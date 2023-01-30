Hematology Analyzer Market Size & Share Analysis 2028 | Sysmex Corporatio, Beckman Coulter, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Siemens Healthcare, Bayer, HORIBA ABX SAS, Gelite, Abaxis, Sinnowa and Others

Pune, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Hematology Analyzer Market Size was USD 3172.49 million in 2021 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR of 4.04% during the forecast period. Key factors such as rising prevalence of blood disorders such as anemia, hemorrhagic conditions, and blood cancer, rapid advancements in diagnostics and testing, and increasing adoption of automated hematology analyzers are expected to drive global market growth during the forecast period.

A hematology analyzer is a computerized, highly specialized medical device that is used for counting and identifying blood cells at high speed with utmost accuracy. It consists of programable automated alarm systems that help in offering results outside the reference range. The results include red blood cell count, platelet count, white blood cell count, hemoglobin concentration, RBC indices, and leukocyte differential in blood samples. Many hospitals, clinics, and laboratories are seen to deploy advanced hematology analyzers for acquiring fast and accurate, error-free results. In addition, these analyzers are capable of handling a large number of samples at a time.

Factors such as increasing hospital admission, rising healthcare spending, and rising investments in developing advanced hematology analyzers are expected to drive global market revenue growth going ahead.

However, factors such as high costs of advanced hematology analyzers, low awareness about automated hematology analyzers in developing economies, and stringent regulatory policies are expected to hamper overall market growth going ahead.

Automatic Hematology Analyzers Segment To Register Rapid Revenue CAGR:

The automatic hematology analyzers segment is expected to register rapid revenue CAGR over the forecast period. Factors such as rising prevalence of chronic and blood disorders, growing preference for automatic hematology analyzers for error-free and quicker analysis, and increasing investments in developing advanced hematology analyzers are expected to drive segment revenue growth during the forecast period.

Hospital Segment to Account for Largest Revenue Share:

The hospital segment is expected to account for largest revenue share between 2022 and 2028 owing to improving healthcare infrastructure, rising patient admissions, increasing healthcare spending, and rising adoption of advanced diagnostic tools and kits in medium to large-scale hospitals.

North America to Lead In Terms of Revenue Share:

North America is expected to lead in terms of revenue share during the forecast period owing to increasing prevalence of various blood-related disorders, presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure and facilities, and rapid advancements in hematology analyzers. In addition, presence of leading players and rising investments in developing advanced hematology analyzers are other factors expected to drive North America market growth during the forecast period.

List of Key Players Operating in the Market:

Sysmex Corporation

Beckman Coulter, Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

Siemens Healthcare

Bayer

HORIBA ABX SAS

A.S.L

Boule Diagnostics AB

Research and Production Complex “Biopromin” Ltd.

Mindray

Sinnowa

Hui Zhikang

Jinan Hanfang

Gelite

Sinothinker

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Nihon Kohden

Abaxis

Hematology Analyzer Industry Recent Developments:

In December 2020, Nihon Kohden launched MEK-1305 Celltac α+ an automated hematology and ESR analyzer that measures complete blood count including white blood cells-3-part differential and erythrocyte sedimentation rate simultaneously.





In April 2022, Sysmex Corporation announced the launch of three-part differential automated hematology analyzer XQ-320 that can be used as standalone device in physician’s office laboratories or as a supplementation in complex facilities.





In September 2022, Mindray announced the launch of a revolutionary hematology analyzer series, BC-700 that incorporates both erythrocyte sedimentation rate and complete blood count tests. The series is best suited to empower medium-volume laboratories with advanced diagnostic technologies.

The global hematology analyzer market has been segmented based on type, application, and region:

Hematology Analyzer Market Segment by Type:

Automatic Hematology Analyzers

Semiautomatic Hematology Analyzers

Hematology Analyzer Market Segment by Application:

Hospital

Laboratory

Hematology Analyzer Market Segment by Region:

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Reasons to Purchase:

Estimates 2022 to 2028 hematology analyzer market current market trends and development trends

Market dynamics along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the hematology analyzer market

Competitive landscape involving market share of the major players, new strategies and projects adopted by players in the last five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering product offerings, key financial information, SWOT analysis and strategies employed by major market players

Brief about impact of COVID-19 on the global hematology analyzer market

Key Questions Addressed:

Which key players are leading in the global hematology analyzer market?

What is the expected market size of the global hematology analyzer market between 2022 and 2028?

What revenue CAGR is the global market expected to register during the forecast period?

What factors are expected to open new growth avenues and opportunities for existing and emerging market players?

Which region is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period?

What are some of the key challenges that the global market is expected to face during the forecast period?

