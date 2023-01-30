National Museum of African American Music Hosts a Yearlong Celebration of Hip Hop's 50th Anniversary Through the Lens of Industry Photographers

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Museum of African American Music (NMAAM) is joining in the celebration of the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop. The museum opened its yearlong exhibit, This is Hip Hop, on Thursday, Jan. 19. NMAAM'S Features Gallery will exhibit iconic captures of Hip Hop's origins and cultural impact through the lenses of four legendary artists. During the celebration, the museum curated and spotlighted the history and development of Hip Hop and the genre's most iconic performers. Learn more at www.nmaam.org.

Over a half-century ago, DJ Kool Herc birthed the style and culture we now call Hip Hop when he accidentally played the first breakbeat at a house party in the Bronx, NY. Since then, Hip Hop has influenced social justice movements, infinite genres of music, fashion, art, and culture, and topped music charts all over the world. The entire Hip Hop culture will be honored and celebrated internationally throughout the year. Your favorite DJs, MCs, break-dancers, beatboxers, and other legendary artists will showcase at events such as concerts, tours, battles, tournaments, and exhibits to make this year's golden anniversary of Hip Hop culture the most amazing one yet.

NMAAM's This is Hip Hop exhibit will showcase the work of four notable documentarians, representing the U.S.'s four major regions (Midwest, West, East, and South). Hip Hop enthusiasts will experience some of the most memorable moments and iconic performances in Hip Hop history through each photographer's unique experience. Visitors will witness the extraordinary photography of Chicago-native Raymond Boyd (Midwest), whose in-depth interpretations were created especially for the This Is Hip Hop display; Traci Bartlow (West Coast), whose 90s Bay Area Hip Hop photos were featured in Oakland Museums; Andre Leroy Davis (East Coast), an artist renowned for his must-see illustrations that satirize and comment on current events and culture; and the South's very own Shannon McCullum, a self-taught photographer from Atlanta with more than 25 years of experience in the music industry. These documentarians have been featured in record labels, museums, and national music and culture magazines like Source Magazine.

NMAAM kicked off its yearlong celebration with a conversation with featured photographer Raymond Boyd at This is Hip Hop's opening reception. It was led by Nashville's radio personality and host of the Kenny Smoov Morning Show, Kenny Smoov of 92Q. Boyd rose to prominence in the early 1980s for his black-and-white pictures of iconic Hip Hop performers visiting the Midwest. His photography has appeared in several publications and galleries all over the world.

The museum's mission to amplify the music and culture of America's roots continues to be the home "Where Legends Live Forever."

ABOUT NATIONAL MUSEUM OF AFRICAN AMERICAN MUSIC

NMAAM is the only museum dedicated to preserving and celebrating the many music genres created, influenced, and inspired by African Americans. The museum's expertly curated collections share the story of the American soundtrack by integrating history and interactive technology to bring the musical heroes of the past into the present. The National Museum of African American Music is the premier global destination for music lovers of all generations and inspires, educates, and transforms your appreciation of American music. NMAAM's mission is to educate the world, preserve the legacy, and celebrate the central role African Americans play in creating the American soundtrack. NMAAM was born out of a proposal from the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce in 2002, as a way to celebrate and preserve African Americans' influence on music and provide residents and visitors with diverse cultural offerings. The National Museum of African American Music broke ground in early 2017 and officially opened in 2021. Since its opening, NMAAM has welcomed guests from across the U.S. and is one of Music City's top must-see tourist destinations.

Contact Information:

Monchiere' Holmes-Jones

CEO

mhjones@mojomktg.com

615-307-1438



Related Files

HipHop50xNMAAM_Mojo-6.jpg

HipHop50xNMAAM_Mojo-10.jpg

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.