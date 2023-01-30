The Court in the Western District of Texas Has Lifted the Stay in VoIP-Pal’s Case Against Amazon in Waco Asserting an RBR Continuation Patent

WACO, Texas, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VoIP-Pal.com Inc. (“VoIP-Pal”, “Company”) (OTCQB: VPLM) is pleased to announce the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas (WDTX) in VoIP-Pal’s case versus Amazon.com, Inc., et al., 6:20-cv-00272-ADA, has lifted the stay and scheduled a claim construction hearing for Friday February 3, 2023. The case asserts one of VoIP-Pal’s RBR continuation patents U.S. Patent 10,218,606 (“the ’606 patent”).

Emil Malak, CEO of VoIP-Pal stated, “We are very happy to be resuming this case in Waco and to have the opportunity for our “606 patent to be tested on its merits. In the meantime we are continuing to move forward towards what we hope will be an eventual resolution. Patience is a virtue.”

About VoIP-Pal.com Inc.

VoIP-Pal.Com, Inc. (“VoIP-Pal”) is a publicly traded corporation (OTCQB: VPLM) headquartered in Waco, Texas. The Company owns a portfolio of patents relating to Voice-over-Internet Protocol (“VoIP”) technology that it is currently looking to monetize.

Any forecast of future financial performance is a “forward looking statement” under securities laws. Such statements are included to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management’s beliefs and opinions with respect to the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor among many in evaluating an investment. While the Company believes in the circumstances that legal action is needed to monetize its patents, patent litigation involves various risks and uncertainties that could affect its ability to monetize the patents. We recognize that it is impossible to predict the specific outcomes of litigation.



IR Contact: Rich Inza (954) 495-4600