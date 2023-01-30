New York, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Coatings Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06344916/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Automotive Coatings Market to Reach $22.3 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Automotive Coatings estimated at US$15.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$22.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Acrylics-Based, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.3% CAGR and reach US$12.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Epoxy-Based segment is readjusted to a revised 4.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.4% CAGR
The Automotive Coatings market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.3% and 4.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.3% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3 Billion by the year 2030.
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Automotive Coating - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Automotive Coating - A Vital Aspect of Vehicle Appearance
Asia Pacific Presents Rapid Growth Opportunities with Expanding
Automobile Production
A Key Demographic Driver of Consumerism, the Growing Middle
Class Population in Asia Pacific Drives Demand for New Cars:
Global Middle Class Population & Spending (In Million & US$
Billion) for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030
Percentage (In %) Breakdown of Automobile Production in Asia-
Pacific by Country for the Year 2018
Water Borne Technology Segment to Witness Accelerated Growth
Percentage (In %) Breakdown of Water Borne Coatings Market by
End Use (2018)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Stable Automobile Production Trends Drives Market Expansion
Led by China, Steadily Expanding Global Passenger Vehicle
Production Drives Demand in the Market: Global Light Vehicle
Production (In Million Units) by Geographic Region/Country
for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022
Global Coatings Sales (In US$ Billion) by Light Vehicle and
Commercial Vehicle End Use Market for the Years 2018 and 2021
Steady Global Demand for Commercial Vehicles Boosts Growth
Rising Light Commercial Vehicle Sales Driven by Growing e-
Commerce Activities Benefits Market Growth: US Class 3-5 Truck
Sales (In 1,000 Units) for the Years 2017, 2019 & 2021
Robust Demand for Heavy Trucks in China Extends Opportunities
for Automotive Coating: Heavy Trucks Production (In Units) in
Asia Pacific Region by Country (2018)
Stricter Environmental Regulations Strengthen Demand for Eco-
Friendly Coatings
High Gloss and Chip Resistant Features Increase Demand for
Polyurethane Coatings
Versatile Properties of Epoxy Resin Gain Prominence in
Automotive Interior Coatings
Crucial Role of Car Interiors in Saleability to Boost Demand
for Epoxy Resins: Global Automotive Interiors Market (In US$
Billion) for the Years 2018, 2021 and 2024
Emergence of UV-Curable Coating Solutions to Benefit Growth
Growing Automotive Lightweighting Efforts Drive Innovations in
Coating Technology
A Glance at Key Technological Advancements and Products
Innovations
New Technologies Heighten Demand for Automotive Refinish Coatings
Global Automotive Refinish Coatings Market (In US$ Billion) for
the Years 2018, 2020 & 2023
Rise of E-Mobility and Self-Driving Trends Unfurl New
Opportunities
Global Electric Vehicles Sales (In Million) for the Years 2020,
2025 & 2030
Volatility in Raw Material Pricing Restricts Market Expansion
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Coatings by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Automotive Coatings by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Coatings by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other
Resin Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Other Resin Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Resin Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Primer by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Primer by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Primer by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Automotive Coatings Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Acrylics-Based by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 12: World Historic Review for Acrylics-Based by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 13: World 16-Year Perspective for Acrylics-Based by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Epoxy-Based by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 15: World Historic Review for Epoxy-Based by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 16: World 16-Year Perspective for Epoxy-Based by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Urethanes-Based by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 18: World Historic Review for Urethanes-Based by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 19: World 16-Year Perspective for Urethanes-Based by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Water Borne by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 21: World Historic Review for Water Borne by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 22: World 16-Year Perspective for Water Borne by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Solvent Borne by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 24: World Historic Review for Solvent Borne by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 25: World 16-Year Perspective for Solvent Borne by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Powder by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: World Historic Review for Powder by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 28: World 16-Year Perspective for Powder by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electrocoat by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 30: World Historic Review for Electrocoat by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 31: World 16-Year Perspective for Electrocoat by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Clear Coat by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: World Historic Review for Clear Coat by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 34: World 16-Year Perspective for Clear Coat by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 35: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Base
Coat by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 36: World Historic Review for Base Coat by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 37: World 16-Year Perspective for Base Coat by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
UNITED STATES
Automotive Coatings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Coatings by Resin Type - Acrylics-Based,
Epoxy-Based, Urethanes-Based and Other Resin Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: USA Historic Review for Automotive Coatings by Resin
Type - Acrylics-Based, Epoxy-Based, Urethanes-Based and Other
Resin Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 40: USA 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Coatings by
Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Acrylics-Based, Epoxy-Based, Urethanes-Based and Other Resin
Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Coatings by Technology - Water Borne, Solvent Borne
and Powder - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 42: USA Historic Review for Automotive Coatings by
Technology - Water Borne, Solvent Borne and Powder Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 43: USA 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Coatings by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Water
Borne, Solvent Borne and Powder for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Coatings by Coat Type - Electrocoat, Clear Coat,
Base Coat and Primer - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: USA Historic Review for Automotive Coatings by Coat
Type - Electrocoat, Clear Coat, Base Coat and Primer Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: USA 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Coatings by
Coat Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Electrocoat, Clear Coat, Base Coat and Primer for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Coatings by Resin Type - Acrylics-Based,
Epoxy-Based, Urethanes-Based and Other Resin Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: Canada Historic Review for Automotive Coatings by
Resin Type - Acrylics-Based, Epoxy-Based, Urethanes-Based and
Other Resin Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Coatings by
Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Acrylics-Based, Epoxy-Based, Urethanes-Based and Other Resin
Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 50: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Coatings by Technology - Water Borne, Solvent Borne
and Powder - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: Canada Historic Review for Automotive Coatings by
Technology - Water Borne, Solvent Borne and Powder Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Coatings by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Water
Borne, Solvent Borne and Powder for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 53: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Coatings by Coat Type - Electrocoat, Clear Coat,
Base Coat and Primer - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: Canada Historic Review for Automotive Coatings by
Coat Type - Electrocoat, Clear Coat, Base Coat and Primer
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Coatings by
Coat Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Electrocoat, Clear Coat, Base Coat and Primer for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Automotive Coatings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 56: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Coatings by Resin Type - Acrylics-Based,
Epoxy-Based, Urethanes-Based and Other Resin Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: Japan Historic Review for Automotive Coatings by
Resin Type - Acrylics-Based, Epoxy-Based, Urethanes-Based and
Other Resin Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Coatings by
Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Acrylics-Based, Epoxy-Based, Urethanes-Based and Other Resin
Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 59: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Coatings by Technology - Water Borne, Solvent Borne
and Powder - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: Japan Historic Review for Automotive Coatings by
Technology - Water Borne, Solvent Borne and Powder Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Coatings by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Water
Borne, Solvent Borne and Powder for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 62: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Coatings by Coat Type - Electrocoat, Clear Coat,
Base Coat and Primer - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: Japan Historic Review for Automotive Coatings by Coat
Type - Electrocoat, Clear Coat, Base Coat and Primer Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Coatings by
Coat Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Electrocoat, Clear Coat, Base Coat and Primer for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Automotive Coatings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 65: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Coatings by Resin Type - Acrylics-Based,
Epoxy-Based, Urethanes-Based and Other Resin Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: China Historic Review for Automotive Coatings by
Resin Type - Acrylics-Based, Epoxy-Based, Urethanes-Based and
Other Resin Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: China 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Coatings by
Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Acrylics-Based, Epoxy-Based, Urethanes-Based and Other Resin
Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 68: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Coatings by Technology - Water Borne, Solvent Borne
and Powder - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: China Historic Review for Automotive Coatings by
Technology - Water Borne, Solvent Borne and Powder Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: China 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Coatings by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Water
Borne, Solvent Borne and Powder for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 71: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Coatings by Coat Type - Electrocoat, Clear Coat,
Base Coat and Primer - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: China Historic Review for Automotive Coatings by Coat
Type - Electrocoat, Clear Coat, Base Coat and Primer Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: China 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Coatings by
Coat Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Electrocoat, Clear Coat, Base Coat and Primer for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Automotive Coatings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 74: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Coatings by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: Europe Historic Review for Automotive Coatings by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Coatings by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 77: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Coatings by Resin Type - Acrylics-Based,
Epoxy-Based, Urethanes-Based and Other Resin Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: Europe Historic Review for Automotive Coatings by
Resin Type - Acrylics-Based, Epoxy-Based, Urethanes-Based and
Other Resin Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Coatings by
Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Acrylics-Based, Epoxy-Based, Urethanes-Based and Other Resin
Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Coatings by Technology - Water Borne, Solvent Borne
and Powder - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: Europe Historic Review for Automotive Coatings by
Technology - Water Borne, Solvent Borne and Powder Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Coatings by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Water
Borne, Solvent Borne and Powder for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 83: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Coatings by Coat Type - Electrocoat, Clear Coat,
Base Coat and Primer - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: Europe Historic Review for Automotive Coatings by
Coat Type - Electrocoat, Clear Coat, Base Coat and Primer
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Coatings by
Coat Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Electrocoat, Clear Coat, Base Coat and Primer for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Automotive Coatings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 86: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Coatings by Resin Type - Acrylics-Based,
Epoxy-Based, Urethanes-Based and Other Resin Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: France Historic Review for Automotive Coatings by
Resin Type - Acrylics-Based, Epoxy-Based, Urethanes-Based and
Other Resin Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: France 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Coatings by
Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Acrylics-Based, Epoxy-Based, Urethanes-Based and Other Resin
Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 89: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Coatings by Technology - Water Borne, Solvent Borne
and Powder - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: France Historic Review for Automotive Coatings by
Technology - Water Borne, Solvent Borne and Powder Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: France 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Coatings by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Water
Borne, Solvent Borne and Powder for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 92: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Coatings by Coat Type - Electrocoat, Clear Coat,
Base Coat and Primer - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: France Historic Review for Automotive Coatings by
Coat Type - Electrocoat, Clear Coat, Base Coat and Primer
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: France 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Coatings by
Coat Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Electrocoat, Clear Coat, Base Coat and Primer for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Automotive Coatings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 95: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Coatings by Resin Type - Acrylics-Based,
Epoxy-Based, Urethanes-Based and Other Resin Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 96: Germany Historic Review for Automotive Coatings by
Resin Type - Acrylics-Based, Epoxy-Based, Urethanes-Based and
Other Resin Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Coatings
by Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Acrylics-Based, Epoxy-Based, Urethanes-Based and Other Resin
Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 98: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Coatings by Technology - Water Borne, Solvent Borne
and Powder - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: Germany Historic Review for Automotive Coatings by
Technology - Water Borne, Solvent Borne and Powder Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 100: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Coatings
by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Water
Borne, Solvent Borne and Powder for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 101: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Coatings by Coat Type - Electrocoat, Clear Coat,
Base Coat and Primer - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 102: Germany Historic Review for Automotive Coatings by
Coat Type - Electrocoat, Clear Coat, Base Coat and Primer
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 103: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Coatings
by Coat Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Electrocoat, Clear Coat, Base Coat and Primer for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 104: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Coatings by Resin Type - Acrylics-Based,
Epoxy-Based, Urethanes-Based and Other Resin Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 105: Italy Historic Review for Automotive Coatings by
Resin Type - Acrylics-Based, Epoxy-Based, Urethanes-Based and
Other Resin Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 106: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Coatings by
Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Acrylics-Based, Epoxy-Based, Urethanes-Based and Other Resin
Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 107: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Coatings by Technology - Water Borne, Solvent Borne
and Powder - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 108: Italy Historic Review for Automotive Coatings by
Technology - Water Borne, Solvent Borne and Powder Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 109: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Coatings by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Water
Borne, Solvent Borne and Powder for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 110: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Coatings by Coat Type - Electrocoat, Clear Coat,
Base Coat and Primer - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 111: Italy Historic Review for Automotive Coatings by
Coat Type - Electrocoat, Clear Coat, Base Coat and Primer
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 112: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Coatings by
Coat Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Electrocoat, Clear Coat, Base Coat and Primer for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Automotive Coatings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 113: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Coatings by Resin Type - Acrylics-Based,
Epoxy-Based, Urethanes-Based and Other Resin Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 114: UK Historic Review for Automotive Coatings by Resin
Type - Acrylics-Based, Epoxy-Based, Urethanes-Based and Other
Resin Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 115: UK 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Coatings by
Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Acrylics-Based, Epoxy-Based, Urethanes-Based and Other Resin
Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 116: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Coatings by Technology - Water Borne, Solvent Borne
and Powder - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 117: UK Historic Review for Automotive Coatings by
Technology - Water Borne, Solvent Borne and Powder Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 118: UK 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Coatings by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Water
Borne, Solvent Borne and Powder for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 119: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Coatings by Coat Type - Electrocoat, Clear Coat,
Base Coat and Primer - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 120: UK Historic Review for Automotive Coatings by Coat
Type - Electrocoat, Clear Coat, Base Coat and Primer Markets -
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
