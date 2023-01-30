New York, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Aircraft Actuators Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06344797/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Aircraft Actuators Market to Reach $15.2 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Aircraft Actuators estimated at US$9.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$15.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Hydraulic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.4% CAGR and reach US$5.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Electric segment is readjusted to a revised 6.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.8% CAGR
The Aircraft Actuators market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.2% and 6.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.1 Billion by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 18 Featured)
- Airbus Group SE
- Boeing Company, The
- Collins Aerospace
- Honeywell Aerospace
- Infineon Technologies AG
- Microsemi Corporation
- Safran
- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.
- Woodward, Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06344797/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Aircraft Actuator: A Prelude
Health Monitoring Systems Application to Witness Higher CAGR
Narrow Body Aircraft Leads the Market by Aircraft Type
The Actuator Industry: A North American Perspective
Aircraft Actuator - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Global Military Aircraft Actuation Systems Market: Percentage
Breakdown of Volume Sales by Leading Players
Global Actuator Market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales by
Leading Players
Global Electric Actuator Market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume
Sales by Leading Players
Global Hydraulic Linear Actuators Market: Percentage Breakdown
of Volume Sales by Leading Players
Global Automotive Actuators Market: Percentage Breakdown of
Volume Sales by Leading Players
Global Industrial Actuators Market: Percentage Breakdown of
Volume Sales by Leading Players
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rise in Usage of Electromechanical Actuators, with its High
Reliability and Efficiency Bodes Well for the Market
Government Regulations and Rapid Technological Advancements
Halts Market Growth
Increasing Demand for Commercial Aircraft Drives Market for
Aircraft Actuator
Rise in Air Traffic among Developing Countries: A Market
Opportunity
Players Need to Shift Focus towards Commercial Aviation
Fierce Competition among Aerospace and Aviation Companies
Limits Market Growth
Aircraft Actuator Market to Grow Tremendously with the Arrival
of Auto-GCAS
Revolutions in Seat Actuation Systems: A Prime Growth Driver
for the Market
Modular and Compact Design: Latest Trend in the Market
PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Aircraft Actuator: An Introduction
Actuator: An Insight
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Health Monitoring System by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Health Monitoring System by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Health Monitoring System
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Power
Generation System by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Power Generation System by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Power Generation System
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Power
Distribution System by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Power Distribution System by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Power Distribution
System by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Aircraft Actuators Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Actuators by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 15: World Historic Review for Aircraft Actuators by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 16: World 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Actuators by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hydraulic by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 18: World Historic Review for Hydraulic by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 19: World 16-Year Perspective for Hydraulic by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electric by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 21: World Historic Review for Electric by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 22: World 16-Year Perspective for Electric by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pneumatic by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 24: World Historic Review for Pneumatic by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 25: World 16-Year Perspective for Pneumatic by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mechanical by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: World Historic Review for Mechanical by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 28: World 16-Year Perspective for Mechanical by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Flight Control System by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 30: World Historic Review for Flight Control System by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 31: World 16-Year Perspective for Flight Control System
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: World Historic Review for Other Systems by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 34: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Systems by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 35: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Commercial Aviation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 36: World Historic Review for Commercial Aviation by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 37: World 16-Year Perspective for Commercial Aviation by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 38: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Military Aviation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: World Historic Review for Military Aviation by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 40: World 16-Year Perspective for Military Aviation by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Aircraft Actuators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Actuators by Application - Power Generation System,
Power Distribution System, Health Monitoring System, Commercial
Aviation, Military Aviation and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 42: USA Historic Review for Aircraft Actuators by
Application - Power Generation System, Power Distribution
System, Health Monitoring System, Commercial Aviation, Military
Aviation and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 43: USA 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Actuators by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Power
Generation System, Power Distribution System, Health Monitoring
System, Commercial Aviation, Military Aviation and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Actuators by Technology - Hydraulic, Electric,
Pneumatic and Mechanical - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: USA Historic Review for Aircraft Actuators by
Technology - Hydraulic, Electric, Pneumatic and Mechanical
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: USA 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Actuators by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hydraulic,
Electric, Pneumatic and Mechanical for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 47: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Actuators by System - Flight Control System and Other
Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: USA Historic Review for Aircraft Actuators by System -
Flight Control System and Other Systems Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: USA 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Actuators by
System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flight Control
System and Other Systems for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 50: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Actuators by Application - Power Generation System,
Power Distribution System, Health Monitoring System, Commercial
Aviation, Military Aviation and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: Canada Historic Review for Aircraft Actuators by
Application - Power Generation System, Power Distribution
System, Health Monitoring System, Commercial Aviation, Military
Aviation and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 52: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Actuators by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Power
Generation System, Power Distribution System, Health Monitoring
System, Commercial Aviation, Military Aviation and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 53: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Actuators by Technology - Hydraulic, Electric,
Pneumatic and Mechanical - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: Canada Historic Review for Aircraft Actuators by
Technology - Hydraulic, Electric, Pneumatic and Mechanical
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Actuators by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hydraulic,
Electric, Pneumatic and Mechanical for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 56: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Actuators by System - Flight Control System and Other
Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: Canada Historic Review for Aircraft Actuators by
System - Flight Control System and Other Systems Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Actuators by
System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flight Control
System and Other Systems for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Aircraft Actuators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 59: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Actuators by Application - Power Generation System,
Power Distribution System, Health Monitoring System, Commercial
Aviation, Military Aviation and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: Japan Historic Review for Aircraft Actuators by
Application - Power Generation System, Power Distribution
System, Health Monitoring System, Commercial Aviation, Military
Aviation and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 61: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Actuators by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Power
Generation System, Power Distribution System, Health Monitoring
System, Commercial Aviation, Military Aviation and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 62: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Actuators by Technology - Hydraulic, Electric,
Pneumatic and Mechanical - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: Japan Historic Review for Aircraft Actuators by
Technology - Hydraulic, Electric, Pneumatic and Mechanical
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Actuators by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hydraulic,
Electric, Pneumatic and Mechanical for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 65: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Actuators by System - Flight Control System and Other
Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: Japan Historic Review for Aircraft Actuators by
System - Flight Control System and Other Systems Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Actuators by
System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flight Control
System and Other Systems for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Aircraft Actuators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 68: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Actuators by Application - Power Generation System,
Power Distribution System, Health Monitoring System, Commercial
Aviation, Military Aviation and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: China Historic Review for Aircraft Actuators by
Application - Power Generation System, Power Distribution
System, Health Monitoring System, Commercial Aviation, Military
Aviation and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 70: China 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Actuators by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Power
Generation System, Power Distribution System, Health Monitoring
System, Commercial Aviation, Military Aviation and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 71: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Actuators by Technology - Hydraulic, Electric,
Pneumatic and Mechanical - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: China Historic Review for Aircraft Actuators by
Technology - Hydraulic, Electric, Pneumatic and Mechanical
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: China 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Actuators by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hydraulic,
Electric, Pneumatic and Mechanical for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 74: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Actuators by System - Flight Control System and Other
Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: China Historic Review for Aircraft Actuators by
System - Flight Control System and Other Systems Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: China 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Actuators by
System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flight Control
System and Other Systems for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Aircraft Actuators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 77: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Actuators by Application - Power Generation System,
Power Distribution System, Health Monitoring System, Commercial
Aviation, Military Aviation and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: Europe Historic Review for Aircraft Actuators by
Application - Power Generation System, Power Distribution
System, Health Monitoring System, Commercial Aviation, Military
Aviation and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 79: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Actuators by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Power
Generation System, Power Distribution System, Health Monitoring
System, Commercial Aviation, Military Aviation and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Actuators by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: Europe Historic Review for Aircraft Actuators by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Actuators by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 83: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Actuators by Technology - Hydraulic, Electric,
Pneumatic and Mechanical - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: Europe Historic Review for Aircraft Actuators by
Technology - Hydraulic, Electric, Pneumatic and Mechanical
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Actuators by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hydraulic,
Electric, Pneumatic and Mechanical for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 86: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Actuators by System - Flight Control System and Other
Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: Europe Historic Review for Aircraft Actuators by
System - Flight Control System and Other Systems Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Actuators by
System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flight Control
System and Other Systems for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Aircraft Actuators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 89: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Actuators by Application - Power Generation System,
Power Distribution System, Health Monitoring System, Commercial
Aviation, Military Aviation and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: France Historic Review for Aircraft Actuators by
Application - Power Generation System, Power Distribution
System, Health Monitoring System, Commercial Aviation, Military
Aviation and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 91: France 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Actuators by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Power
Generation System, Power Distribution System, Health Monitoring
System, Commercial Aviation, Military Aviation and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 92: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Actuators by Technology - Hydraulic, Electric,
Pneumatic and Mechanical - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: France Historic Review for Aircraft Actuators by
Technology - Hydraulic, Electric, Pneumatic and Mechanical
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: France 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Actuators by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hydraulic,
Electric, Pneumatic and Mechanical for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 95: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Actuators by System - Flight Control System and Other
Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 96: France Historic Review for Aircraft Actuators by
System - Flight Control System and Other Systems Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: France 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Actuators by
System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flight Control
System and Other Systems for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Aircraft Actuators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 98: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Actuators by Application - Power Generation System,
Power Distribution System, Health Monitoring System, Commercial
Aviation, Military Aviation and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: Germany Historic Review for Aircraft Actuators by
Application - Power Generation System, Power Distribution
System, Health Monitoring System, Commercial Aviation, Military
Aviation and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 100: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Actuators
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Power
Generation System, Power Distribution System, Health Monitoring
System, Commercial Aviation, Military Aviation and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 101: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Actuators by Technology - Hydraulic, Electric,
Pneumatic and Mechanical - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 102: Germany Historic Review for Aircraft Actuators by
Technology - Hydraulic, Electric, Pneumatic and Mechanical
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 103: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Actuators
by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hydraulic, Electric, Pneumatic and Mechanical for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 104: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Actuators by System - Flight Control System and Other
Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 105: Germany Historic Review for Aircraft Actuators by
System - Flight Control System and Other Systems Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 106: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Actuators
by System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flight
Control System and Other Systems for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
ITALY
Table 107: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Actuators by Application - Power Generation System,
Power Distribution System, Health Monitoring System, Commercial
Aviation, Military Aviation and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 108: Italy Historic Review for Aircraft Actuators by
Application - Power Generation System, Power Distribution
System, Health Monitoring System, Commercial Aviation, Military
Aviation and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 109: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Actuators by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Power
Generation System, Power Distribution System, Health Monitoring
System, Commercial Aviation, Military Aviation and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 110: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Actuators by Technology - Hydraulic, Electric,
Pneumatic and Mechanical - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 111: Italy Historic Review for Aircraft Actuators by
Technology - Hydraulic, Electric, Pneumatic and Mechanical
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 112: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Actuators by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hydraulic,
Electric, Pneumatic and Mechanical for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 113: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Actuators by System - Flight Control System and Other
Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 114: Italy Historic Review for Aircraft Actuators by
System - Flight Control System and Other Systems Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 115: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Actuators by
System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flight Control
System and Other Systems for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Aircraft Actuators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06344797/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Aircraft Actuators Market to Reach $15.2 Billion by 2030
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Aircraft Actuators Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06344797/?utm_source=GNW