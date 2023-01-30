Nutraceutical Products Market Worth $691.87 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Redding, California, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, ‘ Nutraceutical Products Market by Type (Functional Food {Confectionery Products, Dairy Products}, Functional Beverages, Dietary Supplements), Source (Vitamin, Mineral), Distribution Channel (Specialty Stores, E-commerce) - Global Forecast to 2030,’ in terms of value, the nutraceutical products market is projected to reach $691.87 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period 2023–2030.

Download Free Report Sample Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5445

Nutraceuticals are substances that protect against chronic diseases. These are applied to products such as cereals, soups, and beverages and are also used as medicine. Nutraceuticals improve health, delay aging, prevent chronic diseases, and increase life expectancy. Nutraceutical products can be categorized into functional food, functional beverages, and dietary supplements. People’s rising interest in nutraceuticals is mainly due to their nutritional and therapeutic effects.

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Nutraceutical products Market

The COVID-19 pandemic adversely hit many economies globally. Complete lockdowns and movement restrictions were imposed to curb the spread of the virus. Many industries were impacted, including food & beverages, animal feed & pet food, personal care, and supplements industries.

However, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic positively impacted the nutraceutical products market. It resulted in increased consumer awareness regarding health and high immunity. As a result, people started buying nutritional products in bulk quantities. The demand for nutraceutical products containing vitamins, minerals, zinc, sodium, and omega-3 fatty acids and functional food and beverages soared due to customers' increased tendency to buy in quantity during the lockdowns. This fueled the launch of numerous products to cater to the rising need. Furthermore, manufacturers were encouraging people to buy their products from online platforms to stay safe in their homes.

Speak to our Analysts to Understand the Impact of COVID-19 on Your Business: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/cp_id=5445

During the COVID-19 pandemic, many medical practitioners advised patients across the globe to introduce functional food & beverages and dietary supplements in their daily regime to support their immune systems. Nutraceuticals augment the immune system to prevent cancer, neurological conditions, gastroenterological disorders, inflammatory diseases, and other infections. Thus, these health benefits associated with nutraceuticals are expected to support the growth of the nutraceutical products market in the post-COVID-19 period as well.

Key Findings in the Nutraceutical Products Market Study

The nutraceutical products market is segmented by type (functional food {bakery products, confectionery products, snacks, dairy products, infant food products, and other functional foods}, functional beverages {energy drinks, sports drinks, fortified juices, dairy-based beverages, and other functional beverages}, and dietary supplements {tablets, liquid, powder, and other forms}); source (vitamins, proteins and amino acids, probiotics, minerals, omega-3 fatty acids, fibers & specialty carbohydrates, prebiotic, phytochemical & plant extracts, and other sources); and distribution channel (supermarkets & hypermarkets, convenience stores, specialty stores, pharmacies and drug stores, e-commerce, and other distribution channels). The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the regional and country-level markets.

Based on type, the nutraceutical products market is primarily segmented into functional food, functional beverages, and dietary supplements. In 2023, the functional food segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global nutraceutical products market. However, the functional beverages segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2023–2030. The growth of this segment is attributed to the increase in the number of fitness enthusiasts and growing consumer inclination towards a healthy lifestyle. Moreover, the growing demand for functional beverages due to the availability of new flavors, the growing e-commerce industry, increased consumption of regular sports drinks, and a rise in health expenditure are further expected to support the growth of this market during the forecast period.

Quick Buy – Nutraceutical Products Market- Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast (2023-2030), Research Report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/71111754

Based on source, in 2023, the vitamin segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global nutraceutical products market due to the growing number of vitamin deficiency cases among young adults, adolescents, and children. Moreover, increasing demand for immunity-boosting products is further expected to support the large market share of this segment.

Based on distribution channel, the e-commerce segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The benefits offered by the e-commerce sales channels, such as the availability of a wide variety of products, easy accessibility and affordability, comparatively higher discounts than offline stores, and home delivery services, are expected to drive the growth of this segment at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on geography, the nutraceutical products market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific is slated to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for dietary supplements, rising awareness regarding the health benefits of nutritional products, increasing disposable incomes, rapid urbanization, and rising health wellness trends. Moreover, the rapid economic growth in countries such as China, Japan, and India is leading to a surge in demand for fortified nutritional food and beverages products, which is further expected to support the growth of this market during the forecast period.

Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the nutraceutical products market include Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), Amway Corp (U.S.), Cargill, Incorporated (U.S.), Conagra Brands, Inc. (U.S.), Danone S.A. (France), General Mills Inc. (U.S.), Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (U.S.), Glanbia plc (Ireland), Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (U.S.), International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (U.S.), Kellogg Company (U.S.), Kerry Group plc. (Ireland), Koninklijke DSM N.V. (The Netherlands), Nestle S.A. (Switzerland), and PepsiCo, Inc. (U.S.).

To gain more insights into the market with a detailed table of content and figures, click here: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/nutraceutical-products-market-5445

Scope of the Report:

Nutraceutical Products Market, by Type

Functional Food Bakery Products Confectionery Products Snacks Dairy Products Infant food Products Other Functional Foods

Functional Beverages Energy Drinks Sports Drinks Fortified Juices Dairy-based Beverages Other Functional Beverages

Dietary Supplements Tablets Liquid Form Powder Form Other Forms



Nutraceutical Products Market, by Source

Vitamins

Proteins and Amino Acids

Probiotic

Minerals

Omega-3 Fatty Acids

Fibers & Specialty Carbohydrates

Prebiotic

Phytochemical & Plant Extracts

Other Sources

Nutraceutical Products Market, by Distribution Channel

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Pharmacies and Drug Stores

E-commerce

Other Distribution Channels

Nutraceutical Products Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe France Germany Italy U.K. Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Australia South Korea Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America (RoLATAM)

Middle East & Africa

Download Free Report Sample Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5445

Related Reports

Nutraceutical Ingredients Market by Product Type (Vitamins, Amino Acids, Probiotic, Minerals), Derivation Method (Natural, Synthetic), Form, Application (Dietary Supplements, Infant and Maternal Nutrition), End User, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/nutraceutical-ingredients-market-5044

Nutraceutical Excipients Market By Type (Fillers, Diluents, Coating Agents, Binder, Disintegrants), End Products (Protein and Amino Acids, Vitamin, Minerals, Omega 3 Fatty Acids, And Others) - Global Forecast to 2023

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/nutraceutical-excipients-market-3965

Functional Beverages Market by Type (Energy Drinks, Sports Drinks, Dairy Beverages), Application (Health & Wellness, Weight Management), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets, Convenience stores, E-commerce), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2029

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/functional-beverages-market-5407

Human Nutrition Market by Type (Vitamin, Probiotics, Proteins, Carbohydrates, Fatty Acid, Minerals), Age (Adult, Childhood), Population (Pediatric, Geriatric, Maternal), and Application (Dietary Supplement, Functional Nutrients) - Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/human-nutrition-market-5046

Specialty Food Ingredients Market by Type (Enzymes, Emulsifiers, Flavors, Vitamins, Minerals, Antioxidants), Source (Natural, Synthetic), Application (Food {Bakery & Confectionery}, Beverages {Alcoholic Beverages}), and Geography—Global Forecast to 2029

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/specialty-food-ingredients-market-5326

About Meticulous Research®

Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze, and present the critical market data with great attention to details. With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.