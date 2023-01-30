Auction result of Treasury Bills - RIKV 23 0315 - RIKV 23 0621

Series RIKV 23 0315RIKV 23 0621
Settlement Date 02/01/202302/01/2023
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 24,20019,225
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest) 99.224/6.70397.357/6.981
Total Number of Bids Received 1614
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 37,90022,525
Total Number of Successful Bids 811
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 811
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated 99.224/6.70397.357/6.981
Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated 99.276/6.25197.470/6.675
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full 99.224/6.70397.357/6.981
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest) 99.241/6.55597.417/6.818
Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 99.276/6.25197.470/6.675
Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 99.133/7.49697.306/7.119
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest) 99.231/6.64397.402/6.859
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.571.17