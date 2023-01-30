Red River Bancshares, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2022 Financial Results

ALEXANDRIA, La., Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red River Bancshares, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: RRBI), the holding company for Red River Bank (the “Bank”), announced today its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended 2022.



Net income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $10.2 million, or $1.42 per diluted common share (“EPS”), which is consistent with $10.2 million, or $1.42 EPS, for the third quarter of 2022, and an increase of $1.7 million, or 19.8%, compared to $8.5 million, or $1.17 EPS, for the fourth quarter of 2021. For the fourth quarter of 2022, the quarterly return on assets was 1.33% and the quarterly return on equity was 16.34%.

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2022, was $36.9 million, or $5.13 EPS, an increase of $4.0 million, or 12.0%, compared to $33.0 million, or $4.51 EPS, for the year ended December 31, 2021. For the year ended December 31, 2022, the return on assets was 1.18% and the return on equity was 13.98%.

Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2022 Performance and Operational Highlights

In the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company had consistent earnings and the balance sheet remained steady. We renewed the stock repurchase program and opened a new operations center building.

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $10.2 million, consistent with the prior quarter. Higher net interest income was offset by lower noninterest income and a higher provision for loan loss expense.

For the third consecutive quarter, net interest income and net interest margin fully tax equivalent (“FTE”) increased compared to the prior quarter. Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $23.7 million compared to $23.1 million for the prior quarter. Net interest margin FTE for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 3.17% compared to 3.06% for the prior quarter. These increases were a result of the higher interest rate environment benefiting asset yields, partially offset by higher deposit costs.

As of December 31, 2022, assets were $3.08 billion, fairly consistent with $3.06 billion as of September 30, 2022.

As of December 31, 2022, loans held for investment (“HFI”) were $1.92 billion, an increase of $36.6 million, or 1.9%, from September 30, 2022. The growth in loans HFI was primarily a result of loan activity in various markets across Louisiana.

As of December 31, 2022, total securities were $776.1 million, or 25.2% of assets, compared to $764.5 million, or 25.0% of assets, as of September 30, 2022. During the fourth quarter, securities were impacted by a decrease to the net unrealized loss on securities available-for-sale (“AFS”), the purchase of a Community Reinvestment Act (“CRA”) mutual fund, and principal repayments.

Deposits were $2.80 billion as of December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022. However, there were fluctuations in deposit categories as a result of implementing a new deposit program and customer deposit activity.

Nonperforming assets (“NPA(s)”) were $2.4 million, or 0.08% of assets, as of December 31, 2022. As of December 31, 2022, the allowance for loan losses (“ALL”) was $20.6 million, or 1.08% of loans HFI.

We paid a quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per common share in the fourth quarter of 2022.

We did not repurchase any shares of our common stock through our stock repurchase program in the fourth quarter of 2022. The 2022 stock repurchase program that began February 4, 2022 expired on December 31, 2022. On November 4, 2022, our Board of Directors approved the renewal of our stock repurchase program for 2023. The 2023 stock repurchase program authorizes us to purchase up to $5.0 million of our outstanding shares of common stock from January 1, 2023 through December 31, 2023.

In the fourth quarter of 2022, we finished remodeling and opened the new Red River Bank operations center building. This remodeled 21,000 square foot building is located adjacent to the Red River Bank headquarters building in Alexandria, Louisiana. This building was designed to provide an efficient and modern facility for Red River Bank operations and support departments and to improve the Red River Bank business continuity plan.

Blake Chatelain, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated, “The fourth quarter of 2022 wrapped up a uniquely challenging, yet rewarding year for the Company. In 2022, our bankers successfully navigated a period of historical interest rate changes and a shifting economic environment while achieving strong loan growth and record-high earnings. In 2022, we replaced $5.8 million of Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) income with earnings from core banking operations. In the fourth quarter of 2022, earnings and the balance sheet were fairly consistent with the previous quarter.

“During 2022, our customers adjusted their expectations due to the changing interest rate and economic environments. Loan demand was higher in the first half of 2022 than in the second half of the year; however, growth in loans HFI overall was 13.8% for the full year of 2022, with growth in loans HFI of 1.9% in the fourth quarter of 2022. As expected, deposit balance and pricing pressures became more elevated in the second half of 2022 with deposit balances decreasing 3.8% over the year. Due to diligent balance sheet management, Red River Bank maintained strong liquidity positions and had no borrowings in 2022.

“As we begin 2023, we believe we are well positioned for the year ahead. The Company is well capitalized, has excellent asset quality, solid earnings, and dedicated, knowledgeable community bankers who serve our growing customer base. We continue to successfully expand organically throughout Louisiana. We understand that there are possible economic challenges ahead as economists predict recessionary and inflationary environments; however, we are well positioned and confident in the opportunity for continued growth, profitability, and returns for our shareholders.”

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin FTE

Net interest income and net interest margin FTE for the fourth quarter of 2022 were positively impacted by the Federal Open Market Committee (“FOMC”) increasing the target federal funds rate by 75 basis points (“bp(s)”) in November 2022 and 50 bps in December 2022. These increases were in addition to the 25 bp increase in March 2022, 50 bp increase in May 2022, and 75 bp increases in each of June, July, and September 2022.

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $23.7 million, which was $586,000, or 2.5%, higher than the third quarter of 2022, due to a $2.1 million increase in interest and dividend income, partially offset by a $1.5 million increase in interest expense. The increase in interest and dividend income was primarily due to increases in income on loans and short-term liquid assets. Loan income increased $1.5 million due to higher rates on new, renewed, and floating rate loans and a $32.8 million increase in the average balance of loans when compared to the prior quarter. Income on short-term liquid assets increased $601,000 due to the FOMC’s increases to the target federal funds rate. The increase in interest expense in the fourth quarter of 2022 was a result of an increase in the rates on interest-bearing deposits.

The net interest margin FTE increased 11 bps to 3.17% for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 3.06% for the prior quarter. This increase was driven primarily by the higher interest rate environment. The yield on loans increased 25 bps driven by higher rates on new, renewed, and floating rate loans, and the yield on short-term liquid assets increased 150 bps due to the higher interest rate environment. These increases were partially offset by a 38 bp increase in the rate on interest-bearing deposits due to increased rate competition for deposits in the fourth quarter of 2022.

The FOMC is expected to raise the target federal funds rate several more times in early 2023. Our balance sheet is asset sensitive, and interest income on earning assets generally improves in a higher rate environment. However, we also expect additional pressure on deposit interest rates due to the higher interest rate environment and competition for deposits. As of December 31, 2022, floating rate loans were 14.5% of loans HFI, and floating rate transaction deposits were 2.6% of interest-bearing transaction deposits. In the first half of 2023, dependent upon balance sheet activity and deposit rate pressure, we expect net interest margin to decrease slightly with a slight increase in net interest income due to projected loan growth.

Provision for Loan Losses

The provision for loan losses for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $750,000, which was $150,000 higher than the provision for loan losses of $600,000 for the prior quarter. The increase was due to potential economic challenges resulting from the current inflationary environment, changing monetary policy, and loan growth. We will continue to evaluate future provision needs in relation to current economic situations, loan growth, and trends in asset quality.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income totaled $4.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, a decrease of $248,000, or 5.1%, compared to $4.9 million for the previous quarter. The decrease was mainly due to lower mortgage loan income and service charges on deposit accounts, partially offset by higher brokerage income.

Mortgage loan income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $453,000, a decrease of $171,000, or 27.4%, compared to $624,000 for the third quarter of 2022. This decrease was primarily driven by reduced purchase activity due to higher mortgage interest rates.

Service charges on deposit accounts totaled $1.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, a decrease of $129,000, or 8.7%, compared to the prior quarter. This decrease was mainly due to a smaller number of non-sufficient fund transactions and related fee income in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Brokerage income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $1.0 million, an increase of $143,000, or 16.4%, compared to $870,000 for the third quarter of 2022. This increase was due to funds invested by new clients in the fourth quarter. Assets under management were $915.1 million as of December 31, 2022.

Operating Expenses

Operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2022 totaled $15.1 million, an increase of $41,000, or 0.3%, compared to $15.0 million for the previous quarter. This increase was mainly due to higher other taxes, other business development expenses, and occupancy and equipment expenses, partially offset by lower personnel expenses.

Other taxes totaled $781,000 for the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of $131,000, or 20.2%, from the previous quarter. This increase was due to a $132,000 increase in the State of Louisiana’s bank stock tax resulting from a higher tax rate. The new rate will also be applicable in 2023.

Other business development expenses totaled $566,000 for the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of $130,000, or 29.8%, from the previous quarter. This increase was primarily the result of an increase in CRA related contributions and expenses associated with a Small Business Investment Company limited partnership, partially offset by lower community sponsorships.

Occupancy and equipment expenses totaled $1.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of $82,000, or 5.4%, from the previous quarter. This increase was primarily due to $21,000 of nonrecurring expenses related to our new location in the Acadiana market and the new operations center building, as well as a $30,000 increase in property taxes due to a higher tax rate. The new tax rate will also be applicable in 2023.

Personnel expenses totaled $8.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, a decrease of $172,000, or 1.9%, from the previous quarter. This decrease was due to lower commission compensation related to lower mortgage revenue and the timing of brokerage commissions. As of December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022, we had 351 and 358 total employees, respectively.

Asset Overview

As of December 31, 2022, assets totaled $3.08 billion, which was $23.0 million, or 0.8%, higher than $3.06 billion as of September 30, 2022. During the fourth quarter of 2022, we deployed short-term liquid assets into the loan portfolio to fund its growth and into a CRA mutual fund. Loans HFI increased $36.6 million, or 1.9%, compared to the prior quarter due to loan activity. The loans HFI to deposits ratio was 68.46% as of December 31, 2022, compared to 67.22% as of September 30, 2022. Total securities increased $11.6 million, or 1.5%, and were 25.2% of assets as of December 31, 2022. Interest-bearing deposits in other banks decreased $21.0 million, or 8.0%, to $240.6 million and were 7.8% of assets as of December 31, 2022.

Securities

Total securities as of December 31, 2022, were $776.1 million, an increase of $11.6 million, or 1.5%, from September 30, 2022. Securities were impacted by a $15.5 million decrease to the net unrealized loss on securities AFS and the purchase of $10.0 million of a CRA mutual fund, partially offset by $13.9 million of principal repayments.

Securities AFS totaled $614.4 million, net of $74.1 million of unrealized loss as of December 31, 2022, compared to $609.7 million, net of $89.6 million of unrealized loss as of September 30, 2022. As of December 31, 2022, securities held-to-maturity totaled $151.7 million compared to $154.7 million as of September 30, 2022.

As of December 31, 2022, we held a $10.0 million investment in equity securities, which was an investment in a CRA mutual fund, consisting primarily of bonds, that was not held as of September 30, 2022.

Loans

Loans HFI as of December 31, 2022, were $1.92 billion, an increase of $36.6 million, or 1.9%, from September 30, 2022, due to loan activity in various markets across Louisiana.

As of December 31, 2022, PPP loans were materially complete and totaled $14,000.

Health care loans are our largest industry concentration and are made up of a diversified portfolio of health care providers. As of December 31, 2022, total health care loans were 8.4% of loans HFI. Within the health care sector, loans to nursing and residential care facilities were 4.4% of loans HFI, and loans to physician and dental practices were 3.9% of loans HFI. The average health care loan size was $338,000 as of December 31, 2022.

On March 5, 2021, it was announced that certain U.S. Dollar London Interbank Offered Rate (“LIBOR”) rates would cease to be published after June 30, 2023. As of December 31, 2022, 2.1% of our loans HFI were LIBOR-based with a setting that expires June 30, 2023. Alternative rate language is present in each credit agreement with a LIBOR-based rate. We do not anticipate any issues with transitioning each loan to a non-LIBOR-based rate.

Asset Quality and Allowance for Loan Losses

NPAs totaled $2.4 million as of December 31, 2022, a decrease of $349,000, or 12.9%, from $2.7 million as of September 30, 2022. This decrease was primarily due to payments to nonaccrual loans and a loan that returned to accrual status. The ratio of NPAs to assets was 0.08% as of December 31, 2022, and 0.09% as of September 30, 2022.

As of December 31, 2022, the ALL was $20.6 million. The ratio of ALL to loans HFI was 1.08% as of December 31, 2022, and 1.06% as of September 30, 2022. The net charge-off ratio was 0.00% for each of the fourth and third quarters of 2022 and 0.02% for the year ended December 31, 2022.

As a Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) registrant with smaller reporting company filing status as determined on June 30, 2019, the current expected credit loss methodology (“CECL”) was effective for us beginning on January 1, 2023. Based upon our CECL analysis as of December 31, 2022, we expect the adoption of CECL will result in a combined 1.0% to 5.0% increase in our allowance for credit losses and allowance for unfunded commitments.

Deposits

Deposits were $2.80 billion as of December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022. However, there were fluctuations in deposit categories as a result of implementing a new deposit program and the seasonal inflow of funds from public entity customers, partially offset by customer deposit activity in response to the changing interest rate environment. Average deposits for the fourth quarter of 2022 were $2.77 billion, a decrease of $44.4 million, or 1.6%, from the prior quarter. Noninterest-bearing deposits totaled $1.09 billion as of December 31, 2022, down $81.6 million, or 7.0%, from September 30, 2022. As of December 31, 2022, noninterest-bearing deposits were 38.96% of total deposits. Interest-bearing deposits totaled $1.71 billion as of December 31, 2022, up $84.1 million, or 5.2%, compared to September 30, 2022.

Stockholders’ Equity

Total stockholders’ equity as of December 31, 2022, was $265.8 million compared to $243.4 million as of September 30, 2022. The $22.3 million, or 9.2%, increase in stockholders’ equity during the fourth quarter of 2022 was attributed to a $12.6 million, net of tax, decrease to accumulated other comprehensive loss related to securities, $10.2 million of net income, and $74,000 of stock compensation, partially offset by $503,000 in cash dividends. We paid a quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share on December 15, 2022.

Non-GAAP Disclosure

Our accounting and reporting policies conform to United States generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) and the prevailing practices in the banking industry. Certain financial measures used by management to evaluate our operating performance are discussed as supplemental non-GAAP performance measures. In accordance with the SEC rules, we classify a financial measure as being a non-GAAP financial measure if that financial measure excludes or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding or including amounts, that are included or excluded, as the case may be, in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP as in effect from time to time in the U.S.

Management and the board of directors review tangible book value per share, tangible common equity to tangible assets, realized book value per share, and PPP-adjusted metrics as part of managing operating performance. However, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which we calculate the non-GAAP financial measures that are discussed may differ from that of other companies’ reporting measures with similar names. It is important to understand how such other banking organizations calculate and name their financial measures similar to the non-GAAP financial measures discussed by us when comparing such non-GAAP financial measures.

A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures is included within the following financial statement tables.

About Red River Bancshares, Inc.

The Company is the bank holding company for Red River Bank, a Louisiana state-chartered bank established in 1999 that provides a fully integrated suite of banking products and services tailored to the needs of commercial and retail customers. Red River Bank operates from a network of 28 banking centers throughout Louisiana and one combined loan and deposit production office in New Orleans, Louisiana. Banking centers are located in the following Louisiana markets: Central, which includes the Alexandria metropolitan statistical area (“MSA”); Northwest, which includes the Shreveport-Bossier City MSA; Capital, which includes the Baton Rouge MSA; Southwest, which includes the Lake Charles MSA; the Northshore, which includes Covington; Acadiana, which includes the Lafayette MSA; and New Orleans.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this news release regarding our expectations and beliefs about our future financial performance and financial condition, as well as trends in our business and markets, are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements often include words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate,” “project,” “outlook,” or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” or “may.” The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on current information and on assumptions that we make about future events and circumstances that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict and beyond our control. As a result of those risks and uncertainties, our actual financial results in the future could differ, possibly materially, from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release and could cause us to make changes to our future plans. Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties to which our business and future financial performance are subject is contained in the section titled “Risk Factors” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and in other documents that we file with the SEC from time to time. In addition, our actual financial results in the future may differ from those currently expected due to additional risks and uncertainties of which we are not currently aware or which we do not currently view as, but in the future may become, material to our business or operating results. Due to these and other possible uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this news release or to make predictions based solely on historical financial performance. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements, express or implied, included in this news release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED) As of and for the

Three Months Ended As of and for the

Year Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) December 31, 2022 September 30,

2022 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Net Income $ 10,191 $ 10,186 $ 8,510 $ 36,916 $ 32,952 Per Common Share Data: Earnings per share, basic $ 1.42 $ 1.42 $ 1.18 $ 5.14 $ 4.53 Earnings per share, diluted $ 1.42 $ 1.42 $ 1.17 $ 5.13 $ 4.51 Book value per share $ 36.99 $ 33.88 $ 41.52 $ 36.99 $ 41.52 Tangible book value per share(1) $ 36.78 $ 33.67 $ 41.31 $ 36.78 $ 41.31 Realized book value per share(1) $ 46.90 $ 45.54 $ 42.05 $ 46.90 $ 42.05 Cash dividends per share $ 0.07 $ 0.07 $ 0.07 $ 0.28 $ 0.28 Shares outstanding 7,183,915 7,183,915 7,180,155 7,183,915 7,180,155 Weighted average shares outstanding, basic 7,183,915 7,183,915 7,229,324 7,180,975 7,281,136 Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted 7,199,247 7,197,100 7,247,277 7,197,453 7,299,720 Summary Performance Ratios: Return on average assets 1.33 % 1.30 % 1.09 % 1.18 % 1.13 % Return on average equity 16.34 % 15.48 % 11.33 % 13.98 % 11.21 % Net interest margin 3.11 % 3.00 % 2.46 % 2.80 % 2.54 % Net interest margin FTE 3.17 % 3.06 % 2.52 % 2.86 % 2.60 % Efficiency ratio 54.76 % 53.80 % 57.33 % 56.60 % 56.39 % Loans HFI to deposits ratio 68.46 % 67.22 % 57.86 % 68.46 % 57.86 % Noninterest-bearing deposits to deposits ratio 38.96 % 41.92 % 39.50 % 38.96 % 39.50 % Noninterest income to average assets 0.60 % 0.62 % 0.72 % 0.60 % 0.84 % Operating expense to average assets 1.97 % 1.93 % 1.79 % 1.87 % 1.87 % Summary Credit Quality Ratios: Nonperforming assets to assets 0.08 % 0.09 % 0.03 % 0.08 % 0.03 % Nonperforming loans to loans HFI 0.12 % 0.14 % 0.02 % 0.12 % 0.02 % Allowance for loan losses to loans HFI 1.08 % 1.06 % 1.14 % 1.08 % 1.14 % Net charge-offs to average loans 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.01 % 0.02 % 0.04 % Capital Ratios: Stockholders’ equity to assets 8.62 % 7.96 % 9.25 % 8.62 % 9.25 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 8.57 % 7.91 % 9.20 % 8.57 % 9.20 % Total risk-based capital to risk-weighted assets 17.39 % 17.15 % 17.83 % 17.39 % 17.83 % Tier 1 risk-based capital to risk-weighted assets 16.38 % 16.16 % 16.76 % 16.38 % 16.76 % Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 16.38 % 16.16 % 16.76 % 16.38 % 16.76 % Tier 1 risk-based capital to average assets 11.37 % 10.31 % 9.67 % 11.37 % 9.67 %

(1) Non-GAAP financial measure. Calculations of this measure and reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

RED RIVER BANCSHARES, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (in thousands) December 31, 2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31, 2021 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 37,824 $ 39,465 $ 39,339 $ 40,137 $ 23,143 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 240,568 261,608 317,061 506,982 761,721 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 614,407 609,748 651,125 810,804 659,178 Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 151,683 154,736 159,562 — — Equity securities, at fair value 9,979 — — 7,481 7,846 Nonmarketable equity securities 3,478 3,460 3,452 3,451 3,450 Loans held for sale 518 1,536 4,524 6,641 4,290 Loans held for investment 1,916,267 1,879,669 1,841,585 1,741,026 1,683,832 Allowance for loan losses (20,628 ) (19,953 ) (19,395 ) (19,244 ) (19,176 ) Premises and equipment, net 54,383 52,820 52,172 50,605 48,056 Accrued interest receivable 8,830 7,782 7,356 6,654 6,245 Bank-owned life insurance 28,775 28,594 28,413 28,233 28,061 Intangible assets 1,546 1,546 1,546 1,546 1,546 Right-of-use assets 4,137 4,262 4,385 4,506 3,743 Other assets 30,919 34,405 29,988 23,638 12,775 Total Assets $ 3,082,686 $ 3,059,678 $ 3,121,113 $ 3,212,460 $ 3,224,710 LIABILITIES Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 1,090,539 $ 1,172,157 $ 1,181,781 $ 1,181,136 $ 1,149,672 Interest-bearing deposits 1,708,397 1,624,337 1,668,414 1,746,592 1,760,676 Total Deposits 2,798,936 2,796,494 2,850,195 2,927,728 2,910,348 Accrued interest payable 1,563 1,194 1,176 1,329 1,310 Lease liabilities 4,258 4,377 4,494 4,610 3,842 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 12,176 14,200 11,652 13,919 11,060 Total Liabilities 2,816,933 2,816,265 2,867,517 2,947,586 2,926,560 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES — — — — — STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Preferred stock, no par value — — — — — Common stock, no par value 60,050 60,050 60,050 60,050 60,233 Additional paid-in capital 2,088 2,014 1,940 1,877 1,814 Retained earnings 274,781 265,093 255,410 246,766 239,876 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (71,166 ) (83,744 ) (63,804 ) (43,819 ) (3,773 ) Total Stockholders’ Equity 265,753 243,413 253,596 264,874 298,150 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 3,082,686 $ 3,059,678 $ 3,121,113 $ 3,212,460 $ 3,224,710





RED RIVER BANCSHARES, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended (in thousands) December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME Interest and fees on loans $ 21,284 $ 19,740 $ 17,415 $ 75,827 $ 67,923 Interest on securities 3,524 3,572 2,412 13,735 8,660 Interest on federal funds sold 634 317 21 1,091 88 Interest on deposits in other banks 1,522 1,238 226 3,682 658 Dividends on stock 18 19 1 40 10 Total Interest and Dividend Income 26,982 24,886 20,075 94,375 77,339 INTEREST EXPENSE Interest on deposits 3,308 1,798 1,300 7,736 5,617 Total Interest Expense 3,308 1,798 1,300 7,736 5,617 Net Interest Income 23,674 23,088 18,775 86,639 71,722 Provision for loan losses 750 600 150 1,750 1,900 Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses 22,924 22,488 18,625 84,889 69,822 NONINTEREST INCOME Service charges on deposit accounts 1,359 1,488 1,318 5,565 4,775 Debit card income, net 972 934 1,071 3,897 4,415 Mortgage loan income 453 624 1,667 3,096 8,676 Brokerage income 1,013 870 806 3,549 3,297 Loan and deposit income 440 502 457 1,723 1,738 Bank-owned life insurance income 180 181 175 713 648 Gain (Loss) on equity securities (21 ) — (75 ) (468 ) (175 ) Gain (Loss) on sale and call of securities — 16 1 (59 ) 194 SBIC income 162 231 38 563 654 Other income (loss) 61 21 214 168 271 Total Noninterest Income 4,619 4,867 5,672 18,747 24,493 OPERATING EXPENSES Personnel expenses 8,681 8,853 8,362 34,560 32,449 Occupancy and equipment expenses 1,613 1,531 1,424 6,109 5,443 Technology expenses 645 653 667 2,763 2,810 Advertising 293 316 230 1,134 921 Other business development expenses 566 436 280 1,645 1,169 Data processing expense 609 604 537 2,093 1,982 Other taxes 781 650 498 2,714 2,082 Loan and deposit expenses 180 164 243 659 1,016 Legal and professional expenses 550 553 493 1,997 1,683 Regulatory assessment expenses 277 280 268 1,058 933 Other operating expenses 887 1,001 1,014 3,923 3,767 Total Operating Expenses 15,082 15,041 14,016 58,655 54,255 Income Before Income Tax Expense 12,461 12,314 10,281 44,981 40,060 Income tax expense 2,270 2,128 1,771 8,065 7,108 Net Income $ 10,191 $ 10,186 $ 8,510 $ 36,916 $ 32,952





RED RIVER BANCSHARES, INC. NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN (UNAUDITED) For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 (dollars in thousands) Average

Balance

Outstanding Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid Average

Yield/

Rate Average

Balance

Outstanding Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid Average

Yield/

Rate Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans(1,2) $ 1,904,592 $ 21,284 4.38 % $ 1,871,834 $ 19,740 4.13 % Securities - taxable 642,121 2,495 1.55 % 658,245 2,536 1.54 % Securities - tax-exempt 206,141 1,029 2.00 % 207,182 1,036 2.00 % Federal funds sold 66,044 634 3.75 % 55,201 317 2.25 % Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 161,558 1,522 3.69 % 219,845 1,238 2.21 % Nonmarketable equity securities 3,460 18 2.08 % 3,452 19 2.24 % Total interest-earning assets 2,983,916 $ 26,982 3.55 % 3,015,759 $ 24,886 3.24 % Allowance for loan losses (20,255 ) (19,667 ) Noninterest-earning assets 78,047 100,685 Total assets $ 3,041,708 $ 3,096,777 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing transaction deposits $ 1,292,313 $ 2,131 0.65 % $ 1,323,081 $ 938 0.28 % Time deposits 335,424 1,177 1.39 % 321,547 860 1.06 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,627,737 3,308 0.81 % 1,644,628 1,798 0.43 % Other borrowings — — — % — — — % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,627,737 $ 3,308 0.81 % 1,644,628 $ 1,798 0.43 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,145,920 1,173,387 Accrued interest and other liabilities 20,686 17,756 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 1,166,606 1,191,143 Stockholders’ equity 247,365 261,006 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,041,708 $ 3,096,777 Net interest income $ 23,674 $ 23,088 Net interest spread 2.74 % 2.81 % Net interest margin 3.11 % 3.00 % Net interest margin FTE(3) 3.17 % 3.06 % Cost of deposits 0.47 % 0.25 % Cost of funds 0.44 % 0.24 %

(1) Includes average outstanding balances of loans held for sale of $2.3 million and $2.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022, respectively.

(2) Nonaccrual loans are included as loans carrying a zero yield.

(3) Net interest margin FTE includes an FTE adjustment using a 21.0% federal income tax rate on tax-exempt securities and tax-exempt loans.



RED RIVER BANCSHARES, INC. LOAN INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST RATIOS EXCLUDING PPP LOANS (NON-GAAP) (UNAUDITED) The following table presents interest income for total loans, PPP loans, and total non-PPP loans (non-GAAP), as well as net interest income and net interest ratios excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP) for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022. For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 (dollars in thousands) Average

Balance

Outstanding Interest/Fees

Earned Average

Yield Average

Balance

Outstanding Interest/Fees

Earned Average

Yield Loans(1,2) $ 1,904,592 $ 21,284 4.38 % $ 1,871,834 $ 19,740 4.13 % Less: PPP loans, net Average 770 1,350 Interest 2 4 Fees 28 2 Total PPP loans, net 770 30 15.40 % 1,350 6 1.62 % Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)(3) $ 1,903,822 $ 21,254 4.37 % $ 1,870,484 $ 19,734 4.13 % Net interest income, excluding PPP loan income (non-GAAP) Net interest income $ 23,674 $ 23,088 PPP loan income (30 ) (6 ) Net interest income, excluding PPP loan income (non-GAAP)(3) $ 23,644 $ 23,082 Ratios excluding PPP loans, net (non-GAAP)(3) Net interest spread 2.74 % 2.81 % Net interest margin 3.11 % 3.00 % Net interest margin FTE(4) 3.16 % 3.06 %

(1) Includes average outstanding balances of loans held for sale of $2.3 million and $2.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022, respectively.

(2) Nonaccrual loans are included as loans carrying a zero yield.

(3) Non-GAAP financial measure. Calculations of this measure and reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

(4) Net interest margin FTE includes an FTE adjustment using a 21.0% federal income tax rate on tax-exempt securities and tax-exempt loans.



RED RIVER BANCSHARES, INC. NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN (UNAUDITED) For the Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 (dollars in thousands) Average

Balance

Outstanding Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid Average

Yield/

Rate Average

Balance

Outstanding Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid Average

Yield/

Rate Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans(1,2) $ 1,816,538 $ 75,827 4.12 % $ 1,621,606 $ 67,923 4.14 % Securities - taxable 637,239 9,524 1.49 % 344,913 4,493 1.30 % Securities - tax-exempt 210,056 4,211 2.00 % 202,255 4,167 2.06 % Federal funds sold 56,958 1,091 1.89 % 66,934 88 0.13 % Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 329,096 3,682 1.11 % 552,501 658 0.12 % Nonmarketable equity securities 3,453 40 1.16 % 3,448 10 0.28 % Total interest-earning assets 3,053,340 $ 94,375 3.06 % 2,791,657 $ 77,339 2.74 % Allowance for loan losses (19,608 ) (19,155 ) Noninterest-earning assets 100,543 132,611 Total assets $ 3,134,275 $ 2,905,113 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing transaction deposits $ 1,360,612 $ 4,071 0.30 % $ 1,210,796 $ 1,648 0.14 % Time deposits 329,480 3,665 1.11 % 341,746 3,969 1.16 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,690,092 7,736 0.46 % 1,552,542 5,617 0.36 % Other borrowings — — — % — — — % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,690,092 $ 7,736 0.46 % 1,552,542 $ 5,617 0.36 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,161,995 1,041,238 Accrued interest and other liabilities 18,111 17,507 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 1,180,106 1,058,745 Stockholders’ equity 264,077 293,826 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,134,275 $ 2,905,113 Net interest income $ 86,639 $ 71,722 Net interest spread 2.60 % 2.38 % Net interest margin 2.80 % 2.54 % Net interest margin FTE(3) 2.86 % 2.60 % Cost of deposits 0.27 % 0.22 % Cost of funds 0.25 % 0.20 %

(1) Includes average outstanding balances of loans held for sale of $3.3 million and $8.6 million for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

(2) Nonaccrual loans are included as loans carrying a zero yield.

(3) Net interest margin FTE includes an FTE adjustment using a 21.0% federal income tax rate on tax-exempt securities and tax-exempt loans.



RED RIVER BANCSHARES, INC. LOAN INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST RATIOS EXCLUDING PPP LOANS (NON-GAAP) (UNAUDITED) The following table presents interest income for total loans, PPP loans, and total non-PPP loans (non-GAAP), as well as net interest income and net interest ratios excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP) for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021. For the Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 (dollars in thousands) Average

Balance

Outstanding Interest/Fees

Earned Average

Yield Average

Balance

Outstanding Interest/Fees

Earned Average

Yield Loans(1,2) $ 1,816,538 $ 75,827 4.12 % $ 1,621,606 $ 67,923 4.14 % Less: PPP loans, net Average 4,309 77,222 Interest 44 809 Fees 626 4,964 Total PPP loans, net 4,309 670 15.54 % 77,222 5,773 7.46 % Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)(3) $ 1,812,229 $ 75,157 4.09 % $ 1,544,384 $ 62,150 3.97 % Net interest income, excluding PPP loan income (non-GAAP) Net interest income $ 86,639 $ 71,722 PPP loan income (670 ) (5,773 ) Net interest income, excluding PPP loan income (non-GAAP)(3) $ 85,969 $ 65,949 Ratios excluding PPP loans, net (non-GAAP)(3) Net interest spread 2.58 % 2.25 % Net interest margin 2.79 % 2.40 % Net interest margin FTE(4) 2.84 % 2.46 %

(1) Includes average outstanding balances of loans held for sale of $3.3 million and $8.6 million for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

(2) Nonaccrual loans are included as loans carrying a zero yield.

(3) Non-GAAP financial measure. Calculations of this measure and reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

(4) Net interest margin FTE includes an FTE adjustment using a 21.0% federal income tax rate on tax-exempt securities and tax-exempt loans.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 Tangible common equity Total stockholders’ equity $ 265,753 $ 243,413 $ 298,150 Adjustments: Intangible assets (1,546 ) (1,546 ) (1,546 ) Total tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 264,207 $ 241,867 $ 296,604 Realized common equity Total stockholders’ equity $ 265,753 $ 243,413 $ 298,150 Adjustments: Accumulated other comprehensive (income) loss 71,166 83,744 3,773 Total realized common equity (non-GAAP) $ 336,919 $ 327,157 $ 301,923 Common shares outstanding 7,183,915 7,183,915 7,180,155 Book value per share $ 36.99 $ 33.88 $ 41.52 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $ 36.78 $ 33.67 $ 41.31 Realized book value per share (non-GAAP) $ 46.90 $ 45.54 $ 42.05 Tangible assets Total assets $ 3,082,686 $ 3,059,678 $ 3,224,710 Adjustments: Intangible assets (1,546 ) (1,546 ) (1,546 ) Total tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 3,081,140 $ 3,058,132 $ 3,223,164 Total stockholders’ equity to assets 8.62 % 7.96 % 9.25 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) 8.57 % 7.91 % 9.20 %



