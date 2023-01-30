8Twelve Enters into Mortgage Solution Agreement with Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty

TORONTO, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 8Twelve Financial Technologies Inc. (“8Twelve” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement to provide mortgage solutions to Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty (“YHSGR”), its agents and their clients.

8Twelve’s proprietary INFIN8 utilizes real-time analytics, AI, and workflow automation to identify the best possible mortgage from Canada’s largest marketplace of bank, alternative, and private mortgage products.

“At Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, we invest in our agents more than any brokerage you will find,” said Todd Walters, CEO and Co-Founder. “Partnering with 8Twelve fits our model perfectly because we consistently equip our agents with differentiating tools that help them to build their business and dominate in the industry. This partnership ensures that YHSRG realtors have the best tool to secure financing for their deals.”

YHSGR is the only real estate brokerage in North America to be licensed by the US and Canada's #1 real estate Coach Craig Proctor. The distinction brings with it exclusive access to Craig Proctor’s proprietary business teachings and systems for YHSGR agents; systems that have been proven to create more millionaire agents than any other real estate trainer or coach.



“With rising interest rates and tighter lending requirements, Canadians now more than ever need to know all their home financing options,” said Akber Abbas, President & Chief Information Officer of 8Twelve. “This agreement highlights the strength of our service offering in enabling large scale enterprises to deliver the best financing solutions to their clients.”

8Twelve is seeing increased interest and user success in its offering as companies are exploring more ways to help their clients. 8Twelve’s secure, smart technology is able to provide fast turnarounds and exceptional service levels to homebuyers as it strives to provide a mortgage solution for every borrower situation.



About Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty

Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty was founded with this vision: To Be the Best Place to Work, Buy, and Sell Real Estate! We are proud to be one of the fastest-growing real estate companies nationwide. If you're looking to buy or sell a home, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is there for you every step of the way. You can count on knowledgeable agents with PERFORMANCE GUARANTEES that are ready to handle every situation, giving you the peace of mind that you made the perfect choice in a Real Estate Agent and Company!

About 8Twelve Financial Technologies

8Twelve is transforming the home financing experience by providing consumers with one convenient platform to solve all their mortgage needs. Gone are the days of needing to search for a mortgage through multiple providers such as banks, mortgage brokers, and private lenders. Borrowers can now access Canada's largest selection of mortgages in one convenient marketplace. 8Twelve’s proprietary cloud platform INFIN8 utilizes real-time analytics, AI, and workflow automation to identify the best possible financing solution in the Canadian market (from over 65 lenders and over 7000 mortgage products).

