Global Machine Glazed Papers Market Is Expected to Reach $18.2 Billion by 2031: Says AMR

Portland, OR, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, global machine glazed papers market was valued at $11,781.5 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $18,296.0 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.



Report coverage & details:

Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $11.7 Billion Market Size in 2031 $18.2 Billion CAGR 4.5% No. of Pages in Report 234 Segments Covered Paper Type, Grade, End-User, and Region. Drivers Increasing demand for sustainable packaging materials Growth of the food and beverages industry Restraints The fluctuating cost of raw materials Opportunities Developments in the paper packaging industry

Covid-19 scenario-

The disrupted supply chain across the world hampered the paper making machine manufacturing sectors negatively, which had a negative impact on the global machine glazed papers market, especially during the initial phase.

However, introduction of various COVID-19 vaccines across the world has constricted the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Hence, after two years of the COVID-19 outbreak, the pandemic has considerably subsided, and the rate of infection has reduced significantly. In addition, the global supply-chain has reopened, and manufacturers of machine glazed papers across the globe are gradually reaching revenue levels at par with pre-COVID-19 levels.

The global machine glazed papers market is analyzed across paper type, grade, end-user, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of the segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

By paper type, the machine glazed papers market is divided into tissue paper and kraft paper. In 2021, the tissue paper segment dominated the machine glazed papers market, in terms of revenue, and the kraft paper is expected to grow with higher CAGR during the forecast period. The tissue paper segment includes the use of machine glazed papers for producing products such as napkins, paper towels, face wipes, toilet paper, and other similar items. Companies such as Jani Sales Pvt. Ltd., SSG Paper Mills LLP, and others offer a wide range of machine glazed tissue paper. Witnessing high demand for machine glazed tissue paper, companies are expanding their tissue paper production capacities.



By grade, the bleached machine glazed papers market is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period. Bleached machine glazed paper is made from chemically treated pulp in order to reduce the content of lignin; thus, eventually producing clean white paper. Its white color makes it highly desirable for companies that print their packaging with vibrant colors. Companies such as Smurfit Kappa, Jani Sales Pvt. Ltd., Asia Pulp & Paper (APP) Sinar Mas., and others offer bleached machine glazed papers. However, bleached paper is costlier than unbleached paper, and has slightly lesser tensile strength; therefore, opening a bigger market space for unbleached paper. This is the reason why unbleached paper registered a higher market share in 2021.

By end-user, the food and beverages segment dominated the market in 2021, and the personal care & cosmetics segment is expected to grow with a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The food and beverages industry are significantly large owing to a larger number of people who consumes fast-foods, order food online, or takeaway the food.

By region, Asia-Pacific had the highest machine-glazed paper market share and is anticipated to secure the leading position during the forecast period, due to a large manufacturing sector including food and beverages, electrical and electronics, healthcare, and others. India, China, and Vietnam are a few of the major manufacturing hubs in Asia-Pacific, owing to relatively easy statutory guidelines. Therefore, major players are striving to develop manufacturing units in these markets to improve production quantities as well as serve the industries in Asia-Pacific.



Leading Players:

The key market players analyzed in the global machine glazed papers market report include BillerudKorsnas AB, Burgo Group S.p.A. (Mosaico S.p.A.), Heinzel Group, International Paper Company, Jani Sales Pvt. Ltd., Mondi Group, Nordic Paper Holding AB, SCG Packaging, Smurfit Kappa Group PLC, and Stora Enso Oyj.

These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance and developments by the top players.

