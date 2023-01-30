Announcement concerning large shareholders under the Danish Capital Markets Act

Ringkjøbing Landbobank A/S

Ringkøbing, DENMARK

Date    30 January 2023


Liontrust Investment Partners LLP, London, Great Britain, has today notified Ringkjøbing Landbobank that with effect from 27 January 2023, the directly and indirectly ownership hold by Liontrust Asset Management Plc, London, Great Britain has fallen to below 5% of the share capital in Ringkjøbing Landbobank.


John Fisker
CEO

