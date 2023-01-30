Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market Size Projected to Reach USD 111.90 Billion by 2028 | Fortune Business Insights

Pune, India., Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The electric vehicle charging station market size to hit USD 111.90 billion by 2028. The global market size was valued USD 24.16 billion in 2020 and USD 17.59 billion in 2021. Increased adoption of EV, created demand for EV charging stations globally.

In recent times, demand for Electric Vehicles (EVs) is rising rapidly worldwide. However, China and the United States are holding the major market share for the same. Since the demand for EVs is increasing, thus electronic charging industry is also propelling. Governments worldwide are contributing towards setting up the charging stations. For instance, the Chinese government has approved the development of fast-charging stations by the national policies. Similarly, in the United States, the government is offering all its support and funds to develop EV charging stations. Such active support by government agencies is likely to fuel the market for level 3 charging stations during the forecast period.







Report Highlights:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021-2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 30.26% 2028 Value Projection USD 111.90 billion Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2021 USD 17.59 billion Historical Data for 2017-2019 No. of Pages 200





















Key Takeaways:

North America stood at USD 3.46 billion in 2020 is projected to reach USD 13.64 billion in 2028, at a CAGR of 24.61% over the projected period.

High Capital and Strong Revenue to Help ChargePoint Inc. to Lead the Market

Fast Charger Segment Dominates the Market Backed by Requirement of Lesser Time

Huge Initial set-up Cost for Fast Chargers May Hamper Growth

Increasing Purchase of Electric Vehicles to Propel Market Growth

Government Funding for Developing Charging Stations to Propel Demand

Drivers & Restraints-

Increasing Purchase of Electric Vehicles to Propel Market Growth

To allure consumers to buy EVs, governments are offering automakers subsidies, rebates, tax exemptions, and fixed quotas. These factors are expected to drive the electric vehicle charging station market growth. Since the demand for EVs is rising, the demand for charging stations and established power grids have also increased to ensure that the cars run smoothly. Furthermore, stringent government vehicle emission regulations have made consumers buy EVs.





Competitive Landscape

Key Players to Focus on New Launches & Acquisitions to Strengthen Market Growth

The market for electric vehicle charging stations is consolidated by major companies striving to maintain their position by focusing on new launches, collaborations & partnerships, and acquisitions. Such strategies taken up by key players are expected to strengthen its market prospects.

Segments-

By charger type, the market for electric vehicle charging stations is divided into fast and slow/moderate. By application, it is bifurcated into commercial and residential. Lastly, in terms of geography, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Segmentation By Charger Type Fast

Slow/Moderate By Application Commercial

Residential

























Regional Insights-

Asia Pacific to Dominate Backed by Increasing Working Population

Asia Pacific is expected to remain at the forefront and hold the largest position in the market during the forecast period owing to the demand for large-scale EV charging infrastructure in China. The country's fast-rising economy is also fueling the expansion of advanced technologies to improve electrification in China. For instance, China invested nearly USD 2.4 billion in the charging infrastructure to improve its efficiency in 2020. Other Asian nations such as Japan and Korea have significantly increased the number of electric vehicle charging stations in their respective countries in the coming years. The region’s market stood at USD 12.64 billion in 2020.

Europe is expected to showcase significant electric vehicle charging station market share in upcoming years, owing to the presence of key players in this area. This is promoting consumers to adopt EVs and autonomous vehicles in the region.

A list of prominent Electric Vehicle Charging Station manufacturers operating in the global market:

Charge Point Inc. (U.S.)

Schneider Electric (Rueil-Malmaison, France)

Tesla Inc. (Palo Alto, California, U.S.)

BP Chargemaster (Luton. U.K.)

Shell International BV (The Hague, The Netherlands)

Webasto Group (Stockdorf, Germany)

Siemens AG (Munich, Germany)

EVBox (Amsterdam)

Eaton (Dublin, Ireland)





