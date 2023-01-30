|Series
|RIKV 23 0315
|RIKV 23 0621
|Settlement Date
|02/01/2023
|02/01/2023
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|24,200
|19,225
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest)
|99.224
|/
|6.703
|97.357
|/
|6.981
|Total Number of Bids Received
|16
|14
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|37,900
|22,525
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|8
|11
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|8
|11
|Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated
|99.224
|/
|6.703
|97.357
|/
|6.981
|Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated
|99.276
|/
|6.251
|97.470
|/
|6.675
|Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full
|99.224
|/
|6.703
|97.357
|/
|6.981
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest)
|99.241
|/
|6.555
|97.417
|/
|6.818
|Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest)
|99.276
|/
|6.251
|97.470
|/
|6.675
|Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest)
|99.133
|/
|7.496
|97.306
|/
|7.119
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest)
|99.231
|/
|6.643
|97.402
|/
|6.859
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.57
|1.17
Auction result of Treasury Bills - RIKV 23 0315 - RIKV 23 0621
