Kaival Brands Reports Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2022 and Full-Year 2022 Financial Results

GRANT, Fla., Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KAVL) ("Kaival Brands," the "Company" or "we,” “our” or similar terms), the exclusive U.S. distributor of all products manufactured by Bidi Vapor, LLC ("Bidi Vapor"), including the BIDI® Stick electronic nicotine delivery system, which are intended for adults 21 and over, today announced its financial results for the fiscal 2022 fourth quarter and full year ended October 31, 2022.

Eric Mosser, President & Chief Operating Officer of Kaival Brands, stated, “Fiscal 2022 was an exceptionally challenging year for us, primarily due to regulatory action by the FDA that was ultimately overturned in August. For a portion of fiscal 2022, we were prohibited from selling our flavored BIDI Sticks, and our 2022 revenues reflect the significant extended impact of this. The good news is that this impediment is behind us. Moreover, despite the challenges, we accomplished several important milestones during the year which we believe has laid the foundation for renewed growth and progress in 2023, including expanding existing sales channel relationships and initiating significant new ones. We expect and hope that the FDA will continue to pull bad actors from the marketplace, paving the way for companies like ours to provide our products to adult smokers deserving of premium e-cigarette product and experience.”

Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Highlights

On or about May 13, 2022, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) placed the tobacco-flavored Classic BIDI® Stick into the final Phase III scientific review.

In June, the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, Kaival Brands International, LLC ("KBI"), entered into an international licensing agreement with Philip Morris Products S.A. (“PMPSA”), a wholly owned affiliate of Philip Morris International Inc., for the development and distribution of electronic nicotine delivery system ("ENDS") products in markets outside the U.S., subject to market (or regulatory) assessment.

In July, the Company announced the launch of PMPSA's custom-branded self-contained e-vapor product, VEEBA, being sold in Canada, with royalties due to KBI pursuant to the international licensing agreement.

In August, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh (11th) Circuit ruled in favor of Bidi Vapor in its appeal of the FDA’s Marketing Denial Order (“MDO”) issued to the non-tobacco flavored BIDI® Sticks. The court set aside or vacated the MDO and remanded the PMTAs back to FDA for further review.

In December, KMS, Kaival’s marketing & sales vendor, hired Dean Simmons, a former Vice President of Sales of Swisher International, in preparation for an expected resurgence of revenue growth following a pivotal legal victory for Bidi Vapor this past summer.



Summary of Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal Results

Revenues: Revenues for the fourth fiscal quarter ended October 31, 2022 were approximately $3.0 million, compared to approximately $0.1 million for the prior fourth fiscal quarter. Revenues for the full fiscal year ended October 31, 2022 were approximately $12.8 million, compared to approximately $58.8 million for fiscal year 2021. Revenues decreased in fiscal year 2022, primarily in the first two fiscal quarters, due to Bidi Vapor’s receipt of the MDO, our resulting inability to sell our products and also generally due to increased competition, which we believe was the result of the lack of enforcement by federal and state authorities against sub-par and low-priced vaping products, including illegal synthetic nicotine disposable ENDS, that continued to enter the market illegally without FDA authorization.

Following the 11th Circuit Court decision vacating the FDA’s MDO in August, we began to aggressively reignite sales efforts and expect an upturn in sales of all BIDI® Sticks, anticipated to begin to show results in the second quarter of fiscal year 2023 (which sales remain subject to FDA’s enforcement discretion). We also anticipate that if the FDA begins enforcement against illegally marketed or synthetic-nicotine vaping products, there may be an increased demand for compliant and legal vaping products, such as the BIDI® Stick.

Cost of Revenue, Net, and Gross Profit (Loss): Gross profit for the fourth fiscal quarter ended October 31, 2022 was approximately $1.1 million, compared to approximately $(1.0) million gross loss for the prior fourth fiscal quarter. Gross profit for the full fiscal year ended October 31, 2022 was approximately $1.2 million, compared to approximately $11.9 million for fiscal year 2021. Total cost of revenue for the fourth fiscal quarter ended October 31, 2022 was approximately $1.9 million, compared to approximately $0.9 million for the prior fourth fiscal quarter, and approximately $11.5 million for fiscal year 2022, compared to approximately $46.8 million for fiscal year 2021. The decrease in gross profit volume is primarily driven by the downturn in sales of our products, beginning in the third quarter and continuing through the end of fiscal year 2022, which was primarily the result of the negative impact the MDO and the overall impact the regulatory landscape had on our business. Additionally, the cost of the discounts, coupons and promotions programs, that we implemented in the third quarter of fiscal year 2021 to assist in growing and retaining the customer base and store shelf space, contributed a lower gross profit margin per unit of products sales for that period of time, as these discounts, coupons and promotions decreased our revenues.

Operating Expenses: Total operating expenses for the fourth fiscal quarter ended October 31, 2022 were approximately $3.8 million, compared to approximately $4.3 million for the prior fourth fiscal quarter, and were approximately $15.6 million for fiscal year 2022, compared to approximately $22.4 million for fiscal year 2021. For the fiscal year 2022, operating expenses consisted primarily of advertising and promotion fees of approximately $2.7 million, stock option compensation expense of approximately $6.0 million, professional fees of approximately $3.2 million, salaries and wages of $1.7 million, and all other general and administrative expenses of approximately $2.0 million. In fiscal year 2021, operating expenses consisted of advertising and promotional expenses of approximately $3.2 million, which included commissions paid to our third-party marketing consultant QuikfillRx, and general and administrative expenses of approximately $10.2 million. We expect future operating expenses to increase while we generate increased sales growth and invest in our infrastructure to support the planned revenue and business growth.

Net Loss: Net loss for the fourth fiscal quarter ended October 31, 2022 was approximately $(2.7) million, compared to approximately $(1.6) million for the prior fourth fiscal quarter, and approximately $(14.4) million for the full fiscal year 2022, or $(0.36) basic and diluted net loss per share, compared to a net loss of approximately $(9.0) million, or $(0.38) basic and diluted net loss per share, for fiscal year 2021. The increase in net loss for the fiscal year 2022, as compared to net loss in fiscal year 2021, is attributable to the revenue and expense factors noted above.

Cash Position: We consider all highly liquid investments with an original maturity of three months or less when purchased to be cash equivalents. There were no cash equivalents on October 31, 2022, or October 31, 2021. Cash and restricted cash on October 31, 2022, and October 31, 2021, were $3.7 million and $7.8 million, respectively.

Restricted cash consists of cash held short-term in escrow as required. As of October 31, 2022, and October 31, 2021, we had $0 and $65,007 in restricted cash, respectively, for amounts held in escrow.

Additional information regarding the Company’s results of operations for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2022 will be available in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for such reporting period, which report will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are encouraged to review such Annual Report in its entirety, including the risk factors related to the Company’s business described therein.

ABOUT BIDI VAPOR

Based in Melbourne, Florida, Bidi Vapor maintains a commitment to responsible, adult-focused marketing, supporting age-verification standards and sustainability through its BIDI® Cares recycling program. Bidi Vapor's premier device, the BIDI® Stick, is a premium product made with high-quality components, a UL-certified battery and technology designed to deliver a consistent vaping experience for adult smokers 21 and over. Bidi Vapor is also adamant about strict compliance with all federal, state and local guidelines and regulations. At Bidi Vapor, innovation is key to its mission, with the BIDI® Stick promoting environmental sustainability, while providing a unique vaping experience to adult smokers.

Nirajkumar Patel, the Company’s Chief Science and Regulatory Officer and director, owns and controls Bidi Vapor. As a result, Bidi Vapor is considered a related party of the Company.

For more information, visit www.bidivapor.com.

ABOUT KAIVAL BRANDS

Based in Grant, Florida, Kaival Brands is a company focused on incubating innovative and profitable products into mature and dominant brands, with a current focus on the distribution of electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS) also known as “e-cigarettes”. Our business plan is to seek to diversify into distributing other nicotine and non-nicotine delivery system products (including those related to hemp-derived cannabidiol (known as CBD) products. Kaival Brands and Philip Morris Products S.A. (via sublicense from Kaival Brands) are the exclusive global distributors of all products manufactured by Bidi Vapor.

Learn more about Kaival Brands at https://ir.kaivalbrands.com/overview/default.aspx.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and the statements of the Company’s management and partners included herein and related to the subject matter herein includes statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended), which are statements other than historical facts. You can identify forward-looking statements by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “position,” “should,” “strategy,” “target,” “will,” and similar words. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Although we believe that the plans, intentions, and expectations reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, there is no assurance that these plans, intentions, or expectations will be achieved. Therefore, actual outcomes and results (including, without limitation, the results of the Company sales and marketing efforts and the impact of the August 2022 11th Circuit Court of Appeals decision as described herein) could materially and adversely differ from what is expressed, implied, or forecasted in such statements. Our business may be influenced by many factors that are difficult to predict, involve uncertainties that may materially affect results, and are often beyond our control. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: (i) future actions by the FDA in response to the 11th Circuit Court’s decision that could impact our business and prospects, (ii) the outcome of FDA’s scientific review of Bidi Vapor’s pending PMTAs, (iii) the success of our agreement with Philip Morris International, (iv) how quickly domestic and international markets adopt our products, (v) the scope of future FDA enforcement of regulations in the ENDS industry, (vi) the FDA’s approach to the regulation of synthetic nicotine and its impact on our business, (vii) potential federal and state flavor bans and other restrictions on ENDS products, (viii) the duration and scope of the COVID-19 pandemic and impact on the demand for the products we distribute, (ix) general economic uncertainty in key global markets and a worsening of global economic conditions or low levels of economic growth, (x) the effects of steps that we could take to reduce operating costs, (xi) our inability to generate and sustain profitable sales growth, including sales growth in the international markets, (xii) circumstances or developments that may make us unable to implement or realize anticipated benefits, or that may increase the costs, of our current and planned business initiatives, (xiii) significant changes in our relationships with our distributors or sub-distributors and (xiv) other factors detailed by us in our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the disclosures under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2022, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on January 27, 2023 and accessible at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by such cautionary statements. Except as required under the federal securities laws and the Securities and Exchange Commission’s rules and regulations, we do not have any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statements publicly, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets



October 31,

2022 October 31,

2021 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash $ 3,685,893 $ 7,760,228 Restricted cash — 65,007 Accounts receivable 574,606 1,985,186 Other receivable – related parties – short term 1,539,486 — Inventory deposit – related party — 2,925,000 Inventories 1,239,725 15,326,370 Prepaid expenses 426,407 319,531 Income tax receivable 1,607,302 1,753,594 Total current assets 9,073,419 30,134,916 Other receivable – related party – net of current portion 2,164,646 — Right of use asset- operating lease 1,198,969 55,604 TOTAL ASSETS $ 12,437,034 $ 30,190,520 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 40,023 $ 242,829 Accounts payable- related party — 12,667,769 Accrued expenses 1,099,157 579,604 Customer deposits 44,973 — Deferred revenue 235,274 — Operating lease obligation, short term 166,051 13,020 Customer refund due — 316,800 Total current liabilities 1,585,478 13,820,022 LONG TERM LIABILITIES Operating lease obligation, net of current portion 1,050,776 46,185 TOTAL LIABILITIES $ 2,636,254 $ 13,866,207 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Preferred stock 5,000,000 shares authorized; Series A

Convertible Preferred stock ($0.001 par value, 3,000,000

shares authorized, 0 and 3,000,000 shares issued and

outstanding as of October 31, 2022, and October 31,

2021, respectively) — 3,000 Common stock ($0.001 par value, 1,000,000,000 shares

authorized, 56,169,090 and 30,195,312 issued and

outstanding as of October 31, 2022, and October 31,

2021, respectively) 56,169 30,195 Additional paid-in capital 29,375,787 21,551,959 Accumulated deficit (19,631,176 ) (5,260,841 ) Total Stockholders’ Equity 9,800,780 16,324,313 TOTAL LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 12,437,034 $ 30,190,520

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations



For the Years

Ended October 31, 2022 2021 Revenues Revenues, net $ 12,701,539 $ 59,378,208 Revenues – related parties 68,139 154,560 Royalty revenue 117,292 — Excise tax on products (125,513 ) (756,338 ) Total revenues, net 12,761,457 58,776,430 Cost of revenue Cost of revenue – related party 11,345,912 46,528,501 Cost of revenue – other 174,520 314,049 Total cost of revenue 11,520,432 46,842,550 Gross profit 1,241,025 11,933,880 Operating expenses Advertising and promotions 2,679,308 3,195,883 General and administrative expenses 12,950,373 19,207,028 Total operating expenses 15,629,681 22,402,911 Other income Interest income 4 395 Total other income 4 395 Loss before income taxes (14,388,652 ) (10,468,636 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes (18,317 ) (1,435,198 ) Net loss $ (14,370,335 ) $ (9,033,438 ) Net loss per common share – basic and diluted $ (0.36 ) $ (0.38 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding – basic and diluted 39,710,389 24,000,246

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Changes in Stockholders’ Equity For the years ended October 31, 2022 and 2021





Convertible

Preferred

Shares Par Value

Convertible

Preferred

Shares Common

Shares Par

Value

Common

Shares Additional

Paid-in

Capital Accumulated

Deficit Total (Series A) (Series A) Balances, October 31, 2020 3,000,000 $ 3,000 23,106,886 $ 23,107 $ 618,904 $ 3,772,597 $ 4,417,608 Stock issued for services – RSUs — — 221,666 221 505,100 — 505,321 Common stock settled and canceled — — (92,871 ) (93 ) (254,017 ) — (254,110 ) Common stock issued for compensation — — 674,803 675 8,943,425 — 8,944,100 Stock option expense — — — — 1,773,947 — 1,773,947 Common stock issued for cash, net of financing cost — — 5,405,000 5,405 8,300,367 — 8,305,772 Common stock issued for warrant exercise — — 879,828 880 1,664,233 — 1,665,113 Net loss — — — — — (9,033,438 ) (9,033,438 ) Balances, October 31, 2021 3,000,000 $ 3,000 30,195,312 $ 30,195 $ 21,551,959 $ (5,260,841 ) $ 16,324,313 Stock issued for services – RSUs — — 123,256 123 172,256 — 172,379 Common shares settled and cancelled — — (44,720 ) (45 ) (59,817 ) — (59,862 ) Common stock issued for compensation — — 39,637 40 65,283 — 65,323 Exercise of common stock warrants — — 855,605 856 1,624,794 — 1,625,650 Converted Series A Convertible Preferred Stock (3,000,000 ) (3,000 ) 25,000,000 25,000 (22,000 ) — — Stock option expense — — — — 6,043,312 — 6,043,312 Net loss — — — — — (14,370,335 ) (14,370,335 ) Balances, October 31, 2022 — $ — 56,169,090 $ 56,169 $ 29,375,787 $ (19,631,176 ) $ 9,800,780

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows



For the Year

Ended For the Year

Ended October 31,

2022 October 31,

2021 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net loss $ (14,370,335 ) $ (9,033,438 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Stock based compensation 237,702 9,449,421 Stock options expense 6,043,312 1,773,947 ROU operating lease expense 132,890 14,529 Write off of inventory 259,563 — Changes in current assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 1,410,580 (583,624 ) Other receivable – related party (3,704,132 ) 15,360 Prepaid expenses (106,876 ) (319,531 ) Inventory 13,827,082 (15,319,987 ) Inventory deposit – related party 2,925,000 (2,925,000 ) Income tax receivable 146,292 (1,753,594 ) Accounts payable (202,806 ) 242,829 Accounts payable – related party (12,667,769 ) 11,258,208 Accrued expenses 519,553 (482,501 ) Deferred revenue 235,274 (623,096 ) Income tax accrual — (1,331,856 ) Customer deposits 44,973 — Customer refund due (316,800 ) 316,800 Payments on operating lease liability (118,633 ) (11,708 ) Net cash used in operating activities (5,705,130 ) (9,313,241 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Common stock issued for cash, net of financing cost — 8,305,772 Proceeds from the exercise of warrants 1,625,650 1,665,113 Settled RSU shares with cash (59,862 ) (254,110 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 1,565,788 9,716,775 Net change in cash and restricted cash $ (4,139,342 ) $ 403,534 Beginning cash and restricted cash balance 7,825,235 7,421,701 Ending cash and restricted cash balance $ 3,685,893 $ 7,825,235 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION: Interest paid $ — $ — Income taxes paid $ — $ 1,637,102 NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Conversion of Series A Preferred Stock Shares to Common Stock Shares $ 25,000 $ — ROU asset and operating lease obligation recognized under Topic 842 $ 1,276,255 $ —



