The Baby Personal Care Products Market is Poised to Grow to US$ 167.9 Billion by 2033 Says Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Future Market Insights, global the baby personal care products market size is anticipated to be valued at US$ 88.6 billion in 2023 and is estimated to reach US$ 167.9 billion by 2033. The sales of baby personal care products are anticipated to secure a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.



According to a report, 61% of parents prefer natural ingredients when selecting care products for their children and babies, according to research. Whereas, 82% of parents avoid using chemical-containing products on their children, and 54% are interested in purchasing sustainable and eco-friendly products. The natural composition of baby care products is an important consideration for parents.

As the fourth industrial revolution gains traction, brands are striving to research and develop new technologies that assist parents while also remaining relevant in a significantly changing market.

Request a Report Sample to Gain Comprehensive Insights@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-12688

Increasing product research and development investments, combined with the growing trend of organic ingredient-based baby care products, have urged manufacturers to launch new products through popular supermarkets and specialty stores.

In August 2021, a popular baby care brand, Baby Dove partnered with Walmart to launch a new line of shampoo, conditioner, baby wash, and skin cream for infants with sensitive skin and multiracial babies. Such product offerings are expected to have a positive impact on market growth.



Key Takeaways from Market Study

Skincare is the leading segment with a growth of 6.8%. Newborn babies are more prone to skin diseases and rashes which fuel segment demand. Additionally, the high availability of various products and offerings fuels market demand.

Modern trade has emerged as a valuable asset for the market leading sales towards growth of 5.9%. The market segment for essential baby care products, in particular toiletries, diapers, toys, and garments, is expanding at a pace of 13–14% each year as a result of more internet marketplaces.

United States holds a substantial share of the market contributing revenue of US$ 25 billion by 2033. High per-capita income and increased customer spendings on infant care are the key factors supporting this dominance.

India market is growing at an impressive rate of 8.0%. Numerous well-known local and regional companies contribute to the fierce competition in India's infant care products industry. In recent years, demand for baby care goods in India has increased due to increased consumer knowledge and disposable income.

For any Queries Linked with the Report, Ask an Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-12688

Manufacturers are focusing on Big wins through Omni channel Strategies

To broaden their consumer base, leading manufacturers in the baby care product market are capitalizing on emerging market opportunities. Key players are investing in physical retail and promotions to mitigate the impact of a single promotion. Omni channel strategies are likely to yield a return on investment. Organic baby infant nutrition and prebiotics-infused infant nutrition are among the products available in the market.

Nestle SA is one of the foremost revenue generators, with popular brands such as Ceregrow, Lactogen, and Gerber, followed by Procter & Gamble, with Pampers being the most popular brand. Large multinational consumer goods companies are introducing premium baby care products as extensions of their core personal care brands.

Latest Developments:

In July 2019, Pampers, a Procter & Gamble (P & G) brand, introduced 'Lumi' smart diapers. The system is comprised of an all-in-one connected device that includes two activity sensors for diapers, a Logitech camera that functions as a Wi-Fi monitor, and an app that records all data. This new product monitors a baby's sleeping and peeing habits.

In August 2019, Kimberly-Clark and UNICEF collaborated to enhance the lives of nearly two million young children and infants in 16 Latin American and Caribbean countries. Kimberly-contribution Huggies' global 'No Baby Unhugged' program will be used to support and grow UNICEF's current Early Childhood Development (ECD) initiatives in some Latin American countries over the next three years.

Click on the Below Link to Buy this Report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/12688

Key Segments

By Product:

Skincare

Body Care

Hair Care

Oral Care

Toiletries

Fragrances & Deodorants

Color Cosmetics



By Nature:

Organic

Conventional

By End Use:

Individual/Residential

Institutional/Commercial

By Price:

Mass

Premium

By Gender:

Boys

Girls

Unisex



Table of Content

1. Executive Summary | Baby Personal Care Products Market

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

3.2. Scenario Forecast

Complete TOC with Report Preview: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/baby-personal-care-products-market

Explore Wide-Ranging Coverage of FMI's of Consumer Product Insights

Baby Personal Care Market Size: The Baby Personal Care Market is likely to hold the global market at a moderate CAGR of ~5% during the forecast period

BRICS Oral Care Market Share: BRICS Oral Care Market By product (primary oral care products, secondary oral care products), distribution channel (convenience stores, department stores, direct selling, general merchandise retailers) & Region Forecast to 2014 – 2020

Personal Care Wipes Market Analysis: The personal care wipes market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period. The market is projected to reach US$ 21.82 Bn in 2022 and anticipated to be valued at US$ 37.27 Bn by 2032

Baby Bath and Shower Products Market Forecast: As per FMI analysis, baby bath and shower products market outlook remains positive with sales projected to rise at 6.5% CAGR between 2021 and 2031.

Baby Powder Market Trends: The global baby powder market is poised to expand at over 5.20% CAGR, surpassing a valuation of US$ 1,449.2 Mn through 2029.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com