Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Automotive Catalysts Market to Reach $18.9 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Automotive Catalysts estimated at US$13.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$18.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Palladium, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.5% CAGR and reach US$10.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Platinum segment is readjusted to a revised 4.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.5% CAGR
The Automotive Catalysts market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.3% and 3.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.5 Billion by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured)
- BASF SE
- Cataler Corporation
- Cummins, Inc.
- Heraeus Holding GmbH
- INTERKAT Catalyst GmbH
- Johnson Matthey PLC
- Tenneco, Inc.
- Umicore NV/SA
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Automotive Catalyst - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Automotive Catalyst - A Crucial Tool of Pollution Abatement
Asia Pacific to Lead Market Growth with the Emergence of
Leading Automobile Manufacturing Hubs
Percentage (In %) Breakdown of Automobile Production in Asia-
Pacific by Country for the Year 2018
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Tightening Automobile Emissions Norms Fuels Market Growth
Global Overview of Emissions Legislation for Light Duty
Vehicles for the Years 2018, 2022 & 2027
Emissions Target (In Grams per Mile) and Fuel Efficiency Target
(In Miles per Gallon) Established by CAFE Standards for the
Years 2018, 2021 & 2024
Brief Overview of Euro Emissions Standards for Gasoline and
Diesel Passenger Cars
Stable Automobile Production Trends Significantly Influence
Market Prospects
Led by China, Steadily Expanding Global Vehicle Production
Drives Demand in the Market: Global Light Vehicle Production
(In Million Units) by Geographic Region/Country for the Years
2017, 2019, 2022
Growing Production of Light Duty Vehicles Establishes Demand
for Palladium
Enactment of China 6 Emissions Legislation to Drive Demand for
Palladium: Breakdown of China PGM Demand (In 1,000 Ounces) in
Light Duty Vehicles for the Years 2018, 2021 & 2023
Binding CO2 Emission Standards for Heavy Commercial Vehicles
Augments Demand
Robust Demand for Heavy Trucks in China Extends Opportunities
for Automotive Catalytic Converters: Heavy Trucks Production
Volume (in Units) in Asia Pacific Region by Country (2018)
Class 3-8 Truck Sales (In 1,000 Units) in the US for the Years
2017, 2019 & 2021
Product Innovations Critical to Future Market Opportunities
Adoption of Nanotechnology to Boost Catalytic Converter Efficiency
Emerging Trend of Recycling Automotive Catalyst to Address
Production Shortages
Future Designs of Electric Vehicles without Catalytic
Conversion Systems to Erode Demand
Supply Volatility and Higher Prices Challenge Market Growth
