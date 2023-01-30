Inspection Robot will top US$ 2,435.1 Million; Demand for Accurate Inspection To Facilitate Growth, States Fact.MR

Rockville, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global inspection robots market is estimated to exceed US$ 1,087.0 Million by the end of 2023, by growing at an impressive CAGR of 8.4% over the assessment period of 2023-2033. Inspections play a vital role in almost every industrial sector. Regular inspections provide a thorough examination of the performance of the equipment, and the safety of the workers, and also enables monitoring other every stage that is in process in the industry.



Inspection robots can be utilized to inspect the quality of the products, any failures in the manufacturing system, transportation of the products, leakages, and others activities. These robots can be equipped with advanced technological devices that enable them to detect or inspect activities that are invisible to the naked eye of humans.

Report Attributes



Details Historical Data 2023 - 2032 Value Projection (2032) US$ 2435.1 Million Growth Rate (2022-2032) 8.4 % CAGR No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 112 Tables No. of Figures 98 Figures

Key Takeaways from Study

Global inspection robots market is poised to expand and reach the valuation of US$ 2,435.1 Million by the end of 2033.

by the end of 2033. The global inspection robots market witnessed a healthy CAGR of 6.2% during 2018 to 2022.

during Under axes segment, 6-axis or more sub-segment inspection robots is estimated to account for approximately a 38.5% share of aftermarket sub-segment in 2023.

share of aftermarket sub-segment in 2023. By orientation segment, stationary arm sub-segment is likely to account for 53.3% of revenue share by obtaining a valuation of US$ 578.9Million in 2023.

of revenue share by obtaining a valuation of in 2023. Europe region is expected to register a CAGR of 7.7% over the forecast period, as it will be valued at US$ 254.4 Million by 2023 end.



Competitive Landscape

Currently, technology has created a number of intelligent robotics, intelligent monitoring, and intelligent controlling products with autonomous intellectual property rights that might be utilized in the chemical & oil and gas industry industries, rail transportation, etc.

The companies can offer efficient inspections and monitoring for clients by the use of unmanned or less-staffed and intelligent management systems to address the challenges faced by customers.

Petronas an oil and gas company in Malaysia partnered with ANYbiotics in order to enable unmanned inspections in the oil and gas platforms through the use of drones or robots, in Jan 2021.



Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the price points of key manufacturers of inspection robot positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion, in the recently published report.

Key Companies Profiled

AC-CESS

ANYbotics AG

FANUC America Corporation

Fiberscope

Gridbots Technologies Private Limited

Hangzhou Shenhao Technology Co., Ltd.

hibot

International Climbing Machines

Metrologic Group

Shandong Guoxing Intelligent Technology Co.,Ltd

SuperDroid Robots

Teledyne FLIR LLC

Universal Robots

Waygate Technologies Robotics

Wuhan Easy-Sight Technology Co., Ltd



Market Development

Shaping the future of 3D metrology is now possible through the use of robotic technology. Introduced robot-based quality control using laser radar technology to provide comprehensive shape and geometry data such as trimmings hole patterns, and bent edges, from metal sheet part to vehicle side panel sizes directly can be provided using such advanced technology.

Market players are developing constructive collaboration with the inspection service providers to maintain the consistency in the demand and limit the demand-supply gap. Competitive pricing is the primary strategy adopted by market players to stay ahead in the highly dynamic market.

The XX region is leading in the robotics industry and its usage in all its services and industries. These factors will provide a boost to the market. In addition, the other developing countries are now realizing the importance of the inspection services provided by the robots. Owing to the rising penetration of these inspection robots in various end-use industries like oil and gas, manufacturing, food and beverage, and others will propel the sales for inspection robots.

Segmentation of Inspection Robot Industry Research

By Axes : 4 Axis or less 5 axis 6 axis or more

By Orientation : Stationary Arm Mobile Wheeled Tracked

By End-Use Industry : Aerospace and Defense Automotive Chemicals & Materials Electrical & Electronics Food and Beverage Healthcare Mining & Oil & Gas Retail & e-Commerce Logistics & Warehousing Packaging Others

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia and Oceania Middle East & Africa



More Valuable Insights

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global Inspection Robots market, presenting historical demand data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033. the study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of axes (4 axis or less, 5 axis, 6 axis or more), orientation (stationary arm, mobile (wheeled, tracked)), end use industry (aerospace and defense, automotive, chemicals & materials, electrical & electronics, food and beverage, healthcare, mining & oil & gas, retail & e-commerce, logistics & warehousing, packaging, others) and across six major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia and Oceania, The Middle East & Africa).

