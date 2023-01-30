New York, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Aircraft Actuators Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06344797/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Aircraft Actuators Market to Reach $15.2 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Aircraft Actuators estimated at US$9.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$15.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Hydraulic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.4% CAGR and reach US$5.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Electric segment is readjusted to a revised 6.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.8% CAGR



The Aircraft Actuators market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.2% and 6.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.1 Billion by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 18 Featured)

- Airbus Group SE

- Boeing Company, The

- Collins Aerospace

- Honeywell Aerospace

- Infineon Technologies AG

- Microsemi Corporation

- Safran

- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

- Woodward, Inc.





Aircraft Actuator: A Prelude

Health Monitoring Systems Application to Witness Higher CAGR

Narrow Body Aircraft Leads the Market by Aircraft Type

The Actuator Industry: A North American Perspective

Aircraft Actuator - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Global Military Aircraft Actuation Systems Market: Percentage

Breakdown of Volume Sales by Leading Players

Global Actuator Market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales by

Leading Players

Global Electric Actuator Market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume

Sales by Leading Players

Global Hydraulic Linear Actuators Market: Percentage Breakdown

of Volume Sales by Leading Players

Global Automotive Actuators Market: Percentage Breakdown of

Volume Sales by Leading Players

Global Industrial Actuators Market: Percentage Breakdown of

Volume Sales by Leading Players

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rise in Usage of Electromechanical Actuators, with its High

Reliability and Efficiency Bodes Well for the Market

Government Regulations and Rapid Technological Advancements

Halts Market Growth

Increasing Demand for Commercial Aircraft Drives Market for

Aircraft Actuator

Rise in Air Traffic among Developing Countries: A Market

Opportunity

Players Need to Shift Focus towards Commercial Aviation

Fierce Competition among Aerospace and Aviation Companies

Limits Market Growth

Aircraft Actuator Market to Grow Tremendously with the Arrival

of Auto-GCAS

Revolutions in Seat Actuation Systems: A Prime Growth Driver

for the Market

Modular and Compact Design: Latest Trend in the Market

Aircraft Actuator: An Introduction

Actuator: An Insight



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



