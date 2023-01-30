Global Nanocellulose Market Size & Share to Surpass $1063.8 Billion by 2028 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Nanocellulose Market is valued at USD 319.5 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach a value of USD 1063.8 Million by 2028 at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 22.2% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Market Overview

According to Vantage Market Research, the key factors anticipated accelerating the Nanocellulose market growth over the forecast period. The market for Nanocellulose is driven by rising petroleum prices and high energy use while making synthetic polymers and chemicals. On the other hand, the unique applications of the material, such as for fake skin, food packaging that degrades, and more, are anticipated to open up more prospects.

We forecast that the MFC & NFC category in Nanocellulose market sales will account for more than 57% of total sales by 2028. In recent years, nano-fibrillated cellulose (NFC) has found use in various industries, including oil and gas, food and beverage, aerospace, automotive, and personal care. The bio-based nanomaterial is exceptionally strong, stiff, and transparent, among other qualities.

Get Access to the In-depth Free Sample Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/nanocellulose-market-1984/request-sample

Market Dynamics

Concerns Over the Sustainability of the Packaging Industry are driving growing Demand

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, containers and packaging make up roughly 28.1% of the total municipal solid waste produced in the United States. It generates 82.2 million tonnes of solid garbage, the vast bulk disposed of in landfills or aquatic bodies. Many packaging products are made of plastic, paper, and metal and, therefore, can't be recycled or broken down. The idea of "active packaging" methods, which include nanoparticles in polymers, has gained popularity to enhance the packaging industry's sustainability. Additionally, improving packaging product qualities and addressing the recycling issue, this invention. Due to these novel composite packaging materials' superior resistance to microbial contamination, the food industry has seen a tremendous increase in demand for them. The need for cellulosic nanomaterials will increase as a result.

Increasing Demand through the Use of Nanocellulose to Improve the Physicochemical Properties of Textiles and Nonwovens

Due to their physicochemical characteristics, cellulose nanofibrils are regarded as one of the greatest cutting-edge materials for producing textile products. In addition to being abundant and renewable, these nanoparticles have excellent stiffness, high strength, chemical inertness, a low coefficient of thermal expansion, and the ability to modify their surface chemistry. Because of all these advantages, producers of textiles and nonwovens combine these nanofibrils with their traditional textiles, boosting the market for Nanocellulose.

Top Players in the Global Nanocellulose Market

Cellu Force, (Canada)

Fiber Lean (United States)

NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES CO., LTD., (Japan)

Kruger Inc. (Canada)

Borregaard AS (Norway)

CelluComp (UK)

Melodea Ltd, (Isreal)

Blue Goose Refineries (Canada)

GranBio Technologies, (Brazil)

Stora Enso Biomaterials (Finland)

For Additional Information on Nanocellulose Market Players and Detail List, Download a Report PDF Brochure

Top Trends in Global Nanocellulose Market

One trend Vantage Market Research (VMR) expects to see in the Nanocellulose industry is boosting R&D activities. The main trends in many research organizations are the quest for new technologies and the enhancement of the properties of the present items. In the coming years, considerable use of these materials is anticipated from the growing food and beverage industry against escalating health concerns.

Another trend that VMR predicts will continue in the Nanocellulose industry is its expanding use as a natural filler in the automotive sector. In polymer composites for the automobile sector, natural fillers such as cellulose nanocrystals and nano-fibrillated cellulose are employed as reinforcing fillers. Composites reinforced with natural fillers are employed for their high strength, stiffness, and biodegradability. The automotive industry can potentially reduce the enormous volume of non-biodegradable trash in landfills and contribute to a more sustainable society.

Top Report Findings

Based on the Product, most of the Nanocellulose market's revenue is controlled by the MFC & NFC category. The CNF is appropriate for various applications due to its nanoscale dimensions and capacity to construct a robust entangled nano-porous network. Expanded high-volume cellulose with a somewhat deteriorated and significantly increased surface area makes up CNF. CNF, in contrast to CNC, exhibits both amorphous and crystalline components and a web-like structure.

Based on Raw Material, the wood category controls most of the Nanocellulose market's revenue. Nanocellulose is mostly made from wood pulp using a Gaulin milk-style homogenizer to remove contaminants other than cellulose, like lignin. The production process uses homogenizers, which aid in the delamination of fiber cell walls and the separation of nano-sized fibrils, extending the shelf life of the food and enhancing food processing outcomes.

Based on Application, most of the Nanocellulose market's revenue is controlled by the pulp & paper category. Due to its low cost of manufacturing, wide availability, and environmental friendliness, Nanocellulose is utilized as an ingredient in creating lighter and stronger paper and cardboard. Less porosity and better printing quality are features of the paper made with Nanocellulose.



Limited Time Offer | Buy this Premium Research Report with Exclusive Discount and Immediate Delivery@ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/nanocellulose-market-1984/0

Recent Developments in the Global Nanocellulose Market

Japan's Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd. bought the Norwegian firm Elopak ASA in June 2021 to increase its market share in the liquid paper packaging sector.



Pulp & Paper Category in Nanocellulose Market to Generate Over 20% Revenue

Nanocellulose is an expensive investment. Vantage Market Research has analyzed the market for Nanocellulose to understand its current state and potential future growth factors. Based on the Application, the Nanocellulose market is divided into Pulp & Paper, Composites, Biomedical & Pharmaceuticals, Electronics Sensors, and Others (cosmetics, oil & gas, and food & beverage).

During the forecast period, the market for Nanocellulose is anticipated to experience the highest CAGR for the pulp & paper category due to the increased employment of Nanocellulose as a component in papermaking, which results in stronger, lighter paper and board with lower manufacturing costs. It produces paper with improved properties like decreased transparency, porosity, and printing quality.

On the other hand, the composites category is anticipated to grow significantly throughout the forecast period. In composite materials, Nanocellulose can be employed as a filler. Composite materials enhanced with Nanocellulose help reduce product weight while maintaining performance. Numerous benefits are provided by the properties of Nanocellulose/nanocarbon composites, including tunable optical transparency, photodynamic and photothermal activity, nanoporous ness, high adsorption capacity, high mechanical strength, flexibility, stretchability, and tunable thermal and electrical conductivity.

North America Region in Nanocellulose Market to Generate More 34% Revenue

Asia Pacific dominates the market for Nanocellulose throughout the projection period. The need for nano-fibrillated cellulose nanomaterials is rising for high-strength cement and building composites. In addition, residents in the area are very worried about their health, which has greatly accelerated the use of MFC and CNF to produce functional food products.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 144 Pages and in-depth TOC on Nanocellulose Market Forecast Report (2022-2028).

Global Nanocellulose Market Segmentation

By Type

MFC & NFC

CNC/NCC

Others (BNC, TC, ANC, and CNY)



By Raw Material

Wood

Non-wood

By Application

Pulp& Paper

Composites

Biomedical & Pharmaceuticals

Electronics Sensors

Others (cosmetics, oil & gas, and food & beverage)



By Region

North America United States Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea South-East Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA



Read Full Report@ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/nanocellulose-market-1984

Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 319.5 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2028 USD 1063.8 Billion CAGR 22.2% from 2022 to 2028 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 to 2028 Key Players Cellu Force, Fiber Lean, Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd., Kruger Inc., Borregaard AS, CelluComp, Melodea Ltd., Blue Goose Refineries, GranBio Technologies, Stora Enso Biomaterials Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Browse More Reports from Vantage Library:

About Vantage Market Research:

We, at Vantage Market Research, provide quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. We, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies.

Follow Us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook | Youtube

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website:

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog

Vantage Market Research All Reports

Blog: