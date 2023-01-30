New York, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Aircraft Ignition Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06344817/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Aircraft Ignition Systems Market to Reach $425.1 Million by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Aircraft Ignition Systems estimated at US$299.5 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$425.1 Million by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 4.5% over the period 2022-2030. Turbine Engines, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.7% CAGR and reach US$388.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Reciprocating Engines segment is readjusted to a revised 2.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $81.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.6% CAGR
The Aircraft Ignition Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$81.6 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$90.1 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.3% and 3.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 44 Featured)
- Air Power Inc.
- Electroair
- G3I (Groupe International Interculturel Interconvictionnel)
- Meggitt PLC
- Sky Dynamics Corporation
- Surefly Partners Ltd.
- TransDigm Group, Inc.
- Unison LLC
- Woodward, Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Aircraft Ignition System: An Introductory Prelude
Sales Forecasts Remain Highly Favorable for Aircraft Ignition
Systems
Prevailing Scenario in the World Aircraft Industry to
Accelerate Market Growth
Ongoing Expansion in Commercial Airline Fleet Size Points
Towards Strong Demand
Growing Passenger & Cargo Traffic Instigates the Need for New
Aircraft
Rising Demand for Military Aircraft Amid Mounting Geopolitical
Risks and Increasing Global Military Spending Bodes Well
Progressive Momentum in Business Jet Segment Amplifies
Opportunities
Aircraft Ignition System - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Magneto: The Simplest and Widely Adopted Aircraft Ignition Model
Electronic Ignition Systems Continue to Widen Footprint
Technology Improvements to Further Augment Adoption of
Electronic Ignition
Reciprocating Engine Ignition Systems: The Largest Product
Category
Turbine Engine Ignition Systems Segment Demonstrates Fastest
Growth
Spark Plug Fouling Issues Effectively Resolved with Dual Spark
Plug Method
Continuous Ignition Helps Dealing with Technical Difficulties
in Aircraft Flight and Landing
Alloys Remain the Primary Structural Materials for Ignition
Systems: Brief Overview of Materials & Processes Utilized in
Manufacture of Aircraft Engines and Engine Parts
Ongoing Regulatory Emphasis on Reducing Aircraft CO2 Emissions
Puts Focus on Ultra-Lightweight Engine Parts
An Overview of ICAO’s CORSIA Standard
3D Printing Technology Seeks Role in Design & Production of
Aircraft Engine Parts
Healthy Trajectory in MRO Services Domain Boosts Market Prospects
Current MRO Market Trends Across Various Geographic Regions
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
