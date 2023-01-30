11.1% CAGR of Digestive Enzymes Market by 2023-2028 | Latest Trends, Key Players, Types, Applications | Opportunities, Challenges, Risks Factors Analysis, Gross Margin and Revenue

Pune, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digestive Enzymes market report is knowledge and experience shared by industry experts to take correct decisions for manufacturers, new entrants, and industry chain-related companies. The report includes a worldwide study with top players in the market, growth in the near future, revenue and share in the market, challenges, and opportunities in the past and future.

The global Digestive Enzymes market size was valued at USD 444.94 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period, reaching USD 836.68 million by 2028.

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

The Middle East and Africa

Enzymedica

AST Enzymes

Enzymes Inc.

Designs for Health Inc.

Pure Encapsulations

Zeus Biotech Limited

Ortho Molecular Products Inc.

Douglas Laboratories

Advanced Vital Enzymes Pvt Ltd.

Proteozymes

Master Supplements Inc.

XYMOGEN Inc.

Klaire Laboratories

Thorne Research

National Enzyme Company

Integrative Therapeutics LLC

Enzyme Bioscience Pvt Ltd.

VEMO 99 OOD

Metagenics

Carbohydrates

Lipase

Protease

Others

Indigestion

Chronic Pancreatitis

Irritable Bowel syndrome

Medical and Infant nutrition

Other Applications

COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War Influence Analysis: -

The readers in the section will understand how the Digestive Enzymes market scenario changed across the globe during the pandemic, post-pandemic, and Russia-Ukraine War. The study is done keeping in view the changes in aspects such as demand, consumption, transportation, consumer behavior, supply chain management, export and import, and production.

