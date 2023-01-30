Anti-Drone Industry Size is Anticipated to Gain $3.8 Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 27.7%.

Chicago, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anti-Drone Industry by Technology (Electronic, Laser, and Kinetic Systems), Application (Detection, Detection and Disruption), Vertical (Military & Defense, Homeland Security, Commercial), Platform Type and Geography - Global Forecast to 2027", The key factors fueling the growth of this market include rising incidence of security breaches, growing use of drones to counter terrorism and prevent illicit activities, and increased adoption of counter drones for remote sensing.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=177013645

Anti-drone Market Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size Value in 2022 USD 0.9 billion Market Size Value in 2027 USD 3.8 billion Growth Rate 27.7% Market Size Available for Years 2018-2027 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022–2027 Forecast Unit Value (USD Million/Billion)

Volume (Units) Segments Covered By Technology,

By Application,

By Platform Type,

By Vertical,

By Region Geographic Regions Covered Americas,

Europe,

Asia Pacific,

Rest of World (RoW) Companies Covered Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (Israel),

Leonardo S.p.A. (Italy),

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd. (Israel),

DroneShield Ltd. (Australia),

Liteye Systems Inc. (US),

Dedrone (US),

Northrop Grumman (US),

DeTect, Inc. (US),

MBDA (Germany),

Battelle Memorial Institute (US),

Saab (Sweden),

CACI International (US),

Boeing (US), and

DroneDefence (UK). (Total 25 companies) Key Market Driver Growing use of drones to counter terrorism and prevent illicit activities Key Market Opportunity Increasing private investments in drone industry Largest Growing Region Asia Pacific Highest CAGR Segment UAV-based platform Largest Market Share Military & defense

“Browse in-depth TOC on "Anti-Drone Market Growth"

216 – Tables

50 – Figures

268 – Pages

Speak To Analysis: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=177013645

SRC, Inc. (US) (formerly known as Syracuse Research Corporation) is a privately held not-for-profit research and development company offering solutions for defense, environmental, and intelligence applications. The company serves the US military with advanced radio frequency (RF) system simulation, development, and analysis—applying engineering principles in unique ways that result in award-winning systems. It develops advanced radar, electronic warfare, and communications systems for land, sea, air, and space applications and conducts intelligence consulting and engineering, environmental chemistry, toxicology, and risk assessment. The company provides manufacturing and lifecycle support for electronics systems, including counter-fire radars, air-surveillance radars, and counter-IED and ground surveillance radars. Some of its notable programs are Silent Archer Counter UAS Technology, Counter RCIED Electronic Warfare (CREW) Duke System, and LCMR counterfire Radars (AN/TPQ-49 and 50).

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (US) was founded in 1922, and Raytheon Technologies was formed in 2020 through the combination of Raytheon Company and the United Technologies Corporation’s aerospace business. Raytheon Technologies Corporation (Raytheon Technologies) is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, US. Raytheon Technologies is an aerospace and defense company that provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. The newly formed company operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Intelligence & Space, and Missiles & Defense. The Missiles & Defence segment offers end-to-end solutions to detect, track, and engage threats. The company offers anti-drone solutions through this segment. It provides different anti-drone solutions such as radars, lasers, and EO/IR sensors under the Missiles & Defense segment. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment manufactures and sells aero structures, avionics systems, mechanical systems, mission systems, and power controls. The Pratt & Whitney segment designs and manufactures aircraft engines and auxiliary power systems for commercial, military, and business aircraft. The Intelligence & Space segment develops sensors and cyber and software solutions and offers end-to-end solutions to detect, track, and engage threats.

What are the restraints in the anti-drone market?

High research and development costs to develop anti-drone systems, development of cost-effective anti-drone systems and collateral damage during hard killing of rogue drones are some of the restraints face by the anti-drone market.

Anti-drone Market Dynamics

Driver: Growing use of drones to counter terrorism and prevent illicit activities

According to a US government counter-terrorism advisor, commercially available drones can be used by terrorists to attack passenger planes. Several incidents have proven that terrorists use UAVs and drones for attacks. For instance, German law enforcement personnel raided militants and right-wing extremists believed to be plotting drone attacks, according to a presentation at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) summit. Drones have widened the reach of terrorists at different locations. In October 2016, ISIS used a drone loaded with explosives to attack Kurdish and French positions in northern Peshmerga. The attack killed two Kurdish fighters and wounded two French special operations forces. As a result, it has become imperative for the military and defense, government, and homeland security sectors to deploy technologically advanced anti-drone systems. They can detect and disrupt any drone accurately, ensure protection against suspicious or hostile drones, and prevent terrorist attacks and unlawful activities.

Restraint: Public safety concerns

Commercial drones have privacy and safety concerns and face regulatory and other issues, such as the requirement for highly skilled amateur pilots to prevent drone accidents. Globally, incidents with small UAVs have revealed a security gap in public safety.

A clash between a drone and an anti-UAV defense system can cause damage to the properties and lives of civilians. A counter-UAV system can detect UAVs, but it has no control over where these UAVs would crash, creating public safety concerns. This has resulted in the enforcement of stringent anti-drone regulations by governments worldwide. In most countries, jamming radio signals often requires permission and a host of approvals and licenses before deploying related equipment. For instance, in the UK, one needs to have authority under the Wireless Telegraphy Act to start broadcasting any signal—even the one intended to bring down a fleet of unauthorized drones.

Opportunity: Increasing private investments in drone industry

The rise in the use of drones is expected to offer growth opportunities for various stakeholders of the anti-drone ecosystem, such as anti-drone software providers, anti-drone manufacturers, anti-drone service providers, and anti-drone infrastructure providers.

The drone market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years owing to the considerable investments in drone technologies across the globe. Currently, drones are equipped with high-end technologies, advanced components, engineered lightweight materials, software, and hardware, which have low payload capacity, inaccurate navigation, and endurance. Therefore, drone software companies are focusing on developing cost-effective technologies enabling drones to navigate accurately. The drone industry has been witnessing significant investments from private companies, venture capitalists, and financial institutions over the past few years. According to an article published by Droneii.com, the industry witnessed an investment of USD 7 billion in 2021, a significant rise compared with USD 2.4 billion in 2020. The investment share of venture capitalists accounted for USD 4 billion in 2021. Several startups, such as DroneBase and Measure, have received funding from venture capitalists to adopt a complete drone software platform.

Challenge: Development of effective anti-drone systems and components for detection applications

Developing and integrating an effective anti-drone system for detection and interdiction applications has been challenging for manufacturers and integrators. Every detection system has some drawbacks.

Electromagnetic interference can degrade the detection capabilities of RF sensors. In urban environments, there are many potential sources of such interference, including communication antennae, two-way radios, telemetry systems, and even power lines and LED lights . Camera systems might interpret a drone as a bird or an airplane and struggle in harsh weather conditions with low visibility. Radar systems may struggle to pick out small drones and UAS flying very close to the ground. Specific RF sensors, including some systems marketed as “passive,” may likewise emit RF signals that could interfere with other communications, making them potentially dangerous to deploy in some environments.

Related Reports: