $1.1 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests estimated at US$853.8 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Fecal Occult Blood Test, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4% CAGR and reach US$881.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Biomarker Test segment is readjusted to a revised 1.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $232.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.3% CAGR



The In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests market in the U.S. is estimated at US$232.6 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$233.4 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.9% and 4.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.7% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$149.5 Million by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 44 Featured) -

Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

Alere, Inc.

Beckman Coulter, Inc.

Clinical Genomics Technologies Pty Ltd.

Eiken Chemical Co., Ltd.

Epigenomics AG

Exact Sciences Corporation

Hemosure, Inc.

Novigenix SA

Quidel Corporation

Sysmex Corporation

Looking Ahead to 2023



The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Colorectal Cancer: Symptoms, Causes & Risk Factors

Screening for Colorectal Cancer

In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests

Fecal Occult Blood Test

Biomarker Test

CRC DNA Screening Test

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Fecal Occult Blood Tests Dominate Market

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Incidence of Colorectal Cancer Drives Market Growth

Number of New Cancer Cases and Number of Deaths by Type of Cancer in 2020

Countries with Highest Rate of Colorectal Cancer: Age-Standardized Cases Per 100000 Population

Colorectal Cancer Rates In Men by Country

Colorectal Cancer Rates In Women by Country

Aging Demographics & Rising Prevalence of Chronic Disorders Enhance Risk of Colorectal Cancer, Necessitating Screening Tests

Global Aging Population: 65+ Individuals by Region for 2019 and 2050

Life Expectancy at Birth and at 65 Age by Region

Launch of Novel Screening Tests for Detection of Inherited Colorectal Cancer to Spur Gene Testing

Market to Benefit from Technological Advancements in Cancer Screening Techniques

R&D Investments in Development of Advanced DNA Sequencing Methods to Drive Market Opportunities

Biomarker Tests for Colorectal Cancer Screening

Molecular Markers Gain Prominence for Colorectal Cancer Screening

Rising Need for Minimally Invasive Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests Drives Demand for Genetic and DNA Biomarkers

At-Home Screening Test for Colorectal Cancer

Government Regulations & Guidelines on Cancer Screening: Potential for Growth

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

Alere, Inc.

Beckman Coulter, Inc.

Clinical Genomics Technologies Pty Ltd.

Eiken Chemical Co., Ltd.

Epigenomics AG

Exact Sciences Corporation

Hemosure, Inc.

Novigenix SA

Quidel Corporation

Sysmex Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qjyu18-vitro?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment