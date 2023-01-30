Vacuum Cleaner Filter Market to Surpass US$ 4,670 Million as Application in Residential and Industrial Sectors Rises | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Future Market Insights (FMI) observations, the global vacuum cleaner filter market was valued at US$ 1924.1 million in 2022. The report estimates the market to expand at a positive CAGR of 9.3% from 2022 to 2032. During this period, it is projected that the rising awareness among end users, growing demand for vacuum cleaners from the healthcare sectors, and changing lifestyles will drive the market for vacuum cleaner filters.



The expansion of the global economy is speeding up urbanization across developing countries. This is resulting in increasing disposable incomes, giving consumers the required purchasing power to invest in vacuum cleaners equipped with the latest filtration technologies.

Vacuum cleaner filters allow vacuum cleaners to do their jobs properly. They can keep contaminants and airborne particles intact and filter air to ensure thorough cleaning. As adoption of vacuum cleaners is set to increase across commercial, industrial, and residential sectors, the global market for vacuum cleaner filters is set to register substantial acceleration.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

By filter type, the cartridge filters segment is anticipated to witness prominent demand expansion at 8.9% CAGR by value from 2022 to 2032.

CAGR by value from 2022 to 2032. By sales channel, the OEM sales segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 9.1% by value between 2022 and 2032.

by value between 2022 and 2032. By vacuum cleaner type, the upright vacuum cleaner segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.8% by value.

by value. By region, North America is anticipated to witness substantial growth in the vacuum cleaner filter market.

By end use industry, the residential sector is estimated to hold a prominent volume share of 64.4% in 2022.





“The market for vacuum cleaner filters is being fueled by rising demand from the healthcare and commercial sector and increasing dependency on convenient household appliances. Shifting preferences toward technologically advanced goods and appliances are fueling demand. Prominent manufacturers involved in the market are introducing new and trending technologies like highly efficient filters and advanced filters for custom applications” Says an FMI analyst.

Who is Winning ?

A few of the key players in vacuum cleaner filter market include American Air Filter Company Inc Rotronic AG, APC Filtration Inc, Bissell Inc, Dyson, Electrolux AB, Freudenberg Filtration Technologies GmbH & Co, GVS S, Hengst SE, M-Filter Group, Midea Group, Nilfisk, Robert Bosch GmbH, and TTI, Inc.

Key players are also keen on developing innovative vacuum cleaner filter products, which are aimed at being cost-effective without compromising on vacuum cleaner performance. Market participants are also making hefty investments in mergers, acquisitions, strategic collaborations, and expansion to strengthen their respective footholds in the global market.

Global Vacuum Cleaner Filter Industry by Category

By Filter Type:

Bag Filters

Foam Filters

Cyclone Filters

Cartridge Filters

Cloth Filters



By Sales Channel:

OEM (First Fit)

Aftermarket (Replacement)

By Vacuum Cleaner:

Upright

Canister

Central

Wet/Dry

Robotic



By End Use:

Industrial

Residential

Commercial



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

