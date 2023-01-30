New York, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Coatings Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06344916/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Automotive Coatings Market to Reach $22.3 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Automotive Coatings estimated at US$15.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$22.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Acrylics-Based, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.3% CAGR and reach US$12.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Epoxy-Based segment is readjusted to a revised 4.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.4% CAGR



The Automotive Coatings market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.3% and 4.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.3% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3 Billion by the year 2030.



Automotive Coating - A Vital Aspect of Vehicle Appearance

Asia Pacific Presents Rapid Growth Opportunities with Expanding

Automobile Production

A Key Demographic Driver of Consumerism, the Growing Middle

Class Population in Asia Pacific Drives Demand for New Cars:

Global Middle Class Population & Spending (In Million & US$

Billion) for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030

Percentage (In %) Breakdown of Automobile Production in Asia-

Pacific by Country for the Year 2018

Water Borne Technology Segment to Witness Accelerated Growth

Percentage (In %) Breakdown of Water Borne Coatings Market by

End Use (2018)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Stable Automobile Production Trends Drives Market Expansion

Led by China, Steadily Expanding Global Passenger Vehicle

Production Drives Demand in the Market: Global Light Vehicle

Production (In Million Units) by Geographic Region/Country

for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022

Global Coatings Sales (In US$ Billion) by Light Vehicle and

Commercial Vehicle End Use Market for the Years 2018 and 2021

Steady Global Demand for Commercial Vehicles Boosts Growth

Rising Light Commercial Vehicle Sales Driven by Growing e-

Commerce Activities Benefits Market Growth: US Class 3-5 Truck

Sales (In 1,000 Units) for the Years 2017, 2019 & 2021

Robust Demand for Heavy Trucks in China Extends Opportunities

for Automotive Coating: Heavy Trucks Production (In Units) in

Asia Pacific Region by Country (2018)

Stricter Environmental Regulations Strengthen Demand for Eco-

Friendly Coatings

High Gloss and Chip Resistant Features Increase Demand for

Polyurethane Coatings

Versatile Properties of Epoxy Resin Gain Prominence in

Automotive Interior Coatings

Crucial Role of Car Interiors in Saleability to Boost Demand

for Epoxy Resins: Global Automotive Interiors Market (In US$

Billion) for the Years 2018, 2021 and 2024

Emergence of UV-Curable Coating Solutions to Benefit Growth

Growing Automotive Lightweighting Efforts Drive Innovations in

Coating Technology

A Glance at Key Technological Advancements and Products

Innovations

New Technologies Heighten Demand for Automotive Refinish Coatings

Global Automotive Refinish Coatings Market (In US$ Billion) for

the Years 2018, 2020 & 2023

Rise of E-Mobility and Self-Driving Trends Unfurl New

Opportunities

Global Electric Vehicles Sales (In Million) for the Years 2020,

2025 & 2030

Volatility in Raw Material Pricing Restricts Market Expansion



