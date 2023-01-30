$80.8+ Billion Worldwide Satellite Communication Industry to 2031 - Increasing Deployment of Small Satellites is Expected to Propel Growth

Dublin, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Satellite Communication Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global satellite communication market.



The global satellite communication market is expected to grow from $47.86 billion in 2021 to $54.34 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.5%. The satellite communication market is expected to grow to $80.83 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.4%.

Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12+ geographies.

Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Major players in the satellite communication market are Viasat Inc, SES S.A., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Telesat, EchoStar Corporation, Thuraya Telecommunications Company, Gilat Satellite Networks, The SKY Perfect JSAT Group, Cobham Limited, Intelsat, Iridium Communications Inc., General Dynamics Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Indra Sistemas S.A., and Qualcomm Technologies Inc.



The satellite communication market consists of sales of satellite communication technologies by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to provide communication services over widely dispersed locations. Satellite communications refer to a system that uses satellite technology to transport information from one place to another through a communication satellite placed in the Earth's orbit. The signal is transmitted through a transponder between the transmitter and the receiver.



The main components of satellite communication are the transponder, transceiver, antenna, receiver, and other components. The transponder transmits the signal between the transmitter and the receiver. Satellite communication uses various technologies such as SATCOM automatic identification system, SATCOM VSAT, SATCOM on-the-move (SOTM), SATCOM on the pause (SOTP), and SATCOM telemetry that are used for asset tracking and monitoring, airtime, data backup and recovery, navigation and monitoring, broadcasting, and other applications. It is employed in government and military applications, civil satellite communications, commercial applications, and other verticals.



North America was the largest region in the satellite communication market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the satellite communication market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increasing deployment of small satellites is expected to propel the growth of the satellite communication market going forward. Small satellites are miniature satellites used in advanced space operations. Small satellites are more beneficial for satellite communication as they reduce the cost of space operations, expand access to space and gather scientific data.

For instance, in 2020, according to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), a US-based government agency, around 1,282 spacecraft were launched. Approximately 94% of spacecraft were small satellites that had an overall mass of less than 600 kg, and 9% of total spacecraft were nanosatellites, which had an overall mass of less than 200 kg. Therefore, the increasing deployment of small satellites drove the satellite communication market.



Product innovations have emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the satellite communication market. Major companies operating in the satellite communication sector are focused on developing innovative products to strengthen their position.

For instance, in June 2020, Honeywell International Inc., a US-based technology company, launched its smallest and lightest satellite communications technology known as the Honeywell small UAV SATCOM system, a miniature of a large satellite communication system for unmanned vehicles.

Honeywell's small UAV SATCOM system can be installed anywhere in the vehicle for a wide range of coverage of the platform, to reduce unnecessary bulk and to provide safety. Moreover, it can connect unnamed vehicles even in remote areas or over water where other ground-based communications systems are not available.



In November 2021, Viasat Inc., a US-based communications company, acquired Inmarsat for an amount of $7.3 billion. Through this acquisition, Viasat Inc. aims to strengthen its product portfolio of fixed and mobile satellite communication services, which will also include broadband, narrowband services, and IoT services. Inmarsat is a UK-based satellite communications company.



The countries covered in the satellite communication market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2022 - 2026 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $54.34 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2026 $80.83 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.4% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Satellite Communication Market Characteristics



3. Satellite Communication Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Satellite Communication



5. Satellite Communication Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Satellite Communication Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Satellite Communication Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Satellite Communication Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Satellite Communication Market, Segmentation By Component, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Transponder

Transceiver

Antenna

Receiver

Other Components

6.2. Global Satellite Communication Market, Segmentation By Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

SATCOM Automatic Identification System

SATCOM VSAT

SATCOM On The-Move (SOTM)

SATCOM On The Pause (SOTP)

SATCOM Telemetry

6.3. Global Satellite Communication Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Asset Tracking/Monitoring

Airtime

Data Backup And Recovery

Navigation And Monitoring

Broadcasting

Other Applications

6.4. Global Satellite Communication Market, Segmentation By Vertical, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Government And Military Applications

Civil Satellite Communications

Commercial Application

Other Verticals

7. Satellite Communication Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Satellite Communication Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Satellite Communication Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mihvlk

Attachment