New York, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Aircraft Ignition Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06344817/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Aircraft Ignition Systems Market to Reach $425.1 Million by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Aircraft Ignition Systems estimated at US$299.5 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$425.1 Million by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 4.5% over the period 2022-2030. Turbine Engines, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.7% CAGR and reach US$388.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Reciprocating Engines segment is readjusted to a revised 2.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $81.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.6% CAGR



The Aircraft Ignition Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$81.6 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$90.1 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.3% and 3.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 44 Featured)

- Air Power Inc.

- Electroair

- G3I (Groupe International Interculturel Interconvictionnel)

- Meggitt PLC

- Sky Dynamics Corporation

- Surefly Partners Ltd.

- TransDigm Group, Inc.

- Unison LLC

- Woodward, Inc.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06344817/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Aircraft Ignition System: An Introductory Prelude

Sales Forecasts Remain Highly Favorable for Aircraft Ignition

Systems

Prevailing Scenario in the World Aircraft Industry to

Accelerate Market Growth

Ongoing Expansion in Commercial Airline Fleet Size Points

Towards Strong Demand

Growing Passenger & Cargo Traffic Instigates the Need for New

Aircraft

Rising Demand for Military Aircraft Amid Mounting Geopolitical

Risks and Increasing Global Military Spending Bodes Well

Progressive Momentum in Business Jet Segment Amplifies

Opportunities

Aircraft Ignition System - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Magneto: The Simplest and Widely Adopted Aircraft Ignition Model

Electronic Ignition Systems Continue to Widen Footprint

Technology Improvements to Further Augment Adoption of

Electronic Ignition

Reciprocating Engine Ignition Systems: The Largest Product

Category

Turbine Engine Ignition Systems Segment Demonstrates Fastest

Growth

Spark Plug Fouling Issues Effectively Resolved with Dual Spark

Plug Method

Continuous Ignition Helps Dealing with Technical Difficulties

in Aircraft Flight and Landing

Alloys Remain the Primary Structural Materials for Ignition

Systems: Brief Overview of Materials & Processes Utilized in

Manufacture of Aircraft Engines and Engine Parts

Ongoing Regulatory Emphasis on Reducing Aircraft CO2 Emissions

Puts Focus on Ultra-Lightweight Engine Parts

An Overview of ICAO’s CORSIA Standard

3D Printing Technology Seeks Role in Design & Production of

Aircraft Engine Parts

Healthy Trajectory in MRO Services Domain Boosts Market Prospects

Current MRO Market Trends Across Various Geographic Regions



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aircraft Ignition Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Aircraft Ignition Systems by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Ignition

Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Igniters by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Igniters by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Igniters by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ignition Leads by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Ignition Leads by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Ignition Leads by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Exciters by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Exciters by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Exciters by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Spark Plugs by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Spark Plugs by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Spark Plugs by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Components by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Components by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Components by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 19: World Aircraft Ignition Systems Market Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2030



Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Turbine Engines by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 21: World Historic Review for Turbine Engines by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 22: World 16-Year Perspective for Turbine Engines by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Reciprocating Engines by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 24: World Historic Review for Reciprocating Engines by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 25: World 16-Year Perspective for Reciprocating Engines

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electronic by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 27: World Historic Review for Electronic by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 28: World 16-Year Perspective for Electronic by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Magneto by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 30: World Historic Review for Magneto by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 31: World 16-Year Perspective for Magneto by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Retrofit by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 33: World Historic Review for Retrofit by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 34: World 16-Year Perspective for Retrofit by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 35: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Line-Fit by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 36: World Historic Review for Line-Fit by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 37: World 16-Year Perspective for Line-Fit by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Aircraft Ignition Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023

(E)

Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aircraft Ignition Systems by Engine Type - Turbine Engines and

Reciprocating Engines - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 39: USA Historic Review for Aircraft Ignition Systems by

Engine Type - Turbine Engines and Reciprocating Engines Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 40: USA 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Ignition Systems

by Engine Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Turbine Engines and Reciprocating Engines for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aircraft Ignition Systems by Component - Igniters, Ignition

Leads, Exciters, Spark Plugs and Other Components - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 42: USA Historic Review for Aircraft Ignition Systems by

Component - Igniters, Ignition Leads, Exciters, Spark Plugs and

Other Components Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 43: USA 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Ignition Systems

by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Igniters, Ignition Leads, Exciters, Spark Plugs and Other

Components for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aircraft Ignition Systems by Ignition System - Electronic and

Magneto - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: USA Historic Review for Aircraft Ignition Systems by

Ignition System - Electronic and Magneto Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 46: USA 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Ignition Systems

by Ignition System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Electronic and Magneto for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 47: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aircraft Ignition Systems by Fit - Retrofit and Line-Fit -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 48: USA Historic Review for Aircraft Ignition Systems by

Fit - Retrofit and Line-Fit Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 49: USA 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Ignition Systems

by Fit - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retrofit and

Line-Fit for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 50: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aircraft Ignition Systems by Engine Type - Turbine Engines and

Reciprocating Engines - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: Canada Historic Review for Aircraft Ignition Systems

by Engine Type - Turbine Engines and Reciprocating Engines

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 52: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Ignition

Systems by Engine Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Turbine Engines and Reciprocating Engines for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 53: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aircraft Ignition Systems by Component - Igniters, Ignition

Leads, Exciters, Spark Plugs and Other Components - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 54: Canada Historic Review for Aircraft Ignition Systems

by Component - Igniters, Ignition Leads, Exciters, Spark Plugs

and Other Components Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 55: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Ignition

Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Igniters, Ignition Leads, Exciters, Spark Plugs and Other

Components for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 56: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aircraft Ignition Systems by Ignition System - Electronic and

Magneto - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: Canada Historic Review for Aircraft Ignition Systems

by Ignition System - Electronic and Magneto Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 58: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Ignition

Systems by Ignition System - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Electronic and Magneto for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 59: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aircraft Ignition Systems by Fit - Retrofit and Line-Fit -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 60: Canada Historic Review for Aircraft Ignition Systems

by Fit - Retrofit and Line-Fit Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 61: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Ignition

Systems by Fit - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Retrofit and Line-Fit for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Aircraft Ignition Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 62: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aircraft Ignition Systems by Engine Type - Turbine Engines and

Reciprocating Engines - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: Japan Historic Review for Aircraft Ignition Systems

by Engine Type - Turbine Engines and Reciprocating Engines

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 64: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Ignition

Systems by Engine Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Turbine Engines and Reciprocating Engines for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 65: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aircraft Ignition Systems by Component - Igniters, Ignition

Leads, Exciters, Spark Plugs and Other Components - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 66: Japan Historic Review for Aircraft Ignition Systems

by Component - Igniters, Ignition Leads, Exciters, Spark Plugs

and Other Components Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 67: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Ignition

Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Igniters, Ignition Leads, Exciters, Spark Plugs and Other

Components for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 68: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aircraft Ignition Systems by Ignition System - Electronic and

Magneto - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 69: Japan Historic Review for Aircraft Ignition Systems

by Ignition System - Electronic and Magneto Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 70: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Ignition

Systems by Ignition System - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Electronic and Magneto for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 71: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aircraft Ignition Systems by Fit - Retrofit and Line-Fit -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 72: Japan Historic Review for Aircraft Ignition Systems

by Fit - Retrofit and Line-Fit Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 73: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Ignition

Systems by Fit - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Retrofit and Line-Fit for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Aircraft Ignition Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 74: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aircraft Ignition Systems by Engine Type - Turbine Engines and

Reciprocating Engines - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 75: China Historic Review for Aircraft Ignition Systems

by Engine Type - Turbine Engines and Reciprocating Engines

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 76: China 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Ignition

Systems by Engine Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Turbine Engines and Reciprocating Engines for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 77: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aircraft Ignition Systems by Component - Igniters, Ignition

Leads, Exciters, Spark Plugs and Other Components - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 78: China Historic Review for Aircraft Ignition Systems

by Component - Igniters, Ignition Leads, Exciters, Spark Plugs

and Other Components Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 79: China 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Ignition

Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Igniters, Ignition Leads, Exciters, Spark Plugs and Other

Components for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 80: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aircraft Ignition Systems by Ignition System - Electronic and

Magneto - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 81: China Historic Review for Aircraft Ignition Systems

by Ignition System - Electronic and Magneto Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 82: China 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Ignition

Systems by Ignition System - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Electronic and Magneto for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 83: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aircraft Ignition Systems by Fit - Retrofit and Line-Fit -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 84: China Historic Review for Aircraft Ignition Systems

by Fit - Retrofit and Line-Fit Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 85: China 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Ignition

Systems by Fit - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Retrofit and Line-Fit for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Aircraft Ignition Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 86: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aircraft Ignition Systems by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 87: Europe Historic Review for Aircraft Ignition Systems

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,

Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 88: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Ignition

Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 89: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aircraft Ignition Systems by Engine Type - Turbine Engines and

Reciprocating Engines - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 90: Europe Historic Review for Aircraft Ignition Systems

by Engine Type - Turbine Engines and Reciprocating Engines

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 91: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Ignition

Systems by Engine Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Turbine Engines and Reciprocating Engines for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 92: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aircraft Ignition Systems by Component - Igniters, Ignition

Leads, Exciters, Spark Plugs and Other Components - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 93: Europe Historic Review for Aircraft Ignition Systems

by Component - Igniters, Ignition Leads, Exciters, Spark Plugs

and Other Components Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 94: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Ignition

Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Igniters, Ignition Leads, Exciters, Spark Plugs and Other

Components for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 95: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aircraft Ignition Systems by Ignition System - Electronic and

Magneto - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 96: Europe Historic Review for Aircraft Ignition Systems

by Ignition System - Electronic and Magneto Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 97: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Ignition

Systems by Ignition System - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Electronic and Magneto for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 98: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aircraft Ignition Systems by Fit - Retrofit and Line-Fit -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 99: Europe Historic Review for Aircraft Ignition Systems

by Fit - Retrofit and Line-Fit Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 100: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Ignition

Systems by Fit - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Retrofit and Line-Fit for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Aircraft Ignition Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 101: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aircraft Ignition Systems by Engine Type - Turbine Engines and

Reciprocating Engines - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 102: France Historic Review for Aircraft Ignition Systems

by Engine Type - Turbine Engines and Reciprocating Engines

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 103: France 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Ignition

Systems by Engine Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Turbine Engines and Reciprocating Engines for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 104: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aircraft Ignition Systems by Component - Igniters, Ignition

Leads, Exciters, Spark Plugs and Other Components - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 105: France Historic Review for Aircraft Ignition Systems

by Component - Igniters, Ignition Leads, Exciters, Spark Plugs

and Other Components Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 106: France 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Ignition

Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Igniters, Ignition Leads, Exciters, Spark Plugs and Other

Components for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 107: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aircraft Ignition Systems by Ignition System - Electronic and

Magneto - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 108: France Historic Review for Aircraft Ignition Systems

by Ignition System - Electronic and Magneto Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 109: France 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Ignition

Systems by Ignition System - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Electronic and Magneto for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 110: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aircraft Ignition Systems by Fit - Retrofit and Line-Fit -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 111: France Historic Review for Aircraft Ignition Systems

by Fit - Retrofit and Line-Fit Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 112: France 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Ignition

Systems by Fit - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Retrofit and Line-Fit for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Aircraft Ignition Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 113: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aircraft Ignition Systems by Engine Type - Turbine Engines and

Reciprocating Engines - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 114: Germany Historic Review for Aircraft Ignition

Systems by Engine Type - Turbine Engines and Reciprocating

Engines Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 115: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Ignition

Systems by Engine Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Turbine Engines and Reciprocating Engines for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 116: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aircraft Ignition Systems by Component - Igniters, Ignition

Leads, Exciters, Spark Plugs and Other Components - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 117: Germany Historic Review for Aircraft Ignition

Systems by Component - Igniters, Ignition Leads, Exciters,

Spark Plugs and Other Components Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 118: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Ignition

Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Igniters, Ignition Leads, Exciters, Spark Plugs and Other

Components for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 119: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aircraft Ignition Systems by Ignition System - Electronic and

Magneto - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 120: Germany Historic Review for Aircraft Ignition

Systems by Ignition System - Electronic and Magneto Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 121: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Ignition

Systems by Ignition System - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Electronic and Magneto for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 122: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aircraft Ignition Systems by Fit - Retrofit and Line-Fit -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 123: Germany Historic Review for Aircraft Ignition

Systems by Fit - Retrofit and Line-Fit Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 124: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Ignition

Systems by Fit - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Retrofit and Line-Fit for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ITALY

Table 125: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aircraft Ignition Systems by Engine Type - Turbine Engines and

Reciprocating Engines - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06344817/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________