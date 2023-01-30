Evoke Announces Teva Ends Pursuit of Paragraph IV ANDA Against Gimoti

SOLANA BEACH, Calif., Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOK), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused primarily on treatments for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases with an emphasis on GIMOTI® (metoclopramide) nasal spray, today announced that a joint stipulation of dismissal has been filed in the GIMOTI® patent infringement case (Civil Action No. 1:22-cv-02019) in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey. The filing of the stipulation arises from Teva Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.’s (“Teva”) conversion from a Paragraph IV certification to a Paragraph III certification. A paragraph III Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) is not eligible for approval until the last expiration date of current and potential future orange book listed patents for the reference listed drug in conjunction with appropriate FDA review.



In addition, no future ANDA filer will be eligible to receive 180-day generic exclusivity for an ANDA that references GIMOTI®. This first-to-file regulatory pathway is typically highly sought after by generic firms.

“This case has now ended, and we believe the remarkably favorable outcome reflects the strength of the GIMOTI intellectual property and acknowledges the validity of the GIMOTI patents. It also adds to our resolve in defending our rights, even against larger, well-resourced companies," said Dave Gonyer, CEO, Evoke Pharma. "This dismissal will allow us to focus our efforts on continuing to uphold and enhance our company's intellectual property in this important category of healthcare innovation."

About Evoke Pharma, Inc.

Evoke is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused primarily on the development of drugs to treat GI disorders and diseases. The company developed, commercialized and markets GIMOTI, a nasal spray formulation of metoclopramide, for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults. Diabetic gastroparesis is a GI disorder affecting millions of patients worldwide, in which the stomach takes too long to empty its contents resulting in serious GI symptoms as well as other systemic complications. The gastric delay caused by gastroparesis can compromise absorption of orally administered medications. Prior to FDA approval to commercially market GIMOTI, metoclopramide was only available in oral and injectable formulations and remains the only drug currently approved in the United States to treat gastroparesis.

Visit www.EvokePharma.com for more information.

About Gimoti® (metoclopramide) nasal spray

GIMOTI is indicated for the relief of symptoms in adults with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis.

