Autonomous Cars Market is Expected to Reach USD 11.03 billion by 2028

Pune, India., Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The autonomous cars market size to hit USD 11.03 billion by 2028, at CAGR of 31.3%. The global market size was valued USD 1.45 billion in 2020 and USD 1.64 billion in 2021. Factors such as increasing adoption of Autonomous Cars to boost the market growth globally.

As per our researchers, the speedy development in sensor-processing technologies, adaptive algorithms, high-definition mapping, and the placement of infrastructure-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-vehicle communication technologies are reassuring numerous corporations to magnify their manufacturing capabilities and navigate vehicle automation to an elevated level.Furthermore, giant businesses associated with automobile manufacturing are promptly adopting Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) technologies and implementing them in automobile manufacturing. For instance, according to Washington Post, Tesla cars, which have been introduced as self-driving cars, are loaded with the latest technologies such as progressive hardware capability of offering autopilot programs, and completely self-driving abilities, via the software updates intended to augment operations as time passes.





Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/autonomous-cars-market-100141









Report Highlights:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021-2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 31.3% 2028 Value Projection USD 11.03 billion Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2021 USD 1.64 billion Historical Data for 2017-2019 No. of Pages 200





















Key Takeaways:

Europe holds the second-largest autonomous cars market share due to the extensive investments by prominent manufacturers to develop advanced technologies.

Asia Pacific Autonomous Cars Market Size, 2017-2020

Passenger Car Segment to Hold Largest Share Owing to Rapid Urbanization

Semi-autonomous Car Segment to Dominate Backed by Rising Technological Development

High Initial Cost & Risk of Malfunctioning May Restrain Growth

Drivers & Restraints-

Extensive Implementation of ADAS to Enhance Market Growth

Advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) aid drivers via their artificial intelligence (AI) and various other innovative characteristics, thus evading interruptions and plummeting the burden on the driver. The prompt acceptance of progressive technologies in software algorithms, cameras, sensors, processors, and mapping has upgraded the application process of ADAS in automobiles. Additionally, increasing issues of the protection and security of cars, inhabitants, and walkers and to decrease the rate of road mortalities, automobile producers are integrating ADAS in cars, therefore stimulating the autonomous car market growth.





To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market, please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/autonomous-cars-market-100141





Competitive Landscape

Key Player Focus on Widespread Research & Development Activities

Crucial players are often seen applying effective schemes and strategies in order to conquer the market for autonomous cars and set a prominent footprint in their respective industries.

For instance, Robert Bosch GmbH is an international player in the sector of autonomous car technology. The disposition of a wider variety of advanced driver-aiding solutions and the expansion of self-driving vehicles for the smart and secure age of movement are the main ideas of the company. Likewise, the endless R&D struggles by the corporation are resulting in the formation of advanced technologies, which are a few of the substantial aspects accountable for the supremacy of the company.

Segments-

On the basis of type, the market for autonomous cars is separated into semi-autonomous and fully autonomous. The semi-autonomous car segment held 21.9% in 2020 in terms of the autonomous car market share. The semi-automatic and self-driving car markets have been sectioned according to the degree of automation (at levels 1, 2, and 3, respectively).

On the basis of vehicle type, the market is classified into passenger cars and commercial vehicles. In terms of region, the market is segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Segmentation By Type Fully Autonomous

Semi-autonomous By Vehicle Type Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

























Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/autonomous-cars-market-100141

Regional Insights-

Increasing Adoption of Technologically Advanced Cars to Aid Growth in Asia Pacific

The market size in Asia Pacific was worth USD 0.72 billion in 2020. The region dominates in the global market on account of the rising implementation of autonomous cars and the mounting customer inclinations towards technologically radical aspects. Automotive corporations are scheduling to inflate manufacturing divisions and attain prompt technological development in production amenities in developing nations, such as India and China.

Europe held the second-largest share in the global market for autonomous cars owing to the widespread capitalization by crucial manufacturers to improve advanced technologies. For instance, the British government is dedicated to connecting self-driving cars on the streets by the end of 2021. It is also considering making the essential alterations to the guidelines in order to back up the expansion of autonomous cars in the U.K.

A list of prominent Autonomous Car manufacturers operating in the global market:

Autoliv Inc. (Stockholm, Sweden) Aptiv (Dublin, Ireland) Waymo LLC ( California, United States) Robert Bosch GmbH ( Gerlingen, Germany) Daimler AG ( Stuttgart, Germany) Baidu (Beijing, China) AutoX, Inc. (California, United States) Pony.ai (Fremont, California, United States) Ford Motor Company (Michigan, United States) HYUNDAI MOTOR GROUP (Seoul, South Korea) Volvo (Gothenburg, Sweden)







Speak To Our Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/autonomous-cars-market-100141





Table Of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights

Merger, Acquisitions, and Partnerships

Distributor Analysis – For Major Players

Growth and Penetration Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

PEST Analysis

COVID-19 Impact

Global Autonomous Cars Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

Fully Autonomous

Semi-Autonomous Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

North America

Europe

Asia pacific

Rest of the World

North America Autonomous Cars Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis – By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles Market Analysis – By Type

Fully Autonomous

Semi-Autonomous Market Analysis – By Country

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe Autonomous Cars Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis – By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles Market Analysis – By Type

Fully Autonomous

Semi-Autonomous Market Analysis – By Country

U.K.

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia pacific Autonomous Cars Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis – By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

8.2.2 Commercial Vehicles Market Analysis – By Type

Fully Autonomous

Semi-Autonomous Market Analysis – By Country

Japan

China

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World Autonomous Cars Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis – By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles Market Analysis – By Type

Fully Autonomous

Semi-Autonomous

Competitive Analysis Key Industry Developments Global Market Share Analysis (2019) Competition Dashboard Comparative Analysis – Major Players Company Profiles (Overview, Products & services, SWOT analysis, Recent developments, strategies, financials (based on availability))

Autoliv Inc.

Aptiv PLC

Robert Bosch GmbH

Waymo LLC

Daimler AG

Baidu

AutoX, Inc.

Pony.ai

Ford Motor Company

HYUNDAI MOTOR GROUP

Volvo

Explore Our Trending Reports of Automotive Market:

Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) Market Size, Share, Growth Report

Autonomous Ships Market Size, Share, Growth Report

Autonomous Aircraft Market Size, Share, Growth Report

Automotive Hypervisor Market Size, Share, Growth Report

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market Size, Share, Growth Report

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

U.S.:+1 424 253 0390



U.K.: +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245