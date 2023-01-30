English Danish

Nasdaq Copenhagen

London Stock Exchange

Euronext Dublin

Other stakeholders

Date 30 January 2023





Announcement concerning large shareholders under the Danish Capital Markets Act

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP, London, Great Britain, has today notified Ringkjøbing Landbobank that with effect from 27 January 2023, the directly and indirectly ownership hold by Liontrust Asset Management Plc, London, Great Britain has fallen to below 5% of the share capital in Ringkjøbing Landbobank.





Yours faithfully

Ringkjøbing Landbobank



John Fisker

CEO

Attachment