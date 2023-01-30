Survey demonstrates that individuals with COPD seek more options to reduce risks of seasonal respiratory viral infections

-- ENA Respiratory and COPD Foundation survey confirms patients are overwhelmingly positive about taking an immune-modulating nasal spray to reduce lung disease exacerbations--



-- Survey was conducted through COPD360Net®, an innovative COPD Foundation program that identifies unmet patient needs and integrates the patient voice into therapy development--

MIAMI and MELBOURNE, Australia, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A survey conducted collaboratively by the COPD Foundation, a not-for-profit organization established to improve the lives of people with COPD, bronchiectasis, and nontuberculous mycobacterial (NTM) lung disease, and ENA Respiratory, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing INNA-051, a first-in-class broad-spectrum antiviral innate immunomodulator for the prophylaxis of respiratory viral infections for populations at risk of complications, found patients were overwhelmingly positive about the prospect of taking an antiviral nasal spray throughout the winter season or when at risk for exposure to a respiratory virus to prevent COPD flare-ups. The survey results were published in the January issue of the Journal of Patient Experience.

The survey was conducted through the COPD Foundation’s COPD360Net® initiative, which facilitates connections between patients with chronic lung diseases, researchers, and other stakeholders to identify unmet patient needs and accelerate new therapy options. The vast majority (>80%) of the 376 patients surveyed expressed interest in a potential new seasonal anti-viral nasal spray, taken either twice weekly during the winter months or for two weeks after exposure to someone with a respiratory illness. Over half (56-58%) of patients with frequent COPD exacerbations were very interested.

Nearly all patients surveyed say they are vaccinated (>92%) for the flu, pneumonia, and COVID-19 and that they have previously taken antiviral medication during cold and flu season. Even so, more than a third (35%) report that viral illnesses have sometimes resulted in hospitalization and nearly half (45%) have needed antibiotics or steroids to treat complications of a viral illness. About 1 in 8 (12%) say they have been treated in an intensive care unit due to complications of a respiratory illness.

“These survey results validate the need for seasonal prophylaxis against respiratory viral infections and the value of INNA-051 for patients at high risk of complications from the flu, colds, COVID-19 and other common respiratory illnesses” said Christophe Demaison, Ph.D., co-founder and CEO of ENA Respiratory.

“Patient insights are critical to successful therapy development, but too often the patient’s voice isn’t heard. These survey results provide additional evidence that we need more tools in the toolbox to protect people with chronic lung diseases during cold and flu season and prevent flare-ups and complications,” said Ruth Tal-Singer, Ph.D., president of 360Net, COPD Foundation.

ENA Respiratory and the COPD Foundation launched a partnership in 2022 to develop INNA-051 for people with chronic lung diseases. The partnership added INNA-051 to the COPD Foundation’s COPD360Net® pipeline and is utilizing its global network of accredited centers, scientific expertise, and patient investigators to optimize and accelerate the clinical development program.

Recently, ENA Respiratory was awarded a $4.38 million grant from the U.S. Department of Defence to support the development of INNA-051. In a Phase 1 study, INNA-051 was found to be well-tolerated, and the company expects to share Phase 2a results soon.

Notes to Editors

If you would like to arrange an interview, please contact:

Glenn Silver, Finn Partners, +1 973 818 8198, glenn.silver@finnpartners.com

Jessica Burke, COPD Foundation, +1 786 749 7104, mediarelations@copdfoundation.org

About ENA Respiratory and INNA-051

ENA Respiratory is aiming to transform the prevention of respiratory viral infections in populations at-risk of complications. The company is based in Melbourne and Sydney, Australia and it has secured a Series A investment from Brandon Capital Partners’ managed funds, the Minderoo Foundation, and Uniseed.

INNA-051 is a potent innate immune TLR2/6 agonist. It is being developed for intranasal delivery to target the primary entry site of viral respiratory infections as most respiratory viruses, including SARS-CoV-2 and influenza, initially infect and replicate in nasal mucosa epithelial cells. Fast-acting and inducing a durable biologic response supporting weekly administration, INNA-051 works by recruiting innate immune cells and priming epithelial cells of the nasal mucosa to respond more quickly to infections, rapidly eliminating viruses and other pathogens before they spread throughout the body. INNA-051 and close analogues have been shown in preclinical studies to be effective against multiple respiratory viruses, including SARS-CoV-2, influenza (H1N1 and seasonal H3N2), and rhinovirus.

Key features of INNA-051 intranasal administration include limited minimal or no systemic bioavailability, minimal or no systemic pro-inflammatory cytokine release, no direct type I interferon upregulation which is known to be associated with fever in humans, durable immune response supporting weekly administration, and compatibility with vaccine and intranasal corticosteroids.

For more information, please visit https://enarespiratory.com

About the COPD Foundation

The COPD Foundation is a not-for-profit organization established to improve the lives of people with COPD, bronchiectasis, and nontuberculous mycobacterial (NTM) lung disease through initiatives that expand services and speed innovations to make treatment more effective and affordable. The Foundation does this through scientific research, education, advocacy, and awareness to prevent disease, slow progression, and find a cure. For more information, visit https://www.copdfoundation.org/, or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.