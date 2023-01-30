Learning Management System Market Report 2022: Increase in Acceptance of Online Courses Bolsters Growth

Dublin, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Learning Management System Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global Learning Management System Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 24.11% in the forecasted period of 2022 to 2030.

Rising adoption of digital learning incorporates and academics, emphasis on continuous learning and merging of learners and trainers are the key drivers which accelerate the market of learning management system, globally.

Adoption of Cloud Remains a Key Impacting Factor



In recent years, consumers share in cloud services not only for business purposes but also for training purposes was increased significantly. In 2021, more than 87% of the consumers have migrated to cloud based learning management system, as compared to on premises learning management system which accounts to only 13%.

Moreover, the growing spending on PaaS and SaaS portion of Cloud hardware and infrastructure software reached $32 billion by 2020 from $8 billion in 2015. The growing demand for the cloud is boosting the growth in the global cloud based learning system. The cloud based learning management system is growing with a CAGR of 24.59% during the forecasted period 2022-2030.



Increase in Acceptance of Online Courses is to Remain as Key Market Booster



The shifting trend of providing conventional courses on online platform is attributing towards the growth of the learning management system market in the higher education segment. Learning management systems is being significantly deployed in higher education institutions as the institutes are witnessing growing enrollments for online distance learning courses which results into higher demand for online courses across the globe. The growing number of enrollments for online courses has extended the scope for the learning management system in higher education system. LMS is essential to properly organize content, sections, courses, students, faculty and grades. Although numerous formats of eLearning are present, amongst them three formats were categorized based on proportion of content delivery online and delivery modes comprising: complete online course, web-facilitated courses and blended course. The higher education segment is the revenue generator segment in the global market due to rising enrollment in the online and distance learning courses. The higher education market is growing with a CAGR of 25.9% during the forecasted period 2022 to 2030.



IT & Telecom Dominates as a Revenue Generating Segment



The rising demand for learning management system in various verticals such as consulting, IT and telecom, manufacturing, banking, finance, security, and insurance(BFSI), government, retail, healthcare and many more has fueled the global learning management system market. The IT and telecom sector held the largest market share with 16.70% in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 26.42% in the forecasted period. Due to innovation of new IT technologies and advancement in developing platforms such as net beans, eclipse version and advancement in new languages such as HTML to HTML5 increased the demand of training fueled the learning management.



Cloud Technology Takes Over 85% of The Market Share



On the basis of deployment model the market of learning management system is diversified into cloud and on-premises model. The cloud computing technology held the largest market share with 84.7% of the global market in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 24.59% during the forecast period. Due to increasing adoption of cloud computing technology is various verticals globally and providing remote facility for the service models such as cloud software as a service (SaaS), cloud platform as a service (PaaS) and cloud infrastructure as a service (IaaS) helps to increase the market of cloud learning management system market.



NA Generating More Than Half the Revenues, While Asia to Grow Over 30% CAGR



Geographically, learning management system market is diversified into four regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the world. The North America dominates the leading position with 60.2% of the global market in 2020. Due to presence of developed countries such as US, Canada and many more helps to fuel the North America market. In addition, due to the nature of early adoption of technology and involvement of governmental bodies(for example:- US government uses GYROS as a government learning management tool for training purposes) from various North American countries helps to increase the North America learning management system market. Moreover, Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market with a CAGR of 30.50% in the forecasted years. Due to increasing adoption of internet users and increasing government initiative such as in India started NSDC program for training purpose helps to accelerate the market of Asia pacific learning management system market.



Fragmented Market Opens Up Opportunities for Domestic Players



Global learning management system market is exceedingly fragmented, as it has huge number of companies globally. Globally, around more than 500+ small and big players are operating in these markets. Furthermore, these companies are competitive in nature. They all are actively trying to cater new clients, with their rapid changing needs.



